#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol Will be there on the double#
#Whenever there's a problem Round Adventure Bay#
#Ryder and his team of pups Will come and save the day#
#Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!#
#Yeah, they're on the way!#
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol Whenever you're in trouble#
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol Will be there on the double#
#No job's too big! No pup's too small!#
#Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!#
#So here we go, Paw Patrol#
#Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
#Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
MISSION PAW: PUPS SAVE A ROYAL CONCERT
Hi, Ryder!
Oh, we're so excited for the concert! Aren't we Chickaletta?
He's here! I hope he'll autograph my Luke Stars T-shirt!
-Hello, Barkingburg!
-And now I'm actually in a picture with my pop idol.
It's like a dream come true!
-Welcome to Barkingburg, Mr. Stars.
-It's an honour to (SINGING) be-ee--ee here!
-Ahem!
-But, of course. Luke meet my royal kittens.
-And this is the Earl of Barkingburg.
-And this is my butler. -Hey! Really nice to meet you all!
-Ahem!
-Oh, and how could I forget? My royal pup, Sweetie.
-Hi, Sweetie. Who's a nice pup? -I am! I am.
-Luke, I'd be so pleased if you'd join me for tea this afternoon
before the concert.
-Cool. (SINGING) Tea at three-ee-eee!
-I do so adore how you sing-talk. -Whoa!
-What an elegant jewelled scepter.
-It looks like a scepter, but it's really a (SINGING) microphone!
Ha! Cool, uh?
If I sing with that magnificent microphone,
everyone will think I'm so fabulous, they'll crown me Queen!
But how do I get it away from him?
-Luke, shall I show you to your dressing room?
- May I please, please take Luke to his dressing room instead?
-You're so busy doing... Earl stuff.
-Oh-kay. Luke, I'll get you when it's time for tea.
-Follow me!
-A secret elevator? Ha-ha! Sweet!
-Here's your special dressing room. Oh, and, one teensy favour.
May I get a selfie with you and that sparkly microphone?
-Sure thing. (SINGING) Swee-ee-eetie!
-Thank you. Oh, silly me, I've forgotten my camera.
No prob. I'll take it with my phone.
-(BARKS) Selfie stick.
Oh, no! The power went out!
-Yo! Up here! Our lights just went out! Hey! My hat!
-It's show time!
-Hello? Anybody? I'm trapped in here!
-I wonder what's taking Luke so long?
Princess, I looked in his dressing room
and searched the entire castle, but he's nowhere to be found!
Where can he be?
-Oh no. Luke Stars is missing!
-Yes, but the show must go on with me as the star.
I'd better call the Paw Patrol.
(Puppad rings)
We're missing one very important part Luke Stars.
I can't find him anywhere.
(Music)
Ryder needs us!
(ALL) Marshall, look out!
Say it isn't so! No!
(HOWLING)
(Music)
(HOWLING)
Ooh...
- That's so unlike him! Luke's far too polite!
This puppy's gotta fly!
(Music)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
Paw Patrol! I'm so glad to see you.
Roger, Ryder!
I'm afraid he'll never be found and the spotlight will be all mine.
Nothing yet, Ryder.
Wait! I see something! It looks like a hat.
It's stuck in a window on the east tower.
I'm on my way, Ryder!
Construction claw!
My lucky hat! Thanks, Paw Patrol. You saved me!
Hey guys, I would've called but Sweetie took my phone
and trapped me up here.
I hope the Paw Patrol finds Luke or we'll have to cancel the concert!
-Now it's time for me to save the show with my fabulous voice.
Then everyone will be so happy, they'll make me their queen!
Sweetie?
I can't believe anyone would dare take Luke Stars' place!
Ah. (NERVOUS CHUCKLE) Um, ah.
Oh dear! Sweetie has stage fright.
If only there were someone who could truly save my concert.
Ladies and gentlemen, Luke Stars!
(CHEERING)
Hello, Barkingburg! Sorry I'm late, Princess.
Luke! Oh!
Me? I don't have Luke's things.
Really?
Oh, silly me. I forgot I borrowed it. And now I'm going to borrow this!
Hey, that's my mic!
If I can't sing with this microphone, no one will!
(Music)
We're on it!
(Music)
I'm so good at being sneaky. -Not good enough.
The Paw Patrol can't stop me! Uh-oh.
Ohhh! Help!
Suction cup launcher!
Looks like the show's over for us, Buzby.
Thank you ever so much for saving my royal concert.
We're so ready. Rubble!
-A one, two, three, four!
#Come on, everyone Get on your paws and your feet #
#Gonna have fun and dance to the beat#
#Every little kitty and every cool pup
Is gonna rock until the sun comes up#
#Whoa oh, oh We'll have a good time#
#Whoa, oh, oh A royally good time#
#A royally good time#
(CHEERING)
I suppose he is pretty spectacular.
MISSION PAW: PUPS SAVE THE PRINCESS' PALS
Isn't it wonderful to see
how everyone is doing at the Royal Animal Care Grounds?
Royal Patients, come here, please.
Now, let's take a look at your owies.
Excellent. I'm so pleased I could give all you cuties a place
to get better, and soon, you'll be well enough to return home.
(ANIMALS REACT HAPPILY)
Now what do all good patients get?
That's right.
Animal treats. Now I'm off to see Grandmama.
What? You'll be away from the castle? Princess, what will we do?
-Oh, Sweetie, I'm touched that you'll miss me.
But I'll be back soon. You'll be fine.
I'll be better than fine. I'll be making myself Queen.
Guess what I am! (NEIGHS)
Buzby, now that the Princess has left the castle,
I'm finally queen.
From now on, I want everyone to call me
"Your Most Royal Important Imperial Puppiness".
-Na-uh-uh. The throne is not for pups.
-You, Butler. Are those the yummy hamburgers I wanted for my lunch?
What? Puppy food? Yuck!
You, Sir Knight! Bow to your Queen. So rude. It's simple.
Bend and bow!
What's the use of being Queen if no one obeys me?
Buzby, we must find some new subjects for me to rule.
I know.
(Music)
(ANIMALS MUNCHING)
My new royal subjects, you must do as I, your Queen, command.
(SNIFFS) Burgers! At least.
Subjects, I command you to bring them here.
(Music)
No! No! No! Bring them to me! Ugh! You're not listening either!
(GASPS) Here now, however did you all get into the castle? Shoo! Shoo!
(YOWL)
No, kitties. Wait!
This is working better than I planned, Buzby.
In all this confusion, I can do whatever I want.
And what I want is... ah, perfect!
(YOWL)
Wait, Royal kitties! Come back!
Wait! Oh! (MEOWS)
-Oh, dear, this is disastrous! I've been left hanging.
Only one thing to do...
I'm a bull-dog! Get it?
(Puppad rings)
I say, Ryder, be a good chap and help us.
Animals have taken over the castle.
Ryder needs us!
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh!
(HOWLING)
(Music)
(HOWLING)
Oh, my goodness!
This puppy's gotta fly!
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
(HOWLING)
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
All of this chaos is so entertaining.
Roger!
Paw Patrol! Over here! -Need a lift?
Why, thank you! What a good pup!
You're welcome!
(GRUNTS)
(ROARING)
Nothing yet. Found him! And he's stuck.
Hmm. I know how to get him out.
That's a pretty good dive, buddy. You only got me a little bit wet.
-Where are my subjects?
We've got gators to get. Come on!
(SCOFFS) Leave it to the pesky Paw Patrol to spoil my plans.
Well, Buzby, we still have the crown, we just need a way out.
(ROAR)
Get the gators away from him!
(Music)
(HOWLING)
Huh! That looks like all of them.
A splendid job, Ryder.
Alas, I believe that was Sweetie's doing. She led them here somehow.
Ha-ha!
She has the crown!
And I'm keeping it! Buzby!
(TRUMPETS)
You'll never catch me!
(TRUMPETS)
That's a good elephant.
Let's get you back to the castle!
(TRUMPETS)
Not that way! No...!
The banks are too steep for the elephant to climb out.
Scuba gear!
Ryder, she's going down in the mud. We have to get her out fast!
Elephant, we wouldn't be sinking if you'd listened to me.
It's mine, mine, mine, mine...!
(TRUMPETS)
Ugh!
This is Grandmama Penguin.
She's staying at the Animal Care Grounds until her wing heals.
Paw Patrol, thank you for helping all my animal pals.
And here I am, stuck again. What? Puppy food? Yuck!
(Music)
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
