Pups save the snowshoeing goodways

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Will be there on the double #
# Whenever there's a problem # Round Adventure Bay #
# Ryder and his team of pups # will come and save day #
# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, # Rocky, Zuma, Skye! #
# Yeah, they're on the way! #
# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Whenever you're in trouble #
# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Will be there on the double #
# Paw Patrol #
# No job's too big! # # No pup's too small! #
# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll! #
# So here we go, Paw Patrol #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh # # Paw Patrol #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh # # Paw Patrol #
(BARK)
(MUSIC)
PUPS (HOWL) Thanks, Ryder!
(LAUGHING)
-Aw! Somebody unfreeze me!
-I'm coming, Zuma!
(PANTING) -Sorry. Now I'm frozen, too!
-Whoa-oh-oh-oh!
Oof! Guess I'm chillin' down here. (CHUCKLES)
-Unfrozen. -Thanks!
(LAUGH)
-Everyone say, "Cheese!"
(JULIA/JULIUS/JAKE/EVEREST) Cheese!
-Fantastic! Now who's ready for a snowhshoe hike?
(JULIA/JULIUS) -Me! Me! Me!
Me too! Jake, we should be back before lunch.
-Cool, Mayor Goodway. Just follow the flags and have fun!
-Well, how could we not on such a perfectly sunny day?
-Yeah. But keep your eye on the sky.
In the mountains a snowstorm can come out of nowhere.
-Good advice, Everest.
We're well-prepared for sudden changes in the weather,
aren't we Chickaletta?
(SQUAWKS)
-It's so great to be out in nature.
(INHALES DEEPLY) Ah! Breathe in that fresh air!
(INHALE/EXHALE)
-Look, Auntie Mayor. What's that shiny thing over there?
-The map on my phone shows that it's a stream.
It must be frozen to shine like that. Let's go see.
(MUSIC)
(SQUAWKS)
-Oh, Chickaletta, that's not another chicken, that's you.
Now, stay off the ice 'til mummy sees if it's safe.
Oh, this stream is frozen solid all the way to the bottom.
(JULIA/JULIUS) So cool!
-And so pretty. I must take a picture.
Big smiles, everybody!
(JULIA/JULIUS) Cheese! (GIGGLES)
-Oh, my! Where did this wind come from?
We should take cover until it blows over.
-This is a good spot.
-Everest was right. That snowy weather can come out of nowhere.
-The snow stopped, Auntie Mayor.
-Fantastic! Let's get back on the trail.
-Okay, but, uh, where's the trail?
-Oh, no! The wind must have blown down the flags!
Oh! The GPS on my phone will show us the way! Whoopsies!
-Oh, dear.
(SCREECHES)
-That eagle just took your phone!
What do we do now?
-We wait here. Jake is expecting us before lunch.
When we aren't back in time, he'll come looking for us.
(JULIA/JULIUS) Okay.
-In the meantime, we're all set with our warm winter gear
and granola bars and a safe place to wait!
(SQUAWKS)
Oh, excellent reminder, Chickaletta! We should signal for help.
Three whistle blasts means help.
(BLOWS WHISTLE)
-Well, it's almost time for lunch. Any sign of the Godways?
-Not yet. They should be back by now.
-Hm. I'd better call them to see how close they are.
(CELL PHONE RINGS)
(SQUAWKS)
-Mayor Goodway? Are you there?
This doesn't look right.
We better call the Paw Patrol.
(PUP PAD RINGS)
-Hey, Ryder. The Goodways are late getting back from snowshoeing.
Jake called Mayor Godway's phone, but she didn't answer.
-That's nowhere near the snowshoe trail!
How did they get all the way over there?
(MUSIC)
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
(PUPS HOWLING) Watch out! Careful!
-Looks like it's snowy with a chance of Marshall.
(GIGGLE)
(MUSIC)
(BARKS)-Let's take to the sky!
-Ice or snow, I'm ready to go!
(HOWL)
(MUSIC)
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
(BARKS, GIGGLES)
# Paw Patrol #
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Skye! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
(MUSIC)
(BARKS)
# Everest! #
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #
(TIRES SQUEAL)
(MUSIC)
-Ryder! I don't see the Godways anywhere around here.
All I can find is a big nest.
What's that?
I found Mayor Goodway's phone!
-Roger that, Ryder!
(MUSIC)
-Well, hi there, little eagle chick.
(CHIRPS)
Sorry, cutie-pie, this isn't a swing. Come on now,
just go back into your cozy nest.
(CHIRPS)
Oops! I'm gonna have to land to get that phone,
before the mama eagle comes back!
Don't be scared, little chick. I just need that phone.
(SCREECHES)
-Oh no!
(CHIRPS URGENTLY)
(SCREECHES)
(MUSIC)
-I gotta lose this big mama!
(SCREECHES)
(BLOWS WHISTLE)-Whew! With all my whistleblowing
someone should be here soon.
(CHUCKLES) Oh, what are you making there?
-It's a Super Flying Snow Chicken!
It's so anyone looking for us from the sky can see where we are.
(SQUAWKS)
I agree, Chickaletta. Not only do Julius and Julia
have the Goodway smarts,
they also have the Goodway artistic talent.
(MUSIC)
There's us at the chalet.
So that's why when we called we got a picture of the sky.
Ryder. I recognize that stream in the picture.
It's near Showshoe Trail. Follow me!
(WHISTLE)
Hear that? That's a whistle signal for help!
(MUSIC)
-I found them! Ryder, they're right below me.
-Oh, it's the Paw Patrol! We're rescued, Julia and Julius!
We're rescued, Chickaletta.
(SQUAWKS)
-Whoa!
(JULIA/JULIUS) -We'll get you, Auntie Mayor! Whoa!
-Whoa-oh-oh-oh!
(JULIA/JULIUS) Weee!
-Oh, no! Ryder, the Goodways are sliding down a frozen stream
and they're headed for a waterfall!
Got it, Ryder. (BARKS) Snowboard.
(BARKS) Grapple.
(MUSIC)
(SQUAWKS)
Oh! Well, that was...
JULIA/JULIUS Awesome!
Well, at least you enjoyed yourselves.
Now how do I get up with these...? Oh!
(LAUGH)
(MUSIC)
-Auntie Mayor. We had so much fun getting lost and rescued.
-Can we go again?
(SNORES)
-Looks like Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta have had enough fun
for the day.
(JULIUS/JULIA) Thanks for finding us.
(SNORES)
(RYDER/JAKE/TWINS/PUPS) (LAUGH)
# Paw Patrol! #
(CUACK)
(WHISTLING)
(SHOUTING)
-Everyone ok?
-What's that noise?
(CUACK)
The Duck Pond is dissappearing!
Time to call the Paw Patrol!
-Wait! Nothing like a puppy pop to cool you off after a hard day.
-Well, this will really cool you off. Check it out!
-Yippeee!
-Woo-hoo!
(ZUMA/CHASE/RUBBLE/SKYE) So cool! Yeah! Pawsome!
(LAUGH)
(PUP PAD RINGS)
-Ryder! We've got a ducktastrophe! The water in the pond is gone.
Mama duck and her ducklings have nowhere to cool off.
And I accidentally dumped my hay bales!
(MUSIC)
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
(BARK)
(PUPS) Look out!
(LAUGHS)
(MUSIC)
-Ready. Set. Get those ducks wet!
(BARK)
(MUSIC)
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
(BARKS)
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #
-Yeah!
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
(BARKS)
Zuma! # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Rocky! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #
(MUSIC)
(SIRENS)
-Ryder! Thanks for getting here so fast.
Mighty big thanks for doing this, Rocky.
I have hungry cows waiting.
-Poor duckies. There's hardly any water left.
(BARKS) -Pool!
(MUSIC)
(MUSIC)
-What's that sound?
(LAUGH)
-Whoa! It's dark down there, down there, down there. (ECHOES)
(MUSIC)
(MUSIC)
-That's it, my kitties, run! Run like the wind!
The faster you run the more water you pump.
And I'm going to need lots for the wildest, wettest,
wateriest water slide ever. (LAUGHS) Now more water.
Faster. Faster!
(MUSIC)
-Cool!
(MUSIC)
(SNICKER)
(MEOW)
(RYDER/ZUMA) ...Foggy Bottom.
(MUSIC)
-But wait. If the water isn't going to the duck pond, where is it going?
(MEOWS)
-Excellent job blocking that tunnel, my kitties.
The Duck Pond doesn't need water as much as my slide does. (CHUCKLES)
Faster, my felines! More water!
Your mayor is ready for the coolest cool-off ever!
(MEOW)
-And then Duck Pond will fill back up. Good idea, Ryder.
-Got it.
(MUSIC)
(RYDER/ZUMA) Yeah! Woo hoo!
(QUACK)
-Don't worry, little critters. Ryder will fill your pond back up.
(SQUAWKS)
-Woo hoo!
-It's ready. The greatest water slide ever...
and it's all mine! Run faster, kitties.
I want it wet, wet, wet!
(SQUEAL)
What?! What's happening! What did you kittens do?!
Where's my water?!
(MEOWS)
(PUPS) Aw, so cute.
-So where did the water go anyway?
-Help!
(MUSIC)
(MEOW)
Hang on, my kitties. Your Mayor won't let you down.
The drain? Agh! Drat! I need to get unstuck!
-Uh, uh, oh! About time you got here. Save my kitties.
-It'll be okay, little dudes. We'll get you out.
(BARKS)-Buoy!
(MEOW)
(LAUGHS) First we had Puppy Pops, now we've got Popping Kitties.
(MEOWS, PURRS)
Aw, you're welcome.
-Forget about those pups! What about me?
I'm stuck on this slide because somebody took away
all my water from the tunnel!
Okay. Sorry. I wanted it for my best water slide ever
and now I'm stuck and I'm hot. Get me down!
Please?
(MUSIC)
-Whoa! Whoa, whoa! Phew! Thanks.
-Okay. But I can sure use some water right now.
(MUSIC)
-Ah...!
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
