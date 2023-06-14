Rocky saves himself

# Paw Patrol. # # Paw Patrol. #

# Will be there on the double. #

# Whenever there's a problem,

# Round Adventure Bay

# Ryder and his team of pups

# will come and save the day. #

# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye ! #

# Yeah, they're on the way! #

# Paw Patrol. # # Paw Patrol. #

(BARK)

Oh! I can't believe how much junk that windstorm blew in.

-Don't worry. I can shovel it up and I can pick it up, too. Like this!

-Thanks, Rubble!

We want the beach nice and clean and safe for the sea turtles.

They're swimming in today to lay their eggs.

-We'll clean it up so there's nothing in their way.

-Wonderful! That way the turtles will come back every year!

Right, Chickaletta?

I know. Let's make cleaning up a game. Over to you, Zuma.

And Zuma takes the shot !The crowd goes wild!

And here comes Rocky.

No trash is safe around that recycling dude!

Nice and tidy. The sea turtles are gonna love it here. Be right back!

What's so special about Adventure Bay?

(MEOWS)

Those turtles should come to Foggy Bottom!

But how do I get them there?

(Music)

And... done! Attention sea turtles!

Your trashfree egg-laying area is ready!

Trash-free huh? I know!

We'll litter this beach with so much garbage

the turtles won't come near it.

Then they'll have to swim to Foggy Bottom!

Only one thing's stopping us.

Rocky! That pup can pick up the garbage faster than we can drop it!

We'll just have to keep him away from here.

(GIGGLE)

Perfect!

Where's all this trash coming from?

Almost done.

(GASPS) Oh no! Trash in the water?

I wouldn't want the sea turtles to run into it.

I've gotta do something

(BARKS) Tugboat!

(Music)

Lifejacket deploy!

(Music)

Wow! Look at all that reusable stuff.

And no one has sorted it? Well, I'll fix that.

Wouldn't want any more trash to end up in the water.

(GIGGLE)

(EVIL LAUGHTER)

(MEOWS)

Huh?

Come back here! Wah!

Hey! That's my pup tag!

Come on kitties, we have trash to dump and turtles to re-route!

(GULPS) That's a lot of water. I'd better call Ryder.

But how can I? I don't have my pup tag

or my tugboat to get off this island. I'm stuck.

Hm. I wonder when the superb sea turtles will swim up.

Oh my, Rocky's tugboat is travelling tumultuously.

And who's that at the wheel? Kittens? Garbage overboard! Uh-oh!

It could lead to trash trouble for the turtles!

I'd better call Ryder.

(LAUGH, HOWL)

(Pup pad rings)

Hi, Cap'n Turbot. What's up?

Ryder, Rocky's recycling tugboat is tossing trash and kookily enough,

Mayor Humdinger's Kittens are in control!

Really? Where's Rocky?

Ah, sorry to say this sailor didn't see him.

That's strange. Okay, we're on it.

No trash is too much, no Pup is too small.

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

Ryder needs us!

(Music)

Whoa-oo-oo-oo!

(PUPS) Look out! Marshall!

Don't lose me, re-use me. Right, Rocky?

Huh? Where is Rocky?

(Music)

Paw Patrol, ready for action, Ryder, sir... well, except for Rocky.

Thanks for coming so quickly, Pups. Rocky's missing

and he's not answering his pup tag.

Rocky's missing? Where is it?

We have to find him.

His tugboat has been taken over by the kitty catastrophe crew.

So for this mission I'll need... Skye!

I'll need you to use your copter to search for Rocky from the air.

(BARKS) Let's take to the sky!

Those kitties are dropping trash in the water

and it could be harmful to the turtles coming to lay their eggs.

Zuma! I'll need you to use your hovercraft

to keep the trash away from the turtles and the beach.

Let's dive in!

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll.

(Tires squeal)

(Music)

Life jacket deploy!

(Music)

I have to get back to Adventure Bay.

(SCREECHES)

I need a ride fast!

(SCREECHES)

Maybe I can find one! Aha! Aww! It's got a hole in it.

(SCREECHES)

Ryder! I've spotted the tugboat.

Boy, those kitties are bad drivers. But I don't see Rocky!

Keep looking, Skye. Zuma! Let's get to that barge!

Uh-oh! We've been spotted by the Paw Patrol!

They're not gonna stop us this time!

We need to dump this garbage on the beach!

Get this barge to Adventure Bay... fast!

Whoa! Not that fast!

There must be some way I can fix this.

All kinds of scrap here.

Looks like Rocky's kind of island. No Rocky.

Sea turtles!

Ryder! The sea turtles are on their way, but no sign of Rocky.

Good work, Skye! Keep looking for Rocky.

And keep us posted on the turtles, too.

You got it!

Oh no! I made a bigger hole. I need another plan.

Perfect.

Oh! Not in here you silly kitties! In here!

Oh no! That garbage is right in the path of the turtles

and headed for the bay!

Skye! Where are the turtles now?

They're close, Ryder!

And they're headed for the mess from the tugboat!

Zuma! We've gotta get rid of that trash... fast!

I got this, Ryder!

Rocky's tugboat full of garbage is getting close to the beach.

Zuma, keep pushing the floating trash out of the way

and I'll go after the tugboat!

I won't let any garbage near the turtle dudes.

We sure could use Rocky right now.

Water or no water, I've got to get outta here

and stop those trash-tossing troublemakers.

This pup may not swim, but he's gonna fly!

This stuff should make the best rocket-pup-pack ever!

Recycling rocks! I even found mints.

Not good for eating anymore, but great for fizzing!

Adventure Bay, here I come! Green means go...!

Okay, kittens, keep on rocking and dropping

and we'll dump the rest of this garbage on the beach!

The turtles will never come to this beach now

and soon they'll be headed for Foggy Bottom.

Ryder, the sea turtles are getting closer to the garbage!

I've got this, Ryder!

Huh? Rocky? Am I glad to see you!

Me, too. But I have a beach to save!

Rocky? How'd you get here? Kitten's launch the garbage!

I don't think so!

I believe this is mine!

Okay, Ryder. I've got my tugboat back.

The water is trash-free, and get ready,

the sea turtles are headed to the beach.

Great news and great job, Rocky!

The turtles are here! Hip, hip...

Shhh!

Hooray!

Thanks so much for making the beach safe for them, Ryder.

You're welcome.

Whenever you're in trouble, just yelp for help.

(Music)

Hey, Rocky! Thanks for being such a brave pup.

You saved the day! You're welcome.

But I'm not finished yet.

It's easy.

The plastic bottles go in the big bins.

The tin cans go in the small bins. Isn't recycling fun?

Pups and the Mystery of the Driverless SnoCat.

Well done. Thanks for helping clean these leaves up, Pups.

Who's up or some football?

I got it! -Mine! Mine! Oof!

(HOWLS)

-Score! By a drone?

-Hey, guys?

What do you think of my super cool new drone?

Watch how high it can go.

Ah! Whoa!

And low, too.

I think your landings need a little work, Daring Danny.

Yeah. I'm still trying to figure out this controller.

And it's Daring Danny X!

Oh! Watch out!

Hmm. The drone's not picking up the signal very well.

That should help, Daring Danny X. Try again.

Thanks, Rocky.

I made some improvements to the controller to make it more extreme.

But it's still a little buggy.

Maybe youshould test it out someplace

that's more open and clear, to be safe.

Good idea! Come on, drone, we're going to Jake's mountain!

Whoa! Now that's extreme!

What's that sound? -I don't know.

(CHITTERING)

An airline for gophers! Cool.

-Hey! There's my drone!

Huh. This controller's still not working right!

I'll just turn up the signal and...

Oh, cool!

-You did it!

Yeah, I did. I mean, I knew I would.

I'm gonna show everyone in town how extreme it is now.

Woo hoo! Wow!

No! -My SnoCat! Stop!

-It's driving on its own! Runaway SnoCat!

-I better call Paw Patrol.

Great job bagging the leaves, Pups.

(Pup pad rings)

Hey, Everest. What's up?

My SnoCat just drove off by itself!

-We need help catching it!

That's really weird. But we'll figure it out!

No SnoCat is too fast, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol... to the Lookout!

Ryder needs us!

Whoa!

I got it!

Look out! I got it!

Hey! I got a touchdown... on me!

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for coming so quickly, pups.

Everest and Jake need our help solving a mystery on the mountain.

Everest's SnoCat just drove off by itself and we don't know why.

Maybe it's a ghost driver.

I don't think so, Rubble.

But whatever it is we have to stop that SnoCat.

So for this mission I'll need...

Rubble! I need you to use your rig to carry leaf bags.

We'll use them to make a barricade to safely stop that SnoCat.

Rubble on the double!

And Rocky! I need you to use your tools and mechanical skills

to figure out what's making the SnoCat drive by itself.

Green means go, and stop that SnoCat!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(HOWL)

(Music)

(Tires squeal)

(Music)

This remote is working great now!

SnoCat! Chill, man!

Come on, Drone, let's take you for a spin in town!

Hey!

There goes Everest's ride, but where's Everest?

-We're right here. -And really... tired. Ugh. Oy.

Hop on my ATV, Jake!

Jump in, Everest! -Thanks.

Come on, everybody -- after that SnoCat!

Look at my new drone, everybody!

-What's going on? -Hey! Who's driving my van?

What's wrong, Mayor Goodway?

My car just drove off by itself!

-And my van decided to make deliveries without me!

It's almost as if the cars are being controlled, Ryder.

Hmm.

No fair, Kitty Carrier! I'm supposed to be the driver!

We've gotta round up these runaway cars.

Chase, Marshall, head for town.

Find Mayor Goodway's car and Mr. Porter's van and stop them.

You got it! You got it!

There goes my SnoCat! After it!

Oh, yeah! I'm probably the best drone pilot ever!

(Music)

There it is!

And look! There's Daring Danny's drone!

Why is my SnoCat driving around like that?

It's driving in circles just like the drone up there is!

Look! That's it.

Daring Danny's remote must be controlling the SnoCat

and those other vehicles too.

Danny, dude! Turn off your controller!

He's too far away to hear us! Hang on.

We're gonna have to catch up to him.

(GASPING) Kitties, uh, come back!

Don't worry, Mayor Humdinger, we'll stop them.

Skye, Danny's headed towards Farmer Al's.

I need you to tell Danny to turn off his controller!

Roger that, Ryder!

I see Danny way up ahead!

Great! Let's catch that runaway SnoCat!

Rubble, head off the SnoCat and use your leaf bags as bumpers.

Got it, Ryder.

-Thanks for the lift, Rubble! -No problem.

Not so fast, SnoCat!

Great job, Rubble!

(Sirens)

Pull over, van!

(GASPS) Uh oh. Megaphone!

Everyone stay clear of the beach!

There's a runaway van headed this way!

Haha! Mr. Porter's van just became a big beach toy.

Cool!

(Sirens)

Uh-oh. Mayor Goodway's car is heading back

toward Mr. Porter's cafe!

(BARKS) Water cannon!

Mayor Goodway's car just stopped to smell the roses.

(Music)

Stop using your controller, Danny!

-What?! It's Daring Danny X!

-Huh? Danny, watch out behind you!

Ryder, I found Danny but he can't hear me!

See if you can switch off his controller.

Grabber!

Hey!

-Oh! Yes!

(YOWL, SQUEAK)

Oh! Uh-oh! Help!

There's Danny! Everest, get close enough to use your grapple!

You've got it, Ryder.

Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Help!

Grapple!

Wow! I got chased by a runaway log. How'd that happen? Huh?

You might say it all started with that.

You're good to go, Mr. Porter.

Daring Danny's controller has been tweaked

so it won't drive your van anymore.

Thanks, Rocky. And Paw Patrol!

-I'm really sorry for all the mess me and my drone caused.

That's okay.

Whenever your controller is out of control, just yelp for help!

Huh? Oh no! Huh?