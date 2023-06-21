ULTIMATE RESCUE:

Pups & the Hidden Golden Bones

Thanks, pups.

Now this is what I call up-cycling.

What's up-cycling again?

It's taking something that could be thrown away

and making it into something new and different.

Like using these bottles and a hanger to make wind chimes.

Nice.

But I think we're running out of room for all of them.

I guess we got a little too caught up with our up-cycling.

I know what we could do with these.

-You're so talented, pups!

These chimes will be perfect on my porch.

Oh, Chickaletta thinks so, too.

Aw! Thanks, Mayor. -Whoa!

This lady looks just like you, Mayor Goodway.

-That's because she's my grandmother.

That's Granny Arizona Goodway

and her beloved Puppaletta.

Whoa!

Does that pup have a gold bone?

-Yes!

Granny found it on one of her historical digs.

So she gave it to her precious Puppaletta.

Huh!

Can you imagine someone spoiling a pet like that, Chickaletta?

(Cackle)

So where did your granny find it?

-Believe it or not, right here in Adventure Bay.

Legend has it that people who lived here in ancient times

had hundreds of gold bones, maybe thousands.

The bones are buried in a secret underground chamber.

Poor Granny dug all over town but never found the chamber...

Only that one gold bone.

(PUPS) -Sweet! Cool!

-Really cool.

And so are these wind chimes.

Let's go hang them up!

(Cackle)

(Music)

-Thousands of gold bones,

right under our feet?

Come on, kittens,

let's go down and get digging!

(Meows)

(Engine sound and laughs)

-Secret chamber of gold bones,

get ready to be found!

(Drill sound)

-Hey! What's messing with my melons?

(Drill sound)

-Oh, dear! Maynard!

(Chitters)

-Drat!

No gold in there either.

Let's keep drilling, kitties.

(Drill sound)

-Ms. Marjorie,

I assure you we did not install jumping park benches.

But Mr. Porter did say his fruit stand fell over.

And Katie found big, new cracks on the sidewalk.

Oh my goodness!

I better call Ryder.

(Pup pad rings)

Hi, Mayor Goodway. What's up?

Ryder, something very strange is going on.

Things are shaking and jumping all over town.

Maynard is trapped under a park bench

and the Chickaletta statue is sinking!

-There's also a strange whirrrring sound

coming from underground!

The Paw Patrol is on its way.

No statue's too deep, no pup is too small.

(Pad rings)

Paw Patrol, it's time for an ultimate rescue!

(PUPS) -Ryder needs us!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

(Howling)

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

Hey! I've been up-cycled

or should I say pupcycled?

(Laughs)

(Music)

(Ring)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder sir.

Fix-it, pup style.

(ALL) -Awesome!

Thanks for hurrying, pups.

Things are shaking and breaking all over Adventure Bay.

-Oh!

Even worse,

the Chickaletta statue is sinking.

-Oh no! (PUPS) -Oh!

There's also something making a strange sound underground

and I think it's what's causing all this.

We can fix it. Exactly!

That's why this is...

An ultimate fix-it rescue.

I'm gonna need somebody to lead the team

who's an expert at fixing things.

So this mission calls for...

Rocky

and his Ultimate Recycling Truck.

Green means I'm ultimately ready to go.

All right!

Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(Howls)

(Music)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Rocky!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

Whoa!

(Assembly sound)

(Music)

(Howls)

-Woo-hoo!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

-Oh, thank goodness you're here, Paw Patrol!

Poor Chickaletta is utterly traumatized!

We'll fix it. Right, Rocky?

We sure will.

(BARKS) Mini-cranes!

(Mini-cranes sound)

Skye, lift the statue up with your claw!

-Roger!

Now we've just got to fill that hole

before we put the statue back.

Rubble, use your hook crane to put this barrel in the hole.

-Rubble on the...

Fix-it double.

(Music)

Now, Marshall,

fill the rest of the hole with filler foam so it stays put.

(BARKS) Filler foam!

Okay.

Now lower the statue down slowly.

(Mini-crane sound)

(Cheering)

What's making that noise down there?

Only one way to find out.

Skye, Marshall, take care of the rest of the repairs up here.

We'll see what's going on underground.

-Whoa!

-Someone made a monster hole through that wall!

These busted walls hold up everything above it.

No wonder the statue was sinking up there.

We've gotta find out what's making these holes.

Come on!

"Pups, how are the repairs going?"

The sidewalks look good as new.

(Mini-crane sound)

-Come on out, cutie.

(Chitters)

-And Maynard's happy, too!

"Great!"

(Truck sound)

-Whoever's digging these tunnels left behind a lot of junk.

Don't lose it, re-move it!

(GASPS) There's that sound again. This way!

(Drill sound)

-Ah! We found them!

Look at all those gold bones!

(LAUGHS) And they're all mine!

(Laughs)

(Meows)

-I mean, all ours.

Woo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo!

(Knock)

(Meows)

-Less meowing and more loading, kitties.

All these gold bones are coming with us.

(Meows)

-Chickaletta!

Now how did you get down there?

Stay put and I'll be right down to get you, Chickiepoo.

(THE EARTH SHAKES)

Oh, hello, Chickaletta... what?

Ryder! Now town hall is sinking.

What?

Hmm.

My GPS says we're almost under town hall.

We'll see what's going on.

-"Kitties, go faster!"

That sounds like...

(Brake)

Mayor Humdinger!?

Stop!

Huh?!

Hah! You just want the gold bones for yourself...

but they're all mine!

No! The ceiling is the bottom of town hall.

The whole building is sinking right on you!

(SCOFFS) -A likely story!

¡Ah! That's likely to flatten me!

Full power!

Ah...!

-No!

We need to lift town hall!

-Yeah, but with what?

I have an idea.

But I'll need Mayor Humdinger's broken drill car

and all that stuff he picked up.

-We're here to help you, dude.

(MARSHALL/SKYE) -And we're here, too!

Great!

I need those metal beams you found.

Green means let's go!

(Sound screw)

And... done!

Town hall is dropping fast!

No problem.

I'll just give town hall a lift...

With this totally upcycle super lifter.

Careful, Rocky...

-Yes!

(Cheering, barking)

The super lift raised it up,

but it won't hold for long.

We need a way to make sure town hall stays up for good.

But how?

With new pillars,

made of something even more solid!

Like solid gold.

Great idea, Rocky!

Stack the bones all the way up to the ceiling, pups, quick!

Great work, Rocky.

Your golden up-cycle pillars saved town hall.

-Oooh!

Um, Mayor Humdinger...?

-Ohh, can't I have just one measly gold bone?

Nope!

The pillars can't be touched.

We have to seal off the chamber.

In fact...

-I still should have gotten a bone.

(Meow)

-Rocky, your gold pillars deserve a gold star

for saving the day. Thank you.

You're welcome.

Whenever you're sinking