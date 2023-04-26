The butterflies

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Will be there on the double #

# Whenever there's a problem #

# Round Adventure Bay # # Ryder and his team of pups #

# Will come and save the day #

# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye! #

# Yeah, they're on the way! #

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Whenever you're in trouble #

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Will be there on the double #

# Paw Patrol # # No job's too big! #

# No pup's too small! #

# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll! #

# So here we go, Paw Patrol #

# Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol #

# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol #

-Chickaletta, this year we'll have the most gorgeous tulip garden yet!

(CLUCKS, SNORES)

-But I can't grow any flowers if I'm out of bulbs.

-Gotcha covered, Auntie Mayor.

More tulip bulbs coming up.

Maintain a safe distance.

Good. Now pick a landing spot.

Hover... that's right. And set 'er down.

-Thank you, Julia, Julius.

You're so very clever.

-Hmph! Those tulips would look much better in my garden!

Julia, be careful.

-Ah! Whoa!

-Mayor Humdinger!

-Aghh! Get me down!

-Unhand my bulbs, sir!

-I wasn't trying to take them...

I... I was, uh, cleaning dirt off them.

-Bulbs don't need to be cleaned.

-Fine. Have messy tulips.

My garden'll be much better than yours anyway. Ha!

-No. Nope.

Not pretty enough.

(SNIFFS) Not perfume-y enough.

(SNIFFS AND SNEEZES) Too perfume-y.

(MUSIC)

-It's perfect! It's beautiful!

It's... purple!

(LAUGHS) Kittens, dig it up.

(MUSIC)

(KITTENS MEOWING)

(ANIMAL SQUEAKING)

-Oh! A singing flower!

That's way better than any old tulip.

(KITTENS MEOWING)

-I agree, my little kitty choir.

This bush is certainly something to yowl about.

-Oh! Finished.

I can't wait until these beauties bloom.

-Ha! While you're waiting,

I'll have an instant garden.

-Oh, that is a stunning plant!

Where did you get it?

-It was just sitting there outside the forest,

so I dig it up.

Mayor Humdinger.

Sometimes it's not a good idea to just take something

from where it's growing.

-Nonsense!

It'll look far better in my flower patch

than by some mucky path by the forest.

(ANIMAL SQUEAKING)

-And it sings. I'd like to see your tulips do that.

(KITTENS MEOWING)

-That's it, kitties. Sing about our beautiful new flowers.

(SCREAMING)

(SQUAWKS)

-Chickaletta! Oh no!

(SQUAWKS)

-The remote control is jammed.

I'll get Chickaletta. Hey!

-I'm calling Ryder.

Hm. I have ten hangers,

four cans of paints and a bunch of rags.

-Wow. That's a lot of stuff, Rocky.

Well, you never know when someone might have

a closet emergency!

(PUPS GIGGLING)

Hi, Mayor Goodway.

-Ryder! Chickaletta's flying off on a drone.

And the remote is broken.

Uh oh. And these butterflies are acting really strange.

We're on it. No chicken is too high, no pup is too small.

Robodog, bring in the Air Patroller.

Paw Patrol... to the Air Patroller!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

(MUSIC)

(MARSHALL SCREAMING)

(PUPS BARKLING, HOWLING)

(MARSHALL SCREAMING)

Sorry, guys. I got a little... hung up.

(PUPS CHUCKLING)

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir!

This is a strange one, pups.

Chickaletta is stuck on a runaway drone

and unusual butterflies are flying around Adventure Bay causing chaos.

So for this mission, I'll need...

Rubble, I need you to use your hoverboard

to rescue Chickaletta.

-Rubble on the double!

And, Skye, I need you to use your supersonic wings

to find out where these strange butterflies

are coming from.

-This puppy's gotta fly!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(BARKING)

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

Rubble! # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

Skye! # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Paw Patrol is on a roll. #

(MUSIC)

(BUTTERFLIES TRILLING)

(KITTENS MEOWING)

-Oh, will you kittens please stop yowling?!

(BUTTERFLIES TRILLING)

-Oh, shoo! Oh! Get off!

Get―whoa-oh!

(SQUAWKS)

Get ready, Chickaletta! I'm moving in for the save!

(MUSIC)

-Ryder, the butterflies seem to be coming

from the woods.

(BUTTERFLIES TRILLING)

I'll track them back to their home.

Good idea, Skye. There's one!

Hey! These are Melody Monarchs.

They usually follow a dark purple scout butterfly

who flies ahead looking for food.

-Roger that, Ryder!

I'll keep a lookout for the dark purple scout.

Time to make our getaway and plant my beautiful flower bush.

-Careful, butterflies.

Almost there.

And... jump!

(SQUAWKS)

-Nice hop, Chickaletta!

Now let's take care of this drone.

(SQUAWKS)

-You can say that again.

Ryder, I found a spot that looks like it's been dug up.

And a couple of butterflies are here.

Hm. Maybe that's where the butterfly bush used to be.

It says here without a scout,

the other butterflies may not find food.

Who would dig up a butterfly bush?

I'll keep look...

-Uh-oh! A huge swarm of Melody Monarchs

are heading toward Adventure Bay.

Chase. I need you to warn everybody and clear the streets.

Chase is on the case.

(MUSIC)

# (Go, go, go, go!) # Chase!

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

(MUSIC)

Megaphone.

(SPEAKING AT THE MEGAPHONE) Everybody, watch out!

A big swarm of Melody Monarchs is on its way.

-Oh, thanks, Rubble. Chickaletta, stay in there.

Julius, Julia, come with me.

Ryder! We have to get those butterflies away from town!

If the Melody Monarchs follow a scout butterfly,

then... I know!

RoboDog! Back to the Lookout.

Skye, can you find another butterfly bush?

-On it, Ryder!

Rocky, we'll need some stuff from your truck.

Sure, Ryder. Don't lose it, reuse it!

Zuma. You're the scout butterfly.

I fixed your puptag so it would make the trilling sound.

(TRILLING)

-Follow me, puppyflies!

We've got to move some Melody Monarchs.

It's working. They're following Zuma!

(BUTTERFLIES TRILLING)

-Ah! Quick, kittens, let's get out of here!

Skye. Have you found anymore butterfly bushes yet?

-I see some. Actually, a bunch of butterfly bushes...

...way far away!

Great. I'll send the pups and the butterflies over to you.

-Dude! I think we're losing a few.

I got this!

Come on, butterflies.

Time to flutter bye-byes.

(MUSIC)

(PUPTAG TRILLING)

Excellent work, pups.

You brought the butterflies to their food.

Now let's head back to Adventure Bay.

Mind if I stay a little longer, Ryder?

The butterflies are so much fun to fly with.

-Ryder, Pups, thank you again for saving Chickaletta!

Who'd ever imagine butterflies could cause such havoc?

No problem, Mayor.

Remember, if you're ever in trouble, just (TRILL) for help.

Ryder! Over here.

Did you find something, Chase?

I think I know why the butterflies flew into town.

That's a blossom for a butterfly bush!

That looks just like that singing plant Mayor Humdinger dug up.

So he's the one who moved the butterflies' food supply!

(PUPPAD RINGS)

Ryder! I found something on my way back.

I think you should come.

-Stop! Stop your caterwauling, kittens!

Dude, what's causing the howl-a-thon?

I don't know, but we found the missing butterfly bush.

There's another sound.

But it's kind of hard to hear above the kittens.

(MUSIC)

-Ooh, pretty!

It's our lost butterfly scout!

It was in the flower bush all this time.

-Oh! So the Melody Monarchs came into town

because they were looking for their buddy

and following the sound of his trill!

(MUSIC)

(LAUGHING) Catch you guys on the fly!

I think you have some replanting to do, Mayor Humdinger.

-Oh! I'll gladly put it back.

I never want to see those Monarch menaces again!

From now on, all I'll grow in my garden are weeds.

(KITTENS MEOWING)

-That's enough! The butterflies are gone!

Stop!

Come on, Scout. I'll bring you to your friends.

# P-P-P-Paw Patrol! #

(PUPS LAUGHING, BARKING)

Let's make this ride a really clean machine, everybody.

Ryder's gonna be so surprised.

(RYDER WHISTLING)

I know that whistle. Ryder's on his way!

-But we're not finished.

We missed a spot!

I got it.

We don't have time. He'll still love it.

Ready, pups?

(PUPS) Surprise!

Wow. Great job, pups.

Thanks.

You're welcome. Oh! Oops. (GIGGLES) Surprise?

(LAUGHS) That sure was.

I guess I should have worn my bathing suit.

(PUPS LAUGHING)

-Oh! A clean chicken is a happy chicken.

Even if that chicken is a statue.

(SQUAWKS)

-Oh, is that dirt on your beak?

Ohh, I think I need a ladder.

We can't have a dirty beak now, can we, Chickaletta?

I'll be right back.

(MUSIC)

(SQUAWKS)

(MUSIC)

-Oh yeah. Uh hmm.

The statue is gone.

Chickaletta, what happened to it? Oh, you poor, poor thing.

You must be in shock, you're utterly cluckless.

I'll call Ryder.

(PUPPAD RINGS)

Hi, Mayor Goodway.

-Ryder! Emergency!

Emergency! The statue of Chickaletta has disappeared!

Disappeared? The Paw Patrol will be right over.

No statue's too missing, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us.

Hey! Whoa! Ohh! Woo-woowoo!

-Look out!

Maybe I should be on drying duty next time.

(PUPS LAUGHING)

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

The statue of Chickaletta just disappeared

and Mayor Goodway is very upset.

We need to find out who took it and get it back.

So, for this mission I'll need...

Spy Chase. I need you to use your heat-seeking goggles

to locate any tracks we may not be able to see.

Spy Chase is on the case!

And I'll need Skye.

Use your copter to see if you can see where the statue's been taken.

-Let's take to the sky!

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(PUPS BARKING)

(MUSIC)

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

(BARKING)

(MUSIC)

(LAUGHING)

Chase!

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #

# (Go, go, go, go!) # Skye!

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #

(MUSIC)

(SQUEALING TIRES)

(MUSIC)

-Ryder, thank goodness you're here!

I'm so upset, and Chickaletta is too!

She just keeps staring at where the statue used to be.

Don't worry. We'll find your Chickaletta statue.

Skye, fly over town and see if there's any sign of it.

-On my way!

(MUSIC)

-Hmm. Nothing yet.

How could something so big disappear so quickly?

It might help if we knew which direction

the statue snatchers went.

Chase, see if you can find anything with your heat-seeking goggles.

Goggles!

-How will that help?

Chase's goggles pick up heat left behind

heat left behind by things like footprints...

by even though we can't see them.

Ryder. I found something, a trail!

Great. Which way are they going?

I don't know. They end at the manhole.

Hmm. Scrape marks.

And this manhole cover looks like it's been moved.

We'd better check it out.

Chase, send down a drone to see if it can find anything

in the underground tunnel system.

(BARKING) Drone!

Launch!

Which way should we send the drone?

There's a light. Send it that way!

There's the statue! Yes!

But why is it moving?

(EVIL LAUGHTER)

Mayor Humdinger? I should have known.

-Oh, that man gives mayors a bad name!

When we get back to the lair,

we're going to have this statue reshaped into a statue of me.

(LAUGHING)

(MEOWING)

Fine. And of you kittens, too.

Hey! I don't remember inviting the Paw Patrol

to my statue-taking party!

Mayor Humdinger must have knocked out the drone's camera!

Well, then we'll just have to go after him another way.

-'Sup, Ryder, dude?

Zuma, Mayor Humdinger has taken the statue of Chickaletta

and is trying to escape with it through the tunnels

beneath Adventure Bay.

-Bummer. How can I help?

Meet me at the culvert with your hovercraft.

-Let's dive in!

Chase, you need to launch another drone to locate Mayor Humdinger.

(BARKING) Drone! Launch!

-Whoa, it sure is dark down here.

Are we going the right way?

Chase's drone is looking for Mayor Humdinger.

We'll follow its lead.

(BEEPING)

Sounds like something's wrong.

Uh-oh, Ryder!

It looks like the kittens launched a yarnball attack!

Bad news, they downed this drone, too!

That's okay. At least we've got a location on the kittens.

Because wherever they are, so is the statue.

Zuma, this way.

That's Chase's drone.

That means they were just here.

-Look! Something gold! It must be the statue!

Huh? This is just a cardboard cut-out.

They tricked us.

(LAUGHING) -I got you, silly Paw Patrol!

Follow that laugh!

(LAUGHING) Naughty kitties.

No fighting. And watch the statue!

It sounds like it's coming from there.

(BOTH SCREAMING)

It's a fake entrance.

Boy, Mayor Humdinger sure has gone to a lot of trouble to trick us!

(LAUGHING)

But he's not going to trick us for long!

Ryder, are you having any luck finding my beloved statue?

Still working on it, Mayor Goodway.

-Thanks. I'm just grateful that this disaster

hasn't affected Chickaletta's appetite.

(LAUGHING) Now kittens, shhh!

-Ryder, look! There they are!

Mayor Humdinger, give back that statue!

-I don't think so, Paw Patrol. Our plan is working perfectly.

(LAUGHING)

(LAUGHS) Grab a towel. It's bath time. See you later!

Or not!

-I'm totally tired of him laughing! Let's go!

Hold on! That water's too strong.

It'll sweep us out and toss us far into the bay.

We need a safer way to get back the statue.

-Haha! This tunnel will lead us straight to Foggy Bottom!

(LAUGHING) Wha...? Ah! An alligator? Kitty Carrier in reverse.

Whoa! Waa...! Ah!

Ryder! Mayor Humdinger and the kittens are in big trouble.

Chase. Skye. I need you to get ready for a really big catch.

Sure thing!

You can count on us!

(MUSIC)

-Whoa...! Abandon kitty carrier.

(MEOWING)

(MUSIC)

(BARKING) Net!

-Ahhh! How embarrassing.

Great work, Paw Patrol!

Make sure you get behind her wings, you made them extra filthy.

(MUSIC)

I don't know how to thank you for rescuing

this precious work of art!

No problem, Mayor Goodway.

Remember, whenever you're missing a statue, just yelp for help.

-Actually, I do know how to show my gratitude.

I'm treating you and the pups to goodies at Mr. Porter's.

(PUPS) Hooray! Awesome! Yippee!

(SQUAWKS)

I'm a mayor. I don't want to clean statues.

Remember on, kittens, we're out of here.

Yikes! N-n-nice alligator!

(NERVOUS LAUGHTER) Uh, who's a good alligator?

You are, that's who!

(GROWLING)

-Just cleaning here.

Scrub. Scrub.

# P-P-P-Paw Patrol! #