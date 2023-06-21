Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
ULTIMATE RESCUE:
Pups & the Hidden Golden Bones
-You're so talented, pups!
These chimes will be perfect on my porch.
Oh, Chickaletta thinks so, too.
This lady looks just like you, Mayor Goodway.
-That's because she's my grandmother.
That's Granny Arizona Goodway
and her beloved Puppaletta.
-Yes!
Granny found it on one of her historical digs.
So she gave it to her precious Puppaletta.
Huh!
Can you imagine someone spoiling a pet like that, Chickaletta?
(Cackle)
-Believe it or not, right here in Adventure Bay.
Legend has it that people who lived here in ancient times
had hundreds of gold bones, maybe thousands.
The bones are buried in a secret underground chamber.
Poor Granny dug all over town but never found the chamber...
Only that one gold bone.
(PUPS) -Sweet! Cool!
-Really cool.
And so are these wind chimes.
Let's go hang them up!
(Cackle)
(Music)
-Thousands of gold bones,
right under our feet?
Come on, kittens,
let's go down and get digging!
(Meows)
(Engine sound and laughs)
-Secret chamber of gold bones,
get ready to be found!
(Drill sound)
-Hey! What's messing with my melons?
(Drill sound)
-Oh, dear! Maynard!
(Chitters)
-Drat!
No gold in there either.
Let's keep drilling, kitties.
(Drill sound)
-Ms. Marjorie,
I assure you we did not install jumping park benches.
But Mr. Porter did say his fruit stand fell over.
And Katie found big, new cracks on the sidewalk.
Oh my goodness!
I better call Ryder.
(Pup pad rings)
Ryder, something very strange is going on.
Things are shaking and jumping all over town.
Maynard is trapped under a park bench
and the Chickaletta statue is sinking!
-There's also a strange whirrrring sound
coming from underground!
(Pad rings)
(PUPS) -Ryder needs us!
(Howling)
(Laughs)
(Music)
(Ring)
(ALL) -Awesome!
-Oh!
-Oh no! (PUPS) -Oh!
(Howls)
(Music)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Rocky!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Assembly sound)
(Music)
(Howls)
-Woo-hoo!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
-Oh, thank goodness you're here, Paw Patrol!
Poor Chickaletta is utterly traumatized!
(BARKS)
(Mini-cranes sound)
-Roger!
-Rubble on the...
Fix-it double.
(Music)
(BARKS)
(Mini-crane sound)
(Cheering)
-Whoa!
-Someone made a monster hole through that wall!
(Mini-crane sound)
-Come on out, cutie.
(Chitters)
-And Maynard's happy, too!
(Truck sound)
-Whoever's digging these tunnels left behind a lot of junk.
(GASPS)
(Drill sound)
-Ah! We found them!
Look at all those gold bones!
(LAUGHS) And they're all mine!
(Laughs)
(Meows)
-I mean, all ours.
Woo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo!
(Knock)
(Meows)
-Less meowing and more loading, kitties.
All these gold bones are coming with us.
(Meows)
-Chickaletta!
Now how did you get down there?
Stay put and I'll be right down to get you, Chickiepoo.
(THE EARTH SHAKES)
Oh, hello, Chickaletta... what?
Ryder! Now town hall is sinking.
-"Kitties, go faster!"
(Brake)
Huh?!
Hah! You just want the gold bones for yourself...
but they're all mine!
(SCOFFS) -A likely story!
¡Ah! That's likely to flatten me!
Full power!
Ah...!
-No!
-Yeah, but with what?
-We're here to help you, dude.
(MARSHALL/SKYE) -And we're here, too!
(Sound screw)
-Yes!
(Cheering, barking)
-Oooh!
-Ohh, can't I have just one measly gold bone?
-I still should have gotten a bone.
(Meow)
-Rocky, your gold pillars deserve a gold star
for saving the day. Thank you.
