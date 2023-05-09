A sleepwalking mayor

Pups Save Sleepwalking Mayor!

Who's ready for Cowboy Day at the Wingnuts' Dude Ranch?

Gid-giddie-up-up ― me! I can't wait to go ridin'!

Me too! Me three!

Me four!

Me five! And six!

Yee haw!

Hi, Mrs. Wingnut! Howdy, Paw Patrol!

I figured y'all would be hungry, so I whipped up a bunch o' burgers.

At least I think I did.

Your burgers are the best!

Hi, Rocky! Thanks for helping set up for Cowboy Day tomorrow.

Hi, Julius! Hi, Julia! Wow, you're really good riders.

And so is Mayor Goodway. Look!

Where's your horse, Mayor Goodway?

No big horses for me. You pups and kids can ride, I'll cheer you on!

Zuma and I could teach you.

Well, it does look like fun, but...

Come on. Give it the cowboy try.

Yee haw! - Okay...

Mayor Goodway, meet Lightning Bolt.

Before you try a real horse you could practice

on a robo horse like him. Watch me!

Yee haw! Ride 'em, cow pup!

See? It's easy. Now your turn.

No, I really should be keeping an eye on Chickaletta...

Chickaletta's new pal, Oscar's already watching her!

Well, okay... Here goes nothing!

Oh my! Too fast! Turn it down! Turn it down!

Uh, I didn't even turn it on yet.

Oh! Well, maybe I'll try something else.

Ready to lasso a barrel?

Sure. As long as I can keep my feet on the ground...

You betcha! Just like this.

Oh!

Here ya go, Auntie Mayor!

Hm! It's gettin' breezy. - Whoops!

Oh, good! More horses!

It's the scarecrow race course. We're testing it out.

Giddie-up, little pony!

Hop on a pony and give it a go.

Uhh... I'd rather do it my way.

Giddie-up, Goodway! Ha ho!

Great job setting up today, pups.

We're gonna have so much fun on Cowboy Day tomorrow.

Yes. Fun. And, even if I'm not riding or roping, I will be cheering.

Yee... haw...

Sounds like trouble at the pigpen.

Mayor Goodway! Close the gate before the piggies get loose!

Well, she's sleepwalking... and letting all my piggies out!

Whoa oh! Ow! I'm stuck!

Hey! Come back here! Come back here, little fella!

And you... and you, too!

Oh, I'd better call the Paw Patrol!

Mr. Wingnut? Is everything okay?

No! Mayor Goodway is sleepwalking in the pig pen

and letting the piglets loose.

I can't and catch them 'cause my foot's stuck under this trough!

It'll be okay, Mr. Wingnut.

No pigpen is too big, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol to the Paw Patroller!

Whoa! Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh! 'Scuse me for barreling in!

Paw Patrol ready for action, sir.

Thanks for getting here so quickly, pups.

Mayor Goodway is sleepwalking and accidentally let the piggies loose.

Oh, no! Should we try to wake her up?

Yes, but we don't want to startle her -- she could hurt herself.

Also, Mr. Wingnut is stuck under a trough in the pen.

I'm stuck!

So for this mission I'll need... Rubble! I need you to use

your crane to lift that trough.

Rubble on the double!

And Spy. I'll need you to use your night vision goggles

to find the piglets and your megaphone to call them.

Sheriff in on the case!

Paw Patrol is on a roll!

#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!

Go, go, go, go!

Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!

Rubble! Go, go, go, go!

Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

Paw Patrol, over here!

Chase, go round up the missing piglets.

Rubble and I will help Mr. Wingnut.

Goggles! Here... piggie, piggies! Come on out!

Huh? Nothing!

Where are they hiding?

What should we do about Mayor Goodway?

I'll keep an eye on the Mayor

while you free Mr. Wingnut with your crane.

I'm on it!

There's about to be one less trouble, thanks to Rubble!

Thanks, Rubble.

How's your foot?

Mighty muddy, but it'll be fine.

What's that?

There you are. All I had to do was speak your language.

Now, how are we gonna get you all back into your pig pen?

I can give these little oinkers a ride.

This way, Rubble.

Now should we wake Mayor Goodway?

Hey, where'd she go?

Over here, Pups!

Look! She's running out of barrels!

Rubble! Push those hay bales over to catch the mayor.

On it!

Well, butter my biscuits!

She's better at cowboying asleep than cowboying awake!

There she is!

Riding double!? Hoo whee!

She's the best cowboy I've ever seen!

She's headed right for Oscar and Chickaletta!

On it!

She's up there!

And she's headed for the edge!

Chase, use your net as a rescue trampoline!

Net!

Here she comes! And there she goes!

Uh-oh! She's even higher now!

Skye! We need an air rescue!

You bet! Let's take to the sky!

We need to keep her away from the edge until Skye gets here.

Chase climb up there!

Wall walkers!

Mayor Goodway, stop! Please!

And... gotcha!

I even know a nice soft spot to put you down.

Thanks for roundin' up my piggies and savin' my big lug.

No problem, Mrs. Wingnut.

And remember, whenever you're in trouble just yee haw for help!

Oh, sorry. Did I miss something?

Hi, Mayor Goodway. You feeling okay?

Actually... I am! I had the best dream!

Woo hoo!

Giddie-up, big horsy! Woo hoo hoo!

Way to go! Woo hoo! hoo!

Oh, Mayor Goodway, you put the hoo-boy in cowboy! That was amazing!

Thank you! Look, Chickaletta! See what your mummy won?

Yee-haw!