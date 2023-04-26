The butterflies

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Will be there on the double #
# Whenever there's a problem #
# Round Adventure Bay # # Ryder and his team of pups #
# Will come and save the day #
# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye! #
# Yeah, they're on the way! #
# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Whenever you're in trouble #
# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Will be there on the double #
# Paw Patrol # # No job's too big! #
# No pup's too small! #
# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll! #
# So here we go, Paw Patrol #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol #
-Chickaletta, this year we'll have the most gorgeous tulip garden yet!
(CLUCKS, SNORES)
-But I can't grow any flowers if I'm out of bulbs.
-Gotcha covered, Auntie Mayor.
More tulip bulbs coming up.
-Thank you, Julia, Julius.
You're so very clever.
-Hmph! Those tulips would look much better in my garden!
-Ah! Whoa!
-Mayor Humdinger!
-Aghh! Get me down!
-Unhand my bulbs, sir!
-I wasn't trying to take them...
I... I was, uh, cleaning dirt off them.
-Bulbs don't need to be cleaned.
-Fine. Have messy tulips.
My garden'll be much better than yours anyway. Ha!
-No. Nope.
Not pretty enough.
(SNIFFS) Not perfume-y enough.
(SNIFFS AND SNEEZES) Too perfume-y.
(MUSIC)
-It's perfect! It's beautiful!
It's... purple!
(LAUGHS) Kittens, dig it up.
(MUSIC)
(KITTENS MEOWING)
(ANIMAL SQUEAKING)
-Oh! A singing flower!
That's way better than any old tulip.
(KITTENS MEOWING)
-I agree, my little kitty choir.
This bush is certainly something to yowl about.
-Oh! Finished.
I can't wait until these beauties bloom.
-Ha! While you're waiting,
I'll have an instant garden.
-Oh, that is a stunning plant!
Where did you get it?
-It was just sitting there outside the forest,
so I dig it up.
-Nonsense!
It'll look far better in my flower patch
than by some mucky path by the forest.
(ANIMAL SQUEAKING)
-And it sings. I'd like to see your tulips do that.
(KITTENS MEOWING)
-That's it, kitties. Sing about our beautiful new flowers.
(SCREAMING)
(SQUAWKS)
-Chickaletta! Oh no!
(SQUAWKS)
-The remote control is jammed.
-I'm calling Ryder.
-Wow. That's a lot of stuff, Rocky.
(PUPS GIGGLING)
-Ryder! Chickaletta's flying off on a drone.
And the remote is broken.
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
(MUSIC)
(PUPS BARKLING, HOWLING)
(PUPS CHUCKLING)
(MUSIC)
-Rubble on the double!
-This puppy's gotta fly!
(BARKING)
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
Rubble! # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
Skye! # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Paw Patrol is on a roll. #
(MUSIC)
(BUTTERFLIES TRILLING)
(KITTENS MEOWING)
-Oh, will you kittens please stop yowling?!
(BUTTERFLIES TRILLING)
-Oh, shoo! Oh! Get off!
Get―whoa-oh!
(SQUAWKS)
Get ready, Chickaletta! I'm moving in for the save!
(MUSIC)
-Ryder, the butterflies seem to be coming
from the woods.
(BUTTERFLIES TRILLING)
I'll track them back to their home.
-Roger that, Ryder!
I'll keep a lookout for the dark purple scout.
Time to make our getaway and plant my beautiful flower bush.
-Careful, butterflies.
Almost there.
And... jump!
(SQUAWKS)
-Nice hop, Chickaletta!
Now let's take care of this drone.
(SQUAWKS)
-You can say that again.
Ryder, I found a spot that looks like it's been dug up.
And a couple of butterflies are here.
Who would dig up a butterfly bush?
I'll keep look...
-Uh-oh! A huge swarm of Melody Monarchs
are heading toward Adventure Bay.
(MUSIC)
# (Go, go, go, go!) # Chase!
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
(MUSIC)
-Oh, thanks, Rubble. Chickaletta, stay in there.
Julius, Julia, come with me.
-On it, Ryder!
(TRILLING)
-Follow me, puppyflies!
We've got to move some Melody Monarchs.
(BUTTERFLIES TRILLING)
-Ah! Quick, kittens, let's get out of here!
-I see some. Actually, a bunch of butterfly bushes...
...way far away!
-Dude! I think we're losing a few.
(MUSIC)
(PUPTAG TRILLING)
-Ryder, Pups, thank you again for saving Chickaletta!
Who'd ever imagine butterflies could cause such havoc?
That's a blossom for a butterfly bush!
That looks just like that singing plant Mayor Humdinger dug up.
(PUPPAD RINGS)
-Stop! Stop your caterwauling, kittens!
Dude, what's causing the howl-a-thon?
(MUSIC)
-Ooh, pretty!
-Oh! So the Melody Monarchs came into town
because they were looking for their buddy
and following the sound of his trill!
(MUSIC)
-Oh! I'll gladly put it back.
I never want to see those Monarch menaces again!
From now on, all I'll grow in my garden are weeds.
(KITTENS MEOWING)
-That's enough! The butterflies are gone!
Stop!
# P-P-P-Paw Patrol! #
(PUPS LAUGHING, BARKING)
-But we're not finished.
We missed a spot!
(PUPS) Surprise!
(PUPS LAUGHING)
-Oh! A clean chicken is a happy chicken.
Even if that chicken is a statue.
(SQUAWKS)
-Oh, is that dirt on your beak?
Ohh, I think I need a ladder.
We can't have a dirty beak now, can we, Chickaletta?
I'll be right back.
(MUSIC)
(SQUAWKS)
(MUSIC)
-Oh yeah. Uh hmm.
The statue is gone.
Chickaletta, what happened to it? Oh, you poor, poor thing.
You must be in shock, you're utterly cluckless.
I'll call Ryder.
(PUPPAD RINGS)
-Ryder! Emergency!
Emergency! The statue of Chickaletta has disappeared!
(PUPS) Ryder needs us.
-Look out!
(PUPS LAUGHING)
(MUSIC)
-Let's take to the sky!
(PUPS BARKING)
(MUSIC)
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
(BARKING)
(MUSIC)
(LAUGHING)
Chase!
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #
# (Go, go, go, go!) # Skye!
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #
(MUSIC)
(SQUEALING TIRES)
(MUSIC)
-Ryder, thank goodness you're here!
I'm so upset, and Chickaletta is too!
She just keeps staring at where the statue used to be.
-On my way!
(MUSIC)
-Hmm. Nothing yet.
How could something so big disappear so quickly?
-How will that help?
(EVIL LAUGHTER)
-Oh, that man gives mayors a bad name!
When we get back to the lair,
we're going to have this statue reshaped into a statue of me.
(LAUGHING)
(MEOWING)
Fine. And of you kittens, too.
Hey! I don't remember inviting the Paw Patrol
to my statue-taking party!
-'Sup, Ryder, dude?
-Bummer. How can I help?
-Let's dive in!
-Whoa, it sure is dark down here.
Are we going the right way?
(BEEPING)
-Look! Something gold! It must be the statue!
(LAUGHING) -I got you, silly Paw Patrol!
(LAUGHING) Naughty kitties.
No fighting. And watch the statue!
(BOTH SCREAMING)
(LAUGHING)
Ryder, are you having any luck finding my beloved statue?
-Thanks. I'm just grateful that this disaster
hasn't affected Chickaletta's appetite.
(LAUGHING) Now kittens, shhh!
-Ryder, look! There they are!
-I don't think so, Paw Patrol. Our plan is working perfectly.
(LAUGHING)
(LAUGHS) Grab a towel. It's bath time. See you later!
Or not!
-I'm totally tired of him laughing! Let's go!
-Haha! This tunnel will lead us straight to Foggy Bottom!
(LAUGHING) Wha...? Ah! An alligator? Kitty Carrier in reverse.
Whoa! Waa...! Ah!
Ryder! Mayor Humdinger and the kittens are in big trouble.
You can count on us!
(MUSIC)
-Whoa...! Abandon kitty carrier.
(MEOWING)
(MUSIC)
-Ahhh! How embarrassing.
Make sure you get behind her wings, you made them extra filthy.
(MUSIC)
I don't know how to thank you for rescuing
this precious work of art!
-Actually, I do know how to show my gratitude.
I'm treating you and the pups to goodies at Mr. Porter's.
(PUPS) Hooray! Awesome! Yippee!
(SQUAWKS)
I'm a mayor. I don't want to clean statues.
Remember on, kittens, we're out of here.
Yikes! N-n-nice alligator!
(NERVOUS LAUGHTER) Uh, who's a good alligator?
You are, that's who!
(GROWLING)
-Just cleaning here.
Scrub. Scrub.
# P-P-P-Paw Patrol! #
