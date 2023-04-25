The flying diving bell

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#
#Will be there on the double#
#Whenever there's a problem#
#Round Adventure Bay#
#Ryder and his team of pups#
#Will come and save the day#
#Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!#
#Yeah, they're on the way!#
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#
#Whenever you're in trouble#
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol #
#Will be there on the double#
#No job's too big! No pup's too small!#
#Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!#
#So here we go, Paw Patrol#
#Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
#Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
(BARKS)
Diver flag up!
(Music)
This reef is amazing.
It's like a fabulous undersea garden down here.
-Whoa. These sea cucumbers look just like the cucumbers I grow on my farm.
(SQUAWKS)
-Silly Chickaletta, that's a sea creature, not a pickle!
Oh! Stay close to mummy's side.
Who's the cutest little scuba diver? You are! Yes, you are!
(SQUAWKS)
Hmm, yum! No snack's more satisfying than my salty squid jerky.
-Mais non, cousin Horatio.
My meal is much more merveilleuse!
Aha!
(SEAGULLS SQUAWKING)
Huh?
-Ai-ai-ai. These animals appear to be abnormally alarmed.
(Loud rumble)
-Oh! What is that noise? -Let's see!
Huh? There's a bump on the ocean floor that wasn't there before. Hm.
We may be on the verge of viewing a volcano being formed.
-I think then we should go underwater and check from the diving bell.
No. I think we should take the diving bell and look underwater.
(BOTH) Wait! We're saying the same thing!
(Music)
(HOWLING)
-Hi there, Ryder! Hi, pups. I got blueberries.
Fresh-picked 'em this mornin'.
Mmm. They smell very sweet. May I try one?
-Get your bowls and I'll fill 'em up! No problem.
(BARKING AND HOWLING)
Let's go!
-They'll need to be washed first.
(Loud rumble)
(Puppad rings)
Ryder! I've detected a new underwater volcano.
From my calculations, it could blow at any time!
(Loud rumble)
Whoa...!
Roger, that Ryder. Turbot out!
Mayor Goodway's phone. Al speakin'.
She and Chickaletta went scuba-diving with Yumi.
They left their phones with me to keep them dry.
Volcano? Huh! They're in danger!
Ryder needs us!
Yeah, where is he?
(Music)
(BARKING)
(GASP)
A volcano?
(Barks)
(Music)
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Barks)
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Music)
#Go, go, go, go!#
Chase!
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Music)
#Go, go, go, go!#
Marshall!
Horatio, let's go across the crater for a closer look! For science!
-Ah, I say circling the site is safer.
Across!
Circle! Across! Circle! Across! Circle! Across!
(Puppad rings)
-Uh, Ryder. Good news.
We're keeping a very close eye on the volcano.
-But zee bad news is we have no choice,
we are stuck inside zee crater and it is going to blow!
Help!
Let's dive in!
(Music)
Marshall! What brings you here?
(Gasps)
(BOTH) A volcano?!
Oh my!
-My thoughts indeed. Let's go, Chickaletta!
-Chickaletta? Where are you?
All right. I'm counting on you!
(Gasp) Zee Sea Patrol is ici! What a relief!
Aye, aye, Captain Ryder!
It is working! We're out!
-It's the volcano! She is going to erupt!
-Ryder, we can move on our own now. Get your sub to safety!
Ah! Uh-oh!
(SQUAWKS)
Look, Ryder! Marshall's on the diving bell.
Whoa!!!!!!
This puppy's gotta fly!
Oh...! Whoa...!
Marshall, I have a parachute! Grab the hook!
-Our dangerous downward drop has significantly slowed! Phew!
-I was so scared, Francois.
-Non, Horatio. I was far more frightened than you.
(SQUAWKS)
(SQUAWKS)
(CHEERING AND HOWLING)
We're safe! -We are sauvés!
(SQUAWKS)
Oh my precious Chickaletta! You gave mummy such a scare!
Thanks, Marshall. You're such a brave pup.
Huh?
(Gasps) Look! Over there!
Fascinating!
I think we should call it... Zee Island of Francois!
-Well, I think Horatio Island is a much more memorable moniker.
Francois's Lava-Land. -Tubot's Atoll!
#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#
These carrots are super thirsty, Farmer Al.
-Actually, those are turnips, Alex. But thanks for helping out.
I got my hands full trying to get this big rock out of the storm drain.
(GRUNTING)
Hah! Give me a hand, Garby. Or... or a horn.
You're right, Garby. It's time to call a day.
Yup, sounds like everybody's ready for their supper and bedtime stories.
-Oh, can I read them a fairy tale tonight?
Please?
-As long as there are no big bad wolves in 'em.
It gets the sheep so skittish,
they have to count each other to go to sleep.
-All right. I know the best story.
Okay, now pose like a cobra snake. And breathe in.
(INHALE)
And slowly breathe out.
(EXHALE)
Pupyoga! You should try it with us.
It's a totally chill way to start the morning.
Okay. Now lion's pose. Roar! Now that's how a lion poses.
Okay, now downward dog. Breathe in.
(INHALE)
Okay, now... pups playing beach ball pose!
(GIGGLING)
Ah! Looks like it's gonna be a beautiful... agh!
(ANIMALS CALLING)
(BLEATS)
You're right, Garby. I better call the Paw Patrol.
(Puppad rings)
My farm's flooded and we're all stuck on the roof!
And on goat boats.
Ryder needs us!
(Music)
Marshall!
(BARKING)
Huh?
Ready, set, get wet!
(Music)
(BARKS)
#Go, go, go, go!#
(BARKS)
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Music)
(BLEATS)
Well, I'll be a turkey's uncle!
Ryder, please hurry!
These animals are getting kinda fidgety.
Corny! Stop chewing on that!
(BARKS)
On it, Captain Ryder!
(BLEATS)
#Go, go, go, go!#
Zuma!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
Marshall!
#Go, go, go, go!#
Thanks, Ryder.
I still don't feel right leaving my animals out there.
Whoa! This is one strange farm.
Hey, Ryder, I just found a hose that's still running.
Ah, I forgot all about the hose when we went inside.
(BLEATS)
(BLEATS)
Easy does it, Fluffy. Everything's okay.
(BLEATS)
(MOOS)
Easy, Bettina. We'll get you back home.
-The faucet. Pawsome! Now to turn it off.
Ryder, I've shut off the water.
Calm down. Calm down, everybody.
Ryder, these critters aren't very good sailors.
Okay. Breathe in.
(BREATHE IN)
Now breathe out.
(BREATHE OUT)
Nice work, Zuma. (EXHALES)
But we can't stay on the water forever.
If only I'd moved the rock away from the storm drain.
Time to pull the plug on the pasture!
#Go, go, go, go!#
That is one big rock... but I can move it!
Got it, Ryder!
Gotcha. Reverse.
Just need a little more power! Uh-oh!
(Puppad rings)
Uh, Ryder! I could use a little help here!
You got it, Ryder!
-Getting a little dizzy. Need some help!
Ryder!
(SIGHS) I'm fine.
And I finally know what it's like to be a bubble
at the end of a bath.
Thanks for everything, Sea Patrol. You saved my farm!
Hey, Farmer Al, did I forget to turn off the hose?
Oops. Sorry.
- Everybody makes mistakes.
But you can help by drying off some wet sheep.
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
La patrulla canina en inglés
