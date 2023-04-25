The flying diving bell

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#

#Will be there on the double#

#Whenever there's a problem#

#Round Adventure Bay#

#Ryder and his team of pups#

#Will come and save the day#

#Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!#

#Yeah, they're on the way!#

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#

#Whenever you're in trouble#

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol #

#Will be there on the double#

#No job's too big! No pup's too small!#

#Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!#

#So here we go, Paw Patrol#

#Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

#Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

(BARKS)

Diver flag up!

(Music)

This reef is amazing.

It's like a fabulous undersea garden down here.

-Whoa. These sea cucumbers look just like the cucumbers I grow on my farm.

(SQUAWKS)

-Silly Chickaletta, that's a sea creature, not a pickle!

Oh! Stay close to mummy's side.

Who's the cutest little scuba diver? You are! Yes, you are!

(SQUAWKS)

Hmm, yum! No snack's more satisfying than my salty squid jerky.

-Mais non, cousin Horatio.

My meal is much more merveilleuse!

Aha!

(SEAGULLS SQUAWKING)

Huh?

-Ai-ai-ai. These animals appear to be abnormally alarmed.

(Loud rumble)

-Oh! What is that noise? -Let's see!

Huh? There's a bump on the ocean floor that wasn't there before. Hm.

We may be on the verge of viewing a volcano being formed.

-I think then we should go underwater and check from the diving bell.

No. I think we should take the diving bell and look underwater.

(BOTH) Wait! We're saying the same thing!

(Music)

(HOWLING)

-Hi there, Ryder! Hi, pups. I got blueberries.

Fresh-picked 'em this mornin'.

Mmm! Berries! You can go get some, I'll keep watch.

Thanks, Farmer Al.

Mmm. They smell very sweet. May I try one?

-Get your bowls and I'll fill 'em up! No problem.

(BARKING AND HOWLING)

Let's go!

-They'll need to be washed first. I'll do it! Water cannons!

Wash the blueberries and not me, okay, Marshall?

Don't worry. I'll be careful.

(Loud rumble)

Huh? Yuck! Wet!

Did you hear that?

Yeah. It came from somewhere out at sea.

I'll go back to the beach tower and check the sonar

to see what's going on underwater.

It looks like something shaking on the ocean floor.

That could explain the rumble we heard.

(Puppad rings)

Ryder! I've detected a new underwater volcano.

From my calculations, it could blow at any time!

(Loud rumble)

Whoa...! A volcano?

If it erupts that could produce a lot of ash and rough waters.

We better close the beach until the danger's passed.

Cap'n Turbot, keep us posted on the volcano's activity.

And be ready to get out of there, fast!

Roger, that Ryder. Turbot out!

I'd better alert Mayor Goodway.

Mayor Goodway's phone. Al speakin'.

Farmer Al? Where's Mayor Goodway?

She and Chickaletta went scuba-diving with Yumi.

They left their phones with me to keep them dry.

Uh-oh! We just found an active underwater volcano.

Volcano? Huh! They're in danger!

Don't worry. The Sea Patrol will get them.

No volcano is too big, no pup is too small!

Sea Patrol to the beach tower!

Ryder needs us!

(Barks) Huh! Cleared it. I am good. Oops!

Where's Marshall?

Yeah, where is he? Whoa!

(Sighs) I'm feeling kind of blue.

(Music)

(BARKING)

Sea Patrol. Ready for action, Captain Ryder, sir!

The Turbots have discovered an underwater volcano about to erupt.

(GASP)

A volcano?

But Mayor Goodway and Farmer Yumi are out scuba-diving.

So we have to find and rescue them.

So for this mission I'll need...

...Marshall! I'll need you to use your rescue boat

and scuba gear to bring in the divers.

They should be below their diver's flag.

I'm all fired up!

Chase! I need you to use your megaphone

and boat to make sure everyone in the water

and on the beach gets a safe distance away.

Chase is on the case!

Well, all right! Sea Patrol is on a roll!

Load her up, RoboDog.

(Barks)

(Music)

#Go, go, go, go!#

RoboDog, take us to sea!

(Barks)

#Go, go, go, go!#

(Music)

Chase, get everyone off the water and the beach.

On it!

#Go, go, go, go!#

Chase!

#Go, go, go, go!#

(Music)

Volcano warning! Return to shore!

Clear the beach! Volcano warning!

Marshall, time to find those divers!

On it!

#Go, go, go, go!#

Marshall!

Horatio, let's go across the crater for a closer look! For science!

-Ah, I say circling the site is safer.

Across!

Circle! Across! Circle! Across! Circle! Across!

(Puppad rings)

-Uh, Ryder. Good news.

We're keeping a very close eye on the volcano.

-But zee bad news is we have no choice,

we are stuck inside zee crater and it is going to blow!

Help!

We're on our way!

Come on, Zuma! To the Sub Patroller!

Let's dive in!

(Music)

Sea Patrol is on a roll!

The diver's flag!

That means Farmer Yumi,

Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta are down below!

(Barks) Scuba!

Mayor Goodway, Farmer Yumi!

Marshall! What brings you here?

You need to get out of the ocean fast.

There's an underwater volcano and it's going to erupt!

(Gasps)

(BOTH) A volcano?!

Oh my!

-My thoughts indeed. Let's go, Chickaletta!

-Chickaletta? Where are you?

I'll get Chickaletta. I promise. It's too dangerous.

You have to head up now.

The Sea Patroller will pick you up at the surface.

All right. I'm counting on you!

Hang on, Chickaletta! I'm coming!

Cap'n Turbot, Francois,

we're here to get you out of that volcano.

(Gasp) Zee Sea Patrol is ici! What a relief!

Zuma, deploy the Sub Patroller claws and grab the diving bell.

Aye, aye, Captain Ryder!

It is working! We're out!

-It's the volcano! She is going to erupt!

-Ryder, we can move on our own now. Get your sub to safety!

Aye, aye. Zuma, retract the claws.

Ah! Uh-oh!

(SQUAWKS)

I'm here, Chickaletta! Whoa...!

Gotcha!

Look, Ryder! Marshall's on the diving bell.

Marshall, brace yourself! That bell is gonna...

blow!!!!!!!!

Whoa!!!!!!

We've got to act fast before the diving bell drops

and hits the water. Ready, Skye?

This puppy's gotta fly!

Oh...! Whoa...!

Don't worry, Chickaletta. Everything's going to be okay.

Marshall, I have a parachute! Grab the hook!

-Our dangerous downward drop has significantly slowed! Phew!

-I was so scared, Francois.

-Non, Horatio. I was far more frightened than you.

(SQUAWKS)

When it comes to flying, I think we're both a little chicken!

(SQUAWKS)

(CHEERING AND HOWLING)

A little to the left. Now a little to the right.

And cut engines!

We're safe! -We are sauvés!

(SQUAWKS)

Oh my precious Chickaletta! You gave mummy such a scare!

Thanks, Marshall. You're such a brave pup.

You're welcome.

Whenever trouble rumbles, just yelp for help.

Huh?

(Gasps) Look! Over there!

A new island! The volcano must've formed it.

Fascinating!

I think we should call it... Zee Island of Francois!

-Well, I think Horatio Island is a much more memorable moniker.

Francois's Lava-Land. -Tubot's Atoll!

#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#

These carrots are super thirsty, Farmer Al.

-Actually, those are turnips, Alex. But thanks for helping out.

I got my hands full trying to get this big rock out of the storm drain.

(GRUNTING)

Hah! Give me a hand, Garby. Or... or a horn.

You're right, Garby. It's time to call a day.

Yup, sounds like everybody's ready for their supper and bedtime stories.

-Oh, can I read them a fairy tale tonight?

Please?

-As long as there are no big bad wolves in 'em.

It gets the sheep so skittish,

they have to count each other to go to sleep.

-All right. I know the best story.

Okay, now pose like a cobra snake. And breathe in.

(INHALE)

And slowly breathe out.

(EXHALE)

Zuma, what are you doing?

Pupyoga! You should try it with us.

It's a totally chill way to start the morning.

Hm. Maybe next time. I'm on lifeguard duty.

Okay. Now lion's pose. Roar! Now that's how a lion poses.

Okay, now downward dog. Breathe in.

(INHALE)

Huh?

Got it!

Okay, now... pups playing beach ball pose!

(GIGGLING)

Ah! Looks like it's gonna be a beautiful... agh!

(ANIMALS CALLING)

(BLEATS)

You're right, Garby. I better call the Paw Patrol.

(Puppad rings)

Hi, Farmer Al. What's up? Me! And my animals!

My farm's flooded and we're all stuck on the roof!

And on goat boats.

We'll figure out where that water came from.

No farm is too flooded, no pup is too small.

Sea Patrol to the beach tower!

Ryder needs us!

(Music)

Who turned off the sun?

Marshall!

I call this pose "wipeout dog".

(BARKING)

Sea Patrol, ready for action, Captain Ryder, sir!

Great! Because the Sea Patrol has a different kind of mission today!

We're taking the Sea Patroller to Farmer Al's farm!

Huh?

Somehow Farmer Al's farm got flooded last night,

so we have to rescue him and his animals.

And get rid of all that water.

So for this mission I'll need... ...Zuma.

I'll need you to use your sub to go underwater

and find out what's causing that flood.

Ready, set, get wet!

And, Marshall. I'll need you to use your boat to rescue the animals

who are still floating around.

I'm all fired up!

All right. Sea Patrol is on a roll!

(Music)

Motor up, RoboDog!

(BARKS)

#Go, go, go, go!#

RoboDog, take us to sea!

(BARKS)

#Go, go, go, go!#

RoboDog, Farmer Al's farm is that way.

We need to take this boat on land. Activate amphibious mode.

(Music)

(BLEATS)

Well, I'll be a turkey's uncle!

RoboDog, activate aquatic mode.

Ryder, please hurry!

These animals are getting kinda fidgety.

Corny! Stop chewing on that!

RoboDog, head towards the barn.

(BARKS)

Zuma, find out where that water's coming from!

On it, Captain Ryder!

(BLEATS)

Marshall, use your rescue boat to bring in Garby.

I'm coming to get you, Garby! In goat, that's baah!

#Go, go, go, go!#

Zuma!

#Go, go, go, go!#

(BARKS)

#Go, go, go, go!#

Marshall!

#Go, go, go, go!#

Thanks, Ryder.

I still don't feel right leaving my animals out there.

It'll encourage them to come over if they see you here.

But they might need help getting in the cage.

Chase, can you ride to the roof? Aye, aye, Captain.

Whoa! This is one strange farm.

Hey, Ryder, I just found a hose that's still running.

Okay, Zuma, follow that hose to the faucet and turn it off.

Wonder how the hose got left on.

Ah, I forgot all about the hose when we went inside.

Ryder, I've got Garby!

Good job, Marshall! RoboDog, lower the platform.

Okay, lift him up.

(BLEATS)

Hi, buddy. Wanna go over and see Farmer Al?

(BLEATS)

Okay, this sheep's ready for the ship.

Easy does it, Fluffy. Everything's okay.

(BLEATS)

Oh, Cap'n Ryder,

how are we gonna get big Bettina into that little cage?

Hmmm. Rocky, we're gonna need some kind of a gangplank

for Bettina to walk across.

Right. But what can I use?

I need something long, flat and sturdy.

How about Garby's boat?

Don't lose it, re-use it.

Look, Bettina. We built you a special cow bridge.

Go on. Go see Farmer Al.

(MOOS)

Easy, Bettina. We'll get you back home.

-The faucet. Pawsome! Now to turn it off.

Ryder, I've shut off the water.

Great job, Zuma!

Calm down. Calm down, everybody.

Ryder, these critters aren't very good sailors.

I know who can calm them down.

Zuma, why don't you try some pupyoga?

Okay. Breathe in.

(BREATHE IN)

Now breathe out.

(BREATHE OUT)

Nice work, Zuma. (EXHALES)

But we can't stay on the water forever.

If only I'd moved the rock away from the storm drain.

So that's what's keeping the water here.

The drain is blocked? We'll just move it now.

Rubble, take your rig down there

and move that rock to drain this water!

Time to pull the plug on the pasture!

#Go, go, go, go!#

That is one big rock... but I can move it!

Got it, Ryder!

You had better get out of there fast, Rubble.

Draining water can have a powerful pull.

Gotcha. Reverse.

Just need a little more power! Uh-oh!

Wow! Farmer Al's field sure is draining quickly.

(Puppad rings)

Uh, Ryder! I could use a little help here!

Hang on tight, Rubble. We'll be right down.

Zuma! Rocky! Let's go, go, go!

You got it, Ryder!

-Getting a little dizzy. Need some help!

Okay, pups, stay back.

If you get too close you might get caught in the whirlpool, too.

How will we pull Rubble away, Ryder?

We're gonna need to catch him first. If I just had a rope.

(GASPS) Or a hose!

Rocky, I'm gonna use your truck to anchor the rope.

Zuma, stand by.

Ryder!

Okay, Rocky. Back up!

(GRUNTS)

Zuma, use your claws to pull Rocky back.

Phew!

Hold on, Rubble! Almost there!

(GRUNTS)

Are you okay, Rubble?

(SIGHS) I'm fine.

And I finally know what it's like to be a bubble

at the end of a bath.

Thanks for everything, Sea Patrol. You saved my farm!

Whenever you find your farm under water, just yelp for help.

Hey, Farmer Al, did I forget to turn off the hose?

Oops. Sorry.

- Everybody makes mistakes.

But you can help by drying off some wet sheep.