A sleepwalking mayor

Pups Save Sleepwalking Mayor!
Me too!
Me four!
Me five!
Yee haw!
I figured y'all would be hungry, so I whipped up a bunch o' burgers.
At least I think I did.
Hi, Rocky! Thanks for helping set up for Cowboy Day tomorrow.
Hi, Julius! Hi, Julia! Wow, you're really good riders.
And so is Mayor Goodway. Look!
No big horses for me. You pups and kids can ride, I'll cheer you on!
Well, it does look like fun, but...
Yee haw! - Okay...
Yee haw! Ride 'em, cow pup!
No, I really should be keeping an eye on Chickaletta...
Chickaletta's new pal, Oscar's already watching her!
Well, okay... Here goes nothing!
Oh my! Too fast! Turn it down! Turn it down!
Uh, I didn't even turn it on yet.
Oh! Well, maybe I'll try something else.
Sure. As long as I can keep my feet on the ground...
Oh!
Here ya go, Auntie Mayor!
Hm! It's gettin' breezy. - Whoops!
Oh, good! More horses!
It's the scarecrow race course. We're testing it out.
Giddie-up, little pony!
Hop on a pony and give it a go.
Uhh... I'd rather do it my way.
Giddie-up, Goodway! Ha ho!
We're gonna have so much fun on Cowboy Day tomorrow.
Yes. Fun. And, even if I'm not riding or roping, I will be cheering.
Yee... haw...
Sounds like trouble at the pigpen.
Mayor Goodway! Close the gate before the piggies get loose!
Well, she's sleepwalking... and letting all my piggies out!
Whoa oh! Ow! I'm stuck!
Hey! Come back here! Come back here, little fella!
And you... and you, too!
Oh, I'd better call the Paw Patrol!
No! Mayor Goodway is sleepwalking in the pig pen
and letting the piglets loose.
I can't and catch them 'cause my foot's stuck under this trough!
Mayor Goodway is sleepwalking and accidentally let the piggies loose.
Oh, no! Should we try to wake her up?
I'm stuck!
Rubble on the double!
#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!
Go, go, go, go!
Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!
Rubble! Go, go, go, go!
Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
Paw Patrol, over here!
What should we do about Mayor Goodway?
I'm on it!
There's about to be one less trouble, thanks to Rubble!
Thanks, Rubble.
How's your foot?
Mighty muddy, but it'll be fine.
What's that?
I can give these little oinkers a ride.
This way, Rubble.
Hey, where'd she go?
On it!
Well, butter my biscuits!
She's better at cowboying asleep than cowboying awake!
Riding double!? Hoo whee!
She's the best cowboy I've ever seen!
She's up there!
Here she comes! And there she goes!
Uh-oh! She's even higher now!
You bet! Let's take to the sky!
Mayor Goodway, stop! Please!
And... gotcha!
I even know a nice soft spot to put you down.
Thanks for roundin' up my piggies and savin' my big lug.
Oh, sorry. Did I miss something?
Actually... I am! I had the best dream!
Woo hoo!
Giddie-up, big horsy! Woo hoo hoo!
Way to go! Woo hoo! hoo!
Oh, Mayor Goodway, you put the hoo-boy in cowboy! That was amazing!
Thank you! Look, Chickaletta! See what your mummy won?
Yee-haw!
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
