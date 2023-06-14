Rocky saves himself

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# Paw Patrol. # # Paw Patrol. #
# Will be there on the double. #
# Whenever there's a problem,
# Round Adventure Bay
# Ryder and his team of pups
# will come and save the day. #
# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye ! #
# Yeah, they're on the way! #
# Paw Patrol. # # Paw Patrol. #
# Whenever you're in trouble. #
# Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#
# Will be there on the double. #
# No job's too big! # # No pup's too small! #
# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll! #
# So here we go, Paw Patrol. #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh, Paw Patrol. #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh, Paw Patrol. #
(BARK)
Oh! I can't believe how much junk that windstorm blew in.
-Don't worry. I can shovel it up and I can pick it up, too. Like this!
-Thanks, Rubble!
We want the beach nice and clean and safe for the sea turtles.
They're swimming in today to lay their eggs.
-We'll clean it up so there's nothing in their way.
-Wonderful! That way the turtles will come back every year!
Right, Chickaletta?
And Zuma takes the shot !The crowd goes wild!
What's so special about Adventure Bay?
(MEOWS)
Those turtles should come to Foggy Bottom!
But how do I get them there?
(Music)
Trash-free huh? I know!
We'll litter this beach with so much garbage
the turtles won't come near it.
Then they'll have to swim to Foggy Bottom!
Only one thing's stopping us.
Rocky! That pup can pick up the garbage faster than we can drop it!
We'll just have to keep him away from here.
(GIGGLE)
Perfect!
(BARKS) Tugboat!
(Music)
(Music)
(GIGGLE)
(EVIL LAUGHTER)
(MEOWS)
Come on kitties, we have trash to dump and turtles to re-route!
Hm. I wonder when the superb sea turtles will swim up.
Oh my, Rocky's tugboat is travelling tumultuously.
And who's that at the wheel? Kittens? Garbage overboard! Uh-oh!
It could lead to trash trouble for the turtles!
I'd better call Ryder.
(LAUGH, HOWL)
(Pup pad rings)
Ryder, Rocky's recycling tugboat is tossing trash and kookily enough,
Mayor Humdinger's Kittens are in control!
Ah, sorry to say this sailor didn't see him.
Ryder needs us!
(Music)
(PUPS) Look out! Marshall!
(Music)
Rocky's missing?
(BARKS) Let's take to the sky!
Let's dive in!
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
Skye! Go, go, go, go!
#Paw Patrol!# Go, go, go, go!
Zuma! Go, go, go, go!
#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
(Tires squeal)
(Music)
(Music)
(SCREECHES)
(SCREECHES)
(SCREECHES)
Ryder! I've spotted the tugboat.
Boy, those kitties are bad drivers. But I don't see Rocky!
Uh-oh! We've been spotted by the Paw Patrol!
They're not gonna stop us this time!
We need to dump this garbage on the beach!
Get this barge to Adventure Bay... fast!
Whoa! Not that fast!
All kinds of scrap here.
Looks like Rocky's kind of island. No Rocky.
Sea turtles!
Ryder! The sea turtles are on their way, but no sign of Rocky.
You got it!
Oh! Not in here you silly kitties! In here!
They're close, Ryder!
And they're headed for the mess from the tugboat!
I got this, Ryder!
I won't let any garbage near the turtle dudes.
We sure could use Rocky right now.
Okay, kittens, keep on rocking and dropping
and we'll dump the rest of this garbage on the beach!
The turtles will never come to this beach now
and soon they'll be headed for Foggy Bottom.
Ryder, the sea turtles are getting closer to the garbage!
Rocky? How'd you get here? Kitten's launch the garbage!
The turtles are here! Hip, hip...
Thanks so much for making the beach safe for them, Ryder.
(Music)
#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#
Pups and the Mystery of the Driverless SnoCat.
I got it! -Mine! Mine! Oof!
(HOWLS)
-Score! By a drone?
-Hey, guys?
What do you think of my super cool new drone?
Watch how high it can go.
Ah! Whoa!
Yeah. I'm still trying to figure out this controller.
And it's Daring Danny X!
Oh! Watch out!
Hmm. The drone's not picking up the signal very well.
Thanks, Rocky.
I made some improvements to the controller to make it more extreme.
But it's still a little buggy.
Whoa! Now that's extreme!
What's that sound? -I don't know.
(CHITTERING)
An airline for gophers! Cool.
-Hey! There's my drone!
Huh. This controller's still not working right!
I'll just turn up the signal and...
Oh, cool!
-You did it!
Yeah, I did. I mean, I knew I would.
I'm gonna show everyone in town how extreme it is now.
Woo hoo! Wow!
No! -My SnoCat! Stop!
-It's driving on its own! Runaway SnoCat!
-I better call Paw Patrol.
(Pup pad rings)
My SnoCat just drove off by itself!
-We need help catching it!
Ryder needs us!
Look out!
(Music)
Maybe it's a ghost driver.
Rubble on the double!
(HOWL)
(Music)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
(Music)
Rubble!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
# Rocky!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
(Tires squeal)
(Music)
This remote is working great now!
SnoCat! Chill, man!
Come on, Drone, let's take you for a spin in town!
Hey!
There goes Everest's ride, but where's Everest?
-We're right here. -And really... tired. Ugh. Oy.
Jump in, Everest! -Thanks.
Look at my new drone, everybody!
-What's going on? -Hey! Who's driving my van?
My car just drove off by itself!
-And my van decided to make deliveries without me!
No fair, Kitty Carrier! I'm supposed to be the driver!
There goes my SnoCat!
Oh, yeah! I'm probably the best drone pilot ever!
(Music)
There it is!
Why is my SnoCat driving around like that?
Danny, dude! Turn off your controller!
(GASPING) Kitties, uh, come back!
Roger that, Ryder!
I see Danny way up ahead!
Got it, Ryder.
-Thanks for the lift, Rubble! -No problem.
Not so fast, SnoCat!
(Sirens)
Cool!
(Sirens)
(Music)
Stop using your controller, Danny!
-What?! It's Daring Danny X!
-Huh? Danny, watch out behind you!
Ryder, I found Danny but he can't hear me!
Grabber!
Hey!
-Oh! Yes!
(YOWL, SQUEAK)
Oh! Uh-oh! Help!
You've got it, Ryder.
Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Help!
Grapple!
Wow! I got chased by a runaway log. How'd that happen? Huh?
Thanks, Rocky. And Paw Patrol!
-I'm really sorry for all the mess me and my drone caused.
Huh? Oh no! Huh?
La patrulla canina en inglés
19 Episodios
Pups and the mystery of the driverless snowcat
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Rocky saves himself
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Dancing with Luke Stars!
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Ultimate rescue: Pups save the tigers
La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 44 sec
Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Windsurfer
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Sea patrol: pus save tilly turbot
La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 44 sec
Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Water Walker
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Rescue knights: pups save excalibark
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the snowshoeing goodways
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
Rescue knights: pups break the ice
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save a duck pond
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
A wiggly whale
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Rescue knights: Pups save the baby dragons
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
The sunker sloop
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
Rescue knights: Pups save a tournament
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
Pups save the spider
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the balloon pups
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save a mud monster
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
En Clan TV Actualmente, fuera de emisión...¡pronto volverán sus aventuras!.