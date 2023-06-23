#Paw Patrol#

#Paw Patrol#

#Will be there on the double#

#Whenever there's a problem#

#Round Adventure Bay#

#Ryder and his team of pups#

#Will come and save the day#

#Marshall, Rubble,#

#Chase, Rocky,#

#Zuma, Skye!#

#Yeah, they're on the way!#

#Paw Patrol#

#Paw Patrol#

#Whenever you're in trouble#

#Paw Patrol#

#Paw Patrol#

#Will be there on the double#

#No job's too big!#

#No pup's too small!#

#Paw Patrol,#

#we're on a roll!#

#So here we go,#

#Paw Patrol#

#Wo-oh-oh-oh#

#Paw Patrol Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh#

#Paw Patrol!#

(Bark)

-This year's Thanksgiving celebration is going to be the best ever!

I'm so thankful everyone came out to help set up.

We're almost done.

-"Heads up, Marshall! Hot potato!"

Hot? I've got this!

Hey! This isn't hot... Or a potato.

(GIGGLES) -No, dude.

It's not a real hot potato.

It's a game.

Just keep the ball in the air.

And try not to be the one holding it

when I call out "hot potato".

(LAUGHS) I get it. Pass it to me!

Ha!

-Ah!

Hot potato!

Aw. I lose. Let's play again!

-Bowl of hot potatoes comin' through!

(GASPS) Oh no!

(Barks)

Net!

(Music)

-Quick save, Chase.

-I'm sure thankful that you were here.

And I'm thankful I could be here to help.

Okay, pups, let's go home and help Ryder with the baking.

(Howls)

-Thanks for helping, pups!

(Cackle)

-I just love the way helium makes balloons go up, up, up!

And the way Julia and Julius bounce, bounce, bounce, too!

(JULIA/JULIUS) -Woo hoo!

(Laughs)

-Wee!

-What's going on here?

-There's nothing I love better than having a Thanksgiving feast

to thank all the people we care about.

Right, Chickaletta?

(Clackle)

Oh! We're already out of balloons!

Julia! Julius!

Let's go get some more balloons.

(CHILDREN) -Okay, Auntie.

-So, Adventure Bay is having a Thanksgiving party

with everybody they care about.

I suppose that means I'm not invited.

(Meows)

And you're not invited either!

(Moan)

If I'm not invited to the feast...

I'll just take the feast.

Hah! But how?

Floatie helium balloons.

Hmm... Aha!

If I replace the air in the bouncy turkey with helium,

it'll float away.

Then when everyone's busy chasing it,

we stuff ourselves with their stuffing

and everything else!

(Laughs)

Keep a lookout, Kitties.

Now once we pull these ropes out,

it'll be "bye-bye, bouncy turkey."

Right, kitties? Kitties!

(Meows)

-That's enough, kitties.

We have a sneaky scheme to pull off.

(Meows)

(Yowls)

-Once we finish blowing up these balloons

we'll be all ready for... The feast!

(GASPS) Why? Who knocked down the food?

-Look, Auntie Mayor, (CHILDREN) a flying turkey!

-Now, children, everyone knows that turkeys can't fly.

What?!

-Time to call the Paw Patrol!

(Pup pad rings)

Hi, Mayor Goodway.

We're just about to come over with some pies.

-Ryder, Chickaletta is very upset!

The feast's all over the ground and the bouncy turkey's flown away!

Flown away?

I see it... And something else, too.

(GASPS) It's one of Mayor Humdinger's kittens.

-If we don't do something soon,

the Thanksgiving feast will be ruined!

We're on it!

No bouncy turkey is too high, no pup is too small.

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

-Ryder, needs us!

Woo-ooo!

-Look out!

Whoa! Ah!

New game! Hot Mashed Potatoes.

(Laughs)

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for hurrying, pups.

The Thanksgiving bouncy turkey is floating away

with one of Mayor Humdinger's kitties hanging on to it.

(Meows)

-Aw, the poor kitty-witty!

There's no time to lose.

For this mission I'll need... Chase!

I need you to ride below that bouncy bird

and use your net to catch that kitten.

Chase is on the case!

And, Skye.

Once the kitten is safe

I need you to use your copter to catch the flying turkey.

-Let's take to the sky!

Plus Thanksgiving dinner has been knocked over,

so the rest of you pups can head over to City Hall and help clean up.

(Howl, bark)

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(Howls)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

(Barks)

(Music)

#Chase!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Skye!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(Sirens)

(Engine sound)

(Sirens)

(Music)

(Meows)

-Ryder, I'm closing in on the turkey!

Awesome. We're right behind you, Skye.

-That's enough, kitties.

We've gotta send this rubber turkey flying

so we can dip into their feast!

We're flying?! Yikes!

Ryder, I see a ring at the bottom of the bouncy turkey.

I could grab it with my hook and bring the turkey back to the ground.

Great!

We'll save the kitten first, then the bouncy turkey.

Chase, deploy your net!

(BARKS) Net!

Okay, kitten,

let go of the rope and we'll catch you!

(Yowls)

(Meows)

Skye, the kitten is safe.

You can grab the bouncy turkey now.

Ryder, look!

(Meows)

Don't use your hook yet, Skye... there's still more kittens.

-You're leaving me?

(Meows)

Um, I'd jump but...

I seem to have forgotten my parachute!

Mayor Humdinger's in there, too?

-Don't worry, Mayor, we'll get you down safely!

-Waaa! -Whoa!

That wind is taking the turkey towards Jake's Mountain.

-Whoa-oh-oh!

-Oh, all of this food has been ruined!

-Not to worry, Mayor

with everyone's help we'll just cook more.

The pups are already bringing new corn.

Whoops! I've got it!

-Now that's team work.

-Happy Thanksgiving, Ryder.

Guess what?

Jake and I are bringing ice cream!

Nice!

Right now I need your help

with a flying bouncy turkey headed for Jake's Mountain.

-Ice or snow, I'm ready to go!

We have to be careful.

Mayor Humdinger's inside and we need to get him down safely.

(GASPS) -I see it now!

-Everest, the turkey is floating right toward that pointy ice!

-Not if I can help it.

(BARKS) -Grapple!

(Music)

-¡Ah!

-Nice job, Everest!

Okay, I'm gonna try and grab the turkey with my hook.

Oh, no.

-This bouncy turkey is still no fun!

Wahaha! Oof!

-Oh, no!

He's gonna hit the bridge.

How am I gonna stop it?

(GASPS) I know!

-Yikes!

Huh!

Ah! Thanks for the lift.

(Copter sound)

-Ryder, the turkey is headed for the lighthouse

and it's really pointy on top!

"The lighthouse could pop it."

Time for reinforcements!

Zuma, I need you to move a turkey.

-Ready, set, get wet!

Zuma! Keep the bouncy turkey away from that pointy lighthouse.

-I got this, Ryder.

(BARKS) Buoy!

-Agh...!

Ah!

-Well, it was about time you saved me.

Well, I mean, thanks.

-You're welcome!

Now to catch that floating turkey!

(BARKS) Hook!

(Music and copter sound)

Got it!

"Nice job, Skye!"

Okay, let's go!

We don't wanna be late for dinner.

(Copter sound)

-Remember, Chickaletta, no pecking!

(Cackle)

(Laugs)

I have to hand it to the citizens of Adventure Bay

they know how to fix a feast.

-Ryder, uh...

I want to thank you for rescuing my kitties...

(CLEARS THROAT) And me.

You're welcome.

Whenever you're floating away in a giant turkey,

just yelp for help!

-Anyway, the kitties and I will be going now.

-Mayor Humdinger! What?!

What did I do now?!

Well, you can't leave before Thanksgiving dinner!

-But I heard you say

the feast was for everyone you cared about.

Exactly.

And that's why you and the kittens are staying.

You may do naughty things that we don't like,

but we still care about you.

-Well, thank you,

we'd love to stay.

You may be the nicest person I know...

Except for me.

(Music)

And I'm thankful for Ryder and the pups.

And our friends who came from far away

and all the people in town.

But, I really am thankful that...

These potatoes aren't too hot!

Yum!

(Laughs)

#Paw Patrol#

(Screech and cackle)

-Hi, Mayor Goodway!

Beautiful day for windsurfing, isn't it?

-Oh, I just wish there was some more wind.

It's so hot!

-Oh! And without a whooshy wind,

it'll certainly be a slow sailing race.

-Good thing I don't need wind to do this...

-Sweet move, Danny.

-Thanks! And that's Daring Danny X!

(MEGAPHONE) Welcome to the Adventure Bay Windsurfing Race!

First one to Seal Island and back wins!

And the winner gets this paw-some trophy!

(Howls)

(MEGAPHONE) Everyone, ready?

(ALL) -Let's go! Let's go!

Wait. Where's Mayor Humdinger?

He's racing, too.

Let's give him a couple of minutes to get here.

-Get ready for a huge trophy, kitties.

'Cause I'm winning this race!

(Laughs)

Thanks to my invention, the Humblower!

(Meows)

-Fire it up, kitties!

(Fan Sound)

-Yes!

Now that's what I call...

Oh, ho ho! Wind!

Don't forget, kitties,

point that fan at my sail only!

(Fan sound)

-Woo hoo hoo hoo! Ha ha!

-I don't see Mayor Humdinger anywhere.

I guess we'll just start the race without him.

(MEGAPHONE) Okay, racers, on your mark, get set, go!

(Loud horn)

(Sirens)

-Oh, man,

this no-wind is so not extreme!

-See you at the finish line!

I'll be the one with the big trophy!

-Whoa!

How is he going so fast?

-Yeah.

How does he have wind and we don't?

-Hmm.

I wouldn't put anything past that sneaky mayor.

-Keep that Humblower pointed at me!

More wind, kitties.

(Fun sound)

(Music)

(GASPS) Huh?

(Meows)

(Noises)

(Screams)

-Huh?

What are those kitties doing?

(Meows)

-The wind picked up!

Maybe a little too much!

-Look out!

-Whoa!

-Oooh!

(EXHALES) -Too bad this wasn't a sand-surfing race.

-All right!

Now this is more like it...!

Whoa-oh-oh!

(Meows)

-Ah! Ah ah!

-Stay close, Chickaletta. Uh! Ahh...! Oh...

Whoa!

(Cackel)

Oh! This is like a merry-go-round that won't stop...!

Oooh!

-Incoming!

Extremely big air! Yes!

(Music)

-That strange,

super strong wind came out of nowhere.

What is going on out there?

Hmm.

-Whoa!

-Heh!

(Cackel)

-Help!

Whoa! We gotta help them.

No wind is too strong, no pup is too small.

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

(ALL) -Ryder needs us!

Oof! Whoa-oh-oh!

-Watch out!

Ohh!

Go, team?

(Laughs)

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for running over so quickly, pups.

A mysterious powerful wind suddenly blew in during the race...

-Help!

-Whoa-oh-oh!

-Oh no!

And has sent the wind-surfers all over.

So for this mission I'll need...

Zuma.

I need you to use your buoy to rescue Katie.

-Let's dive in!

Rocky.

I'll need you to use your tugboat

to get Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta down from those rocks.

Green means go!

And, Skye.

I'll need you to use your copter to lift Danny off that light house.

(BARKS) -Let's take to the sky!

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(Bark, howl)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

-Oh, yes!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

-Yeah!

#Go, go, go, go!#

(Barks)

(Music)

#Zuma!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Rocky!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(Engine sound)

(Copter sound)

Life jacket deploy!

Life jacket deploy!

-Zuma,

am I ever happy to see you!

I'm so dizzy!

-Hi, Katie.

Hold on and I'll un-dizzy you.

(BARKS) Buoy!

-Whew! Thanks, Zuma.

-Paw Patrol!

Oh, thank goodness you're here!

Hi, Mayor Goodway. We're here to help.

Rocky, swing your hook arm around.

Hang on tight, Mayor Goodway!

-Ryder, Rocky, thank you for saving me and my widdle chicky-wicky.

You're welcome, Mayor.

And you too little... Huh, Chickaletta.

"Skye, how's rescuing Danny going?"

-On it, Ryder!

-Look at me! I'm roof surfing!

-Cool!

But it's time to get down now.

Hook onto my harness!

Steady... Steady... Now!

-Da-da-da... Ah! Whoa! -Oh no!

-Whoa!

-Gotcha!

-Phew!

Awesome!

Amazing flying, Skye!

-This is the weirdest wind I've ever witnessed.

I wonder where it's coming from?

(Meowing)

Anybody else hear meowing?

It sounds like it's coming from out there.

Let's have a look.

It's the Kitty Catastrophe Crew. On a giant fan!

I think I know who's behind this crazy wind.

(BLOWS) -Oh, come on, wind, a little help, please?

Oh! Uh-oh!

That thing is way out of control!

-Yikes...!

It's Mayor Humdinger, all right.

Skye, lift him off!

-Roger, Ryder!

Put the harness on, Mayor Humdinger.

I'll lift you all off!

-Nah...!

The kitties and I are winning this race!

Ryder! He won't let me save him!

Then we'll just have to rescue him another way.

Zuma,

go underwater and get to that fan without Humdinger seeing you,

then shut it down!

-Totally! (BARKS) Sub!

(Engine sound))

-Winning's simple when you're the only racer.

(Laughs)

I just have to get by...

Oh! Seal Island!?

Nah...!

We're going to crash right into it!

Stop this thing, kitties!

Shut it off!

(Meows)

-I'm right underneath the fan, Ryder.

Good! Use your claw to grab it and hold it steady, Zuma.

(BARKS) Claw!

Got it, Ryder!

Whoa!

But I don't know for how long.

This fan is super strong.

-Phew!

Sort of. Drat!

We're still headed right for the island!

I can't look!

-Ryder, there's a button on the fan,

that's gotta turn it off.

Go for it, Zuma!

-I'm on it! (BARKS) Hook!

(Noises)

-Ahoy there, Mayor Humdinger!

-Oh, hello.

(Meows)

Great job, Zuma!

-Cool! We did it, dude!

-I commend you on quite the complex contraption.

-Na! Who needs it?

-Hmm. Actually, we might.

(Fan sound)

-Well, I'm glad Mayor Humdinger found a good use

for that silly machine of his.

-Thank you, Paw Patrol, for saving us racers and the race!

You're welcome.

Whenever you're stuck, just yelp for help!

(MEGAPHONE) The Adventure Bay windsurf race

is about to begin again! ¿Ok?

-Wait for me, dudes!

-And now there's a nice breeze for the race.

-Ahh...

-I feel so much cooler.

-Yup! I think it's fan-tastic.

(Laughs)

(MEGAPHONE) Now, ready, set, go!

-Paw Patrol...

(Cheering)

-Yeah! Surf's up, dude!