Pups save the snowshoeing goodways

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Will be there on the double #

# Whenever there's a problem # Round Adventure Bay #

# Ryder and his team of pups # will come and save day #

# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, # Rocky, Zuma, Skye! #

# Yeah, they're on the way! #

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Whenever you're in trouble #

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Will be there on the double #

# Paw Patrol #

# No job's too big! # # No pup's too small! #

# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll! #

# So here we go, Paw Patrol #

# Wo-oh-oh-oh # # Paw Patrol #

# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh # # Paw Patrol #

(BARK)

(MUSIC)

Okay, pups, I cleared a place for you to play freeze tag.

PUPS (HOWL) Thanks, Ryder!

Okay, I'm it! If I tag you, freeze where you are until another pup

unfreezes you.

On your paws, get set, go!

(LAUGHING)

Frozen.

-Aw! Somebody unfreeze me!

-I'm coming, Zuma!

(PANTING) -Sorry. Now I'm frozen, too!

-Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

Frozen.

Oof! Guess I'm chillin' down here. (CHUCKLES)

High five? (CHUCKLES)

Gotcha. (chuckles)

One more.

(HOWLS) Whoa-oh-oh!

-Unfrozen. -Thanks!

Paw-some! -Free!

I'm cool!

(LAUGH)

-Everyone say, "Cheese!"

(JULIA/JULIUS/JAKE/EVEREST) Cheese!

-Fantastic! Now who's ready for a snowhshoe hike?

(JULIA/JULIUS) -Me! Me! Me!

Me too! Jake, we should be back before lunch.

-Cool, Mayor Goodway. Just follow the flags and have fun!

-Well, how could we not on such a perfectly sunny day?

-Yeah. But keep your eye on the sky.

In the mountains a snowstorm can come out of nowhere.

-Good advice, Everest.

We're well-prepared for sudden changes in the weather,

aren't we Chickaletta?

(SQUAWKS)

-It's so great to be out in nature.

(INHALES DEEPLY) Ah! Breathe in that fresh air!

(INHALE/EXHALE)

-Look, Auntie Mayor. What's that shiny thing over there?

-The map on my phone shows that it's a stream.

It must be frozen to shine like that. Let's go see.

(MUSIC)

(SQUAWKS)

-Oh, Chickaletta, that's not another chicken, that's you.

Now, stay off the ice 'til mummy sees if it's safe.

Oh, this stream is frozen solid all the way to the bottom.

(JULIA/JULIUS) So cool!

-And so pretty. I must take a picture.

Big smiles, everybody!

(JULIA/JULIUS) Cheese! (GIGGLES)

-Oh, my! Where did this wind come from?

We should take cover until it blows over.

-This is a good spot.

-Everest was right. That snowy weather can come out of nowhere.

-The snow stopped, Auntie Mayor.

-Fantastic! Let's get back on the trail.

-Okay, but, uh, where's the trail?

-Oh, no! The wind must have blown down the flags!

Oh! The GPS on my phone will show us the way! Whoopsies!

-Oh, dear.

(SCREECHES)

-That eagle just took your phone!

What do we do now?

-We wait here. Jake is expecting us before lunch.

When we aren't back in time, he'll come looking for us.

(JULIA/JULIUS) Okay.

-In the meantime, we're all set with our warm winter gear

and granola bars and a safe place to wait!

(SQUAWKS)

Oh, excellent reminder, Chickaletta! We should signal for help.

Three whistle blasts means help.

(BLOWS WHISTLE)

-Well, it's almost time for lunch. Any sign of the Godways?

-Not yet. They should be back by now.

-Hm. I'd better call them to see how close they are.

(CELL PHONE RINGS)

(SQUAWKS)

-Mayor Goodway? Are you there?

This doesn't look right.

We better call the Paw Patrol.

(PUP PAD RINGS)

Hi, Jake. Hi Everest. What's up?

-Hey, Ryder. The Goodways are late getting back from snowshoeing.

Jake called Mayor Godway's phone, but she didn't answer.

Hmm. I'll see if I can trace the GPS sifnal on Mayor's phone.

The signal's coming from a cliff.

-That's nowhere near the snowshoe trail!

How did they get all the way over there?

I don't know. But we'll find them.

No mountain is too big, no pup is too small!

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol, to the lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

Woo hoo! Oh...!

(PUPS HOWLING) Watch out! Careful!

Whoa!

-Looks like it's snowy with a chance of Marshall.

(GIGGLE)

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir!

Thanks for rushing over, pups.

Mayor Goodway and the twins are late getting back from snowshoeing.

She's not answering her phone and now her phone signal's

coming from a cliff.

Oh no!

That's why we need to find out what's going on.

So for this mission I'll need...

Skye! I'll need you to use your copter to fly to the cliff

and look for the Goodways.

(BARKS)-Let's take to the sky!

Everest! I'll need you to use your snowcat to search the mountain,

since you now it so well.

-Ice or snow, I'm ready to go!

All right. Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(HOWL)

(MUSIC)

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

(BARKS, GIGGLES)

# Paw Patrol #

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Skye! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

(MUSIC)

(BARKS)

# Everest! #

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #

(TIRES SQUEAL)

(MUSIC)

Snowmobile!

-Ryder! I don't see the Godways anywhere around here.

All I can find is a big nest.

What's that?

I found Mayor Goodway's phone!

Great work, Skye. Get the phone.

It might help us find the Goodways.

-Roger that, Ryder!

(MUSIC)

-Well, hi there, little eagle chick.

(CHIRPS)

Sorry, cutie-pie, this isn't a swing. Come on now,

just go back into your cozy nest.

(CHIRPS)

Oops! I'm gonna have to land to get that phone,

before the mama eagle comes back!

Don't be scared, little chick. I just need that phone.

(SCREECHES)

-Oh no!

(CHIRPS URGENTLY)

(SCREECHES)

(MUSIC)

-I gotta lose this big mama!

(SCREECHES)

(BLOWS WHISTLE)-Whew! With all my whistleblowing

someone should be here soon.

(CHUCKLES) Oh, what are you making there?

-It's a Super Flying Snow Chicken!

It's so anyone looking for us from the sky can see where we are.

(SQUAWKS)

I agree, Chickaletta. Not only do Julius and Julia

have the Goodway smarts,

they also have the Goodway artistic talent.

(MUSIC)

Thanks, Skye. Let's see what the Mayor's phone can tell us.

Hmm. She took some photos today.

There's us at the chalet.

The eagle must have taken the phone and flew it to its nest.

So that's why when we called we got a picture of the sky.

So this is the last picture with the Goodways.

Ryder. I recognize that stream in the picture.

It's near Showshoe Trail. Follow me!

(WHISTLE)

Hear that? That's a whistle signal for help!

Maybe it's the Goodways!

Skye! See anything from up there?

(MUSIC)

-I found them! Ryder, they're right below me.

-Oh, it's the Paw Patrol! We're rescued, Julia and Julius!

We're rescued, Chickaletta.

(SQUAWKS)

-Whoa!

(JULIA/JULIUS) -We'll get you, Auntie Mayor! Whoa!

-Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

(JULIA/JULIUS) Weee!

-Oh, no! Ryder, the Goodways are sliding down a frozen stream

and they're headed for a waterfall!

We're on our way!

We can't let them fall off the edge of the waterfall.

Everest, shoot your grapple around this tree,

then on your snowboard run it over to the other tree.

Got it, Ryder. (BARKS) Snowboard.

(BARKS) Grapple.

(MUSIC)

Everybody hold hands!

(SQUAWKS)

Oh! Well, that was...

JULIA/JULIUS Awesome!

Well, at least you enjoyed yourselves.

Now how do I get up with these...? Oh!

(LAUGH)

(MUSIC)

-Auntie Mayor. We had so much fun getting lost and rescued.

-Can we go again?

(SNORES)

-Looks like Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta have had enough fun

for the day.

(JULIUS/JULIA) Thanks for finding us.

You're welcome. Whenever you're in trouble just...

(SNORES)

...for help!

(RYDER/JAKE/TWINS/PUPS) (LAUGH)

# Paw Patrol! #

(CUACK)

(WHISTLING)

(SHOUTING)

-Everyone ok?

-What's that noise?

(CUACK)

The Duck Pond is dissappearing!

Time to call the Paw Patrol!

-Wait! Nothing like a puppy pop to cool you off after a hard day.

-Well, this will really cool you off. Check it out!

Yes!

-Yippeee!

-Woo-hoo!

(CHUCKLES) No, thanks.

I'd rather stay dry.

(ZUMA/CHASE/RUBBLE/SKYE) So cool! Yeah! Pawsome!

Rocky, it's fun. You should try it...

Agh! Yuck. I think I did. (CHUCKLES)

Oops.

(LAUGH)

(PUP PAD RINGS)

Hi, Farmer Al.

-Ryder! We've got a ducktastrophe! The water in the pond is gone.

Mama duck and her ducklings have nowhere to cool off.

And I accidentally dumped my hay bales!

We're on it, Farmer Al.

No pond is too empty, no pup is too small.

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol, to the lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

(BARK)

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

(PUPS) Look out!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

There's nothing like a puppy pop pile up!

(LAUGHS)

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir!

Thanks for coming so quickly, pups.

The water's disappeared at Duck Pond.

We need to find out what happened to it

and help those ducks cool off. So for this mission I'll need...

Zuma! I'll need you to use your hovercraft

to bring our pool out so the ducks can keep cool.

-Ready. Set. Get those ducks wet!

I'll also need Marshall!

I'll need you to use your water cannons

to fill the pool!

I'm ready for a wet, wet rescue!

And Rocky! I'll need you to use your forklift

to fill the help clear the hay bales off the road.

Green means go!

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(BARK)

(MUSIC)

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

(BARKS)

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #

-Yeah!

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

(BARKS)

Zuma! # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Rocky! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #

(MUSIC)

(SIRENS)

-Ryder! Thanks for getting here so fast.

No problem, Farmer Al. Rocky, ready to pick up that hay?

You got it!

Mighty big thanks for doing this, Rocky.

I have hungry cows waiting.

Don't worry. I'll get you moo-ving in no time. (GIGGLES)

-Poor duckies. There's hardly any water left.

That frog and turtle look kind of hot. Let's set up the pool.

(BARKS) -Pool!

(BARKS) Water cannon!

(MUSIC)

Hop in, guys. The water's nice and cool.

(MUSIC)

Thanks, Marshall. Zuma, let's go check out the pond.

-What's that sound?

There! The water must have gone down that pipe scout.

This is my kind of pond... no water.

Ahh! Yuck!

(LAUGH)

I think it might be a clue.

Let's see if there's water in the pipe.

-Whoa! It's dark down there, down there, down there. (ECHOES)

And echo-y!

If there's an echo, it must be empty.

We'll need something small enough to go in and get a closer look.

Spy Chase, I need you and your drone!

Spy Chase is on the case!

(MUSIC)

(BARKS) Drone!

(MUSIC)

Okay, now let's see where it goes.

Hey! This pipe turns into a tunnel!

The GPS says this tunnel goes right out of Adventure Bay. Hm.

-That's it, my kitties, run! Run like the wind!

The faster you run the more water you pump.

And I'm going to need lots for the wildest, wettest,

wateriest water slide ever. (LAUGHS) Now more water.

Faster. Faster!

(MUSIC)

How far is this drone gonna go?

That far.

It looks like the drone hit something blocking the tunnel.

Do you think that's what's stopping the water too?

Maybe. But we'll have to see it for ourselves.

Zuma! Let's take a ride through the tunnels.

-Cool!

Here's the tunnel entrance. Follow me.

(MUSIC)

(SNICKER)

(MEOW)

The drone should be just around this corner.

And it says here that we're near...

(RYDER/ZUMA) ...Foggy Bottom.

(MUSIC)

It looks like someone stopped the water on purpose.

-But wait. If the water isn't going to the duck pond, where is it going?

(MEOWS)

-Excellent job blocking that tunnel, my kitties.

The Duck Pond doesn't need water as much as my slide does. (CHUCKLES)

Faster, my felines! More water!

Your mayor is ready for the coolest cool-off ever!

(MEOW)

Hm. If we take off a few planks the water will start to flow again.

-And then Duck Pond will fill back up. Good idea, Ryder.

Easy, Zuma. We don't want all the water to gush out at once.

-Got it.

Okay. Now let's get out of here before this tunnel fills up.

(MUSIC)

(RYDER/ZUMA) Yeah! Woo hoo!

(QUACK)

-Don't worry, little critters. Ryder will fill your pond back up.

(SQUAWKS)

Wet! Wet! Wet!

(LAUGHS)

-Woo hoo!

-It's ready. The greatest water slide ever...

and it's all mine! Run faster, kitties.

I want it wet, wet, wet!

(SQUEAL)

What?! What's happening! What did you kittens do?!

Where's my water?!

(MEOWS)

(PUPS) Aw, so cute.

Look! Duck Pond is full again.

-So where did the water go anyway?

To Foggy Bottom.

Hm. Sounds like Mayor Humdinger's up to no good again.

-Help!

And it sounds like he's in trouble. Pups, let's go.

(MUSIC)

(MEOW)

Hang on, my kitties. Your Mayor won't let you down.

The drain? Agh! Drat! I need to get unstuck!

Mayor Humdinger?

-Uh, uh, oh! About time you got here. Save my kitties.

We're on it, Mayor.

Zuma! Use your buoy to help the kittens out of that drain.

-It'll be okay, little dudes. We'll get you out.

(BARKS)-Buoy!

(MEOW)

(LAUGHS) First we had Puppy Pops, now we've got Popping Kitties.

(MEOWS, PURRS)

Aw, you're welcome.

-Forget about those pups! What about me?

I'm stuck on this slide because somebody took away

all my water from the tunnel!

Your water? It was from the Duck Pond!

Okay. Sorry. I wanted it for my best water slide ever

and now I'm stuck and I'm hot. Get me down!

Please?

No problem. We're here to help.

Chase, take your winch up to Mayor Humdinger.

(BARKS) Wall Walkers!

(MUSIC)

Hold on tight. (BARKS)

Winch retract!

-Whoa! Whoa, whoa! Phew! Thanks.

You're welcome, Mayor Humdinger.

Whenever you have a problem just yelp for help!

But next time leave the water in the pond.

-Okay. But I can sure use some water right now.

(MUSIC)

-Ah...!