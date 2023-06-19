#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol Will be there on the double#

#Whenever there's a problem Round Adventure Bay#

#Ryder and his team of pups Will come and save the day#

#Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!#

#Yeah, they're on the way!#

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol Whenever you're in trouble#

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol Will be there on the double#

#No job's too big! No pup's too small!#

#Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!#

#So here we go, Paw Patrol#

#Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

#Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

MISSION PAW: PUPS SAVE A ROYAL CONCERT

I can't wait to play for Luke Stars. This'll be paw-some!

Hi, Ryder! Hi, Mayor Goodway.

Oh, we're so excited for the concert! Aren't we Chickaletta?

He's here! I hope he'll autograph my Luke Stars T-shirt!

-Hello, Barkingburg!

-And now I'm actually in a picture with my pop idol.

It's like a dream come true!

-Welcome to Barkingburg, Mr. Stars.

-It's an honour to (SINGING) be-ee--ee here!

-Ahem!

-But, of course. Luke meet my royal kittens.

-And this is the Earl of Barkingburg.

-And this is my butler. -Hey! Really nice to meet you all!

-Ahem!

-Oh, and how could I forget? My royal pup, Sweetie.

-Hi, Sweetie. Who's a nice pup? -I am! I am.

-Luke, I'd be so pleased if you'd join me for tea this afternoon

before the concert.

-Cool. (SINGING) Tea at three-ee-eee!

-I do so adore how you sing-talk. -Whoa!

-What an elegant jewelled scepter.

-It looks like a scepter, but it's really a (SINGING) microphone!

Ha! Cool, uh?

If I sing with that magnificent microphone,

everyone will think I'm so fabulous, they'll crown me Queen!

But how do I get it away from him?

-Luke, shall I show you to your dressing room?

- May I please, please take Luke to his dressing room instead?

-You're so busy doing... Earl stuff.

-Oh-kay. Luke, I'll get you when it's time for tea.

-Follow me!

-A secret elevator? Ha-ha! Sweet!

-Here's your special dressing room. Oh, and, one teensy favour.

May I get a selfie with you and that sparkly microphone?

-Sure thing. (SINGING) Swee-ee-eetie!

-Thank you. Oh, silly me, I've forgotten my camera.

No prob. I'll take it with my phone.

-(BARKS) Selfie stick.

Oh, no! The power went out!

-Yo! Up here! Our lights just went out! Hey! My hat!

-It's show time!

-Hello? Anybody? I'm trapped in here!

-I wonder what's taking Luke so long?

Princess, I looked in his dressing room

and searched the entire castle, but he's nowhere to be found!

Where can he be?

-Oh no. Luke Stars is missing!

-Yes, but the show must go on with me as the star.

I'd better call the Paw Patrol.

(Puppad rings)

Hello, Your Earlness. Is everything ready for tonight's concert?

We're missing one very important part Luke Stars.

I can't find him anywhere.

Uh-oh! We'll be there as soon as we can.

No star it too missing, no pup is too small.

(Music)

Paw Patrol to the Air Patroller!

Ryder needs us!

(ALL) Marshall, look out!

Chickaletta sure knows how to bock and roll!

Paw Patrol ready for action Ryder, sir!

Thanks for loading up so quickly, pups.

We need to hurry to Barkingburg. Luke Stars is missing!

Say it isn't so! No!

This is a serious situation.

So, pups, get ready for a Mission Paw.

Robo-Dog, put us in stealth mode!

(HOWLING)

(Music)

Time to gear up Mission Paw style!

(HOWLING)

Ooh...

Okay, pups, the Princess invited Luke Stars to tea

but he didn't show up.

- That's so unlike him! Luke's far too polite!

You're right. So he must be missing.

It's up to us to find him and make sure he's okay.

So for this mission I'll need Skye.

I need you to use your sky-cycle to fly and search for Luke.

This puppy's gotta fly!

And Rocky, I need you to use your radar

to look through walls for Luke.

The castle's full of secret rooms.

Green means go!

All right. Mission Paw is on a roll.

(Music)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

Robo-Dog, put your metal to the pedal.

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

Paw Patrol! I'm so glad to see you. Hi, Princess.

We got here as fast as we could.

Rocky, you and I will search inside the castle.

Skye, you search outside. Let's go!

Roger, Ryder! On it!

I'm afraid he'll never be found and the spotlight will be all mine.

We need to scan every wall and every hallway.

Radar!

Nope. He's not behind this wall.

Keep looking. Skye, any sign of Luke?

Nothing yet, Ryder.

Wait! I see something! It looks like a hat.

It's stuck in a window on the east tower.

Great work, Skye!

The inside wall to the east tower is right about here.

Rocky, try scanning this wall.

Whoa! A hidden elevator.

It's Luke! He's in a room up there.

Good work, Rocky.

Rubble, Skye, meet us outside the castle.

I'm on my way, Ryder!

Construction claw!

My lucky hat! Thanks, Paw Patrol. You saved me!

Hey guys, I would've called but Sweetie took my phone

and trapped me up here.

That pup sure is trouble, but at least you're okay.

Now let's get you to the concert.

I hope the Paw Patrol finds Luke or we'll have to cancel the concert!

-Now it's time for me to save the show with my fabulous voice.

Then everyone will be so happy, they'll make me their queen!

Sweetie?

I can't believe anyone would dare take Luke Stars' place!

Ah. (NERVOUS CHUCKLE) Um, ah.

Oh dear! Sweetie has stage fright.

If only there were someone who could truly save my concert.

Ladies and gentlemen, Luke Stars!

(CHEERING)

Hello, Barkingburg! Sorry I'm late, Princess.

Luke! Oh!

Sweetie trapped Luke in the tower, took the royal mic and his phone.

Me? I don't have Luke's things.

Really?

Oh, silly me. I forgot I borrowed it. And now I'm going to borrow this!

Hey, that's my mic!

If I can't sing with this microphone, no one will!

(Music)

Skye, Chase, let's get that mic!

We're on it! We're on it!

(Music)

Mission Paw is on a roll!

Let's go!

I'm so good at being sneaky. -Not good enough.

The Paw Patrol can't stop me! Uh-oh.

Ohhh! Help!

Skye, she's gonna crash!

Suction cup launcher!

Looks like the show's over for us, Buzby.

Thank you ever so much for saving my royal concert.

You're welcome!

Whenever you're ready to rock, just yelp for help.

We're so ready. Rubble!

-A one, two, three, four!

#Come on, everyone Get on your paws and your feet #

#Gonna have fun and dance to the beat#

#Every little kitty and every cool pup

Is gonna rock until the sun comes up#

#Whoa oh, oh We'll have a good time#

#Whoa, oh, oh A royally good time#

#A royally good time#

(CHEERING)

I suppose he is pretty spectacular.

MISSION PAW: PUPS SAVE THE PRINCESS' PALS

Isn't it wonderful to see

how everyone is doing at the Royal Animal Care Grounds?

Royal Patients, come here, please.

Now, let's take a look at your owies.

Excellent. I'm so pleased I could give all you cuties a place

to get better, and soon, you'll be well enough to return home.

(ANIMALS REACT HAPPILY)

Now what do all good patients get?

That's right.

Animal treats. Now I'm off to see Grandmama.

What? You'll be away from the castle? Princess, what will we do?

-Oh, Sweetie, I'm touched that you'll miss me.

But I'll be back soon. You'll be fine.

I'll be better than fine. I'll be making myself Queen.

Guess what I am! (NEIGHS)

You're a horse! Right!

My turn! Guess what I am. (ROARS)

Oh, oh! I know, a duck! No, wait, a butterfly!

No, wait, a lion!

That's righ... achoo! Oh! I'm even allergic to pretend cats.

Buzby, now that the Princess has left the castle,

I'm finally queen.

From now on, I want everyone to call me

"Your Most Royal Important Imperial Puppiness".

-Na-uh-uh. The throne is not for pups.

-You, Butler. Are those the yummy hamburgers I wanted for my lunch?

What? Puppy food? Yuck!

You, Sir Knight! Bow to your Queen. So rude. It's simple.

Bend and bow!

What's the use of being Queen if no one obeys me?

Buzby, we must find some new subjects for me to rule.

I know.

(Music)

(ANIMALS MUNCHING)

My new royal subjects, you must do as I, your Queen, command.

(SNIFFS) Burgers! At least.

Subjects, I command you to bring them here.

(Music)

No! No! No! Bring them to me! Ugh! You're not listening either!

(GASPS) Here now, however did you all get into the castle? Shoo! Shoo!

(YOWL)

No, kitties. Wait!

This is working better than I planned, Buzby.

In all this confusion, I can do whatever I want.

And what I want is... ah, perfect!

(YOWL)

Wait, Royal kitties! Come back!

Wait! Oh! (MEOWS)

-Oh, dear, this is disastrous! I've been left hanging.

Only one thing to do...

I'm a bull-dog! Get it?

(Puppad rings)

Hello, Your Earlness.

I say, Ryder, be a good chap and help us.

Animals have taken over the castle.

We're on our way!

No castle's too big, no pup is too small.

Paw patrol to the Air Patroller!

Ryder needs us!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh!

And I'm a bowling bull!

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir!

There's big trouble in Barkingburg, pups.

The castle's been taken over by animals.

This job sounds like... A Mission Paw!

Robo-Dog, put us in Stealth Mode!

(HOWLING)

(Music)

Time to gear up Mission Paw style.

(HOWLING)

Okay, pups, animals are over-running the castle,

we have to get them under control before someone gets hurt

like the Earl, who's hanging from a gargoyle.

Oh, my goodness!

So for this mission I'll need... Skye.

I need you to use your sky-cycle to rescue The Earl.

This puppy's gotta fly!

And Chase, I need you to use your laser grid

to herd any animals lost in the castle's dark hallways.

Chase is on the case!

All right! Mission Paw is on a roll!

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

(HOWLING)

#Go, go, go, go!#

Robo-Dog, put the metal to the pedal!

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

All of this chaos is so entertaining.

Skye, help The Earl down.

Roger!

Chase, bring the animals outside.

You got it!

Whoa! Nice smiles, guys.

But I'm goin' in! (BARKS) Zipline!

Paw Patrol! Over here! -Need a lift?

Why, thank you! What a good pup!

You're welcome!

Not so fast! Laser grid!

(GRUNTS)

That's a good hippo! Now follow me! Huh?

(ROARING)

Uh-oh, Ryder! The hippo fell down a hidden chute!

I'll call Rocky!

Okay, Rocky, use your radar to see if you can find that hippo.

Got it. Radar!

Nothing yet. Found him! And he's stuck.

Hmm. I know how to get him out.

That's a pretty good dive, buddy. You only got me a little bit wet.

-Where are my subjects?

We've got gators to get. Come on!

(SCOFFS) Leave it to the pesky Paw Patrol to spoil my plans.

Well, Buzby, we still have the crown, we just need a way out.

(ROAR)

Get the gators away from him!

Hydro Launcher!

(Music)

(HOWLING)

Mmm! I know you want those burgers!

Chase! Marshall's coming your way with a couple of animal pals.

Marshall, over here, to the trap door!

Huh! That looks like all of them.

A splendid job, Ryder.

Thanks, Your Earlness.

How did all these animals get loose in the castle anyway?

Alas, I believe that was Sweetie's doing. She led them here somehow.

Ryder! Animal treats!

Ha-ha!

She has the crown!

And I'm keeping it! Buzby!

(TRUMPETS)

You'll never catch me!

Skye! Keep track of her from the air.

Chase, come with me.

Mission Paw is on a roll!

We have to block the side streets and turn Sweetie back to the castle.

I need you to use your laser grids.

Great idea, Ryder!

(TRUMPETS)

Uh-oh! I'm all out of lasers!

That's a good elephant.

Let's get you back to the castle!

(TRUMPETS)

Not that way! No...!

The banks are too steep for the elephant to climb out.

It looks like she's sinking.

Zuma, go check it out.

Scuba gear!

Ryder, she's going down in the mud. We have to get her out fast!

Elephant, we wouldn't be sinking if you'd listened to me.

Chase! We need your inflatable landing pad!

In three, two, one... now!

Landing pad!

All right! Good job, everyone.

Sweetie's getting away with the crown!

It's mine, mine, mine, mine...!

(TRUMPETS)

Ugh!

Princess! Hello, Your Highness. And who's this?

This is Grandmama Penguin.

She's staying at the Animal Care Grounds until her wing heals.

Paw Patrol, thank you for helping all my animal pals.

No problem, Princess.

Whenever you have a problem, just yelp for help!

And here I am, stuck again. What? Puppy food? Yuck!

(Music)