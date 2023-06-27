La patrulla canina en inglés - Pups Save the Hummy Gummies

Pups Save The Hummy Gummies

- Look, Chickaletta.

What a wonderful turnout for the Adventure Bay Plant Fair!

Helga Humdinger! (Gasps)

I'm so thrilled that you can join us.

- Oh, it's great to see you, too,

Mayor Goodway, my old buddy-wuddy.

(Clucks)

And you, too, Chicky-wicky. (Laughs)

- I can't wait to see what you grew for our little Plant Fair.

- Actually, I didn't grow anything, but I did make something

using all-pant based ingredients.

- Close enough. (Laughs)

- They're called Hummy Gummies.

- Mm! Not sure about the shape.

(Chuckles)

Mm! But it tastes delicious!

(People clamoring)

- Mm! They're yummy-gummy in my tummy!

- Mm! They're ooey-gooey yummilicious!

- (Gasps) They're...

all gone?

- Oh, don't worry! I brought a whole truck-full.

(People clamoring) - Gummies!

- Mommy Hummy's here?

(Sniffs) And she brought my special treat.

- So, Ryder, do you think you can fix my Pup House floor?

Definitely, Zuma.

But first I gotta prop it up with this jack.

Hi, Jack. I'm Marshall. (Giggles)

I think your friend jack is kinda shy.

(Laughter)

Want me to get some tools and help?

That's okay, Rocky.

But I could use some help clearing out stuff from the Pup House first.

Green means go!

Incoming. Look out!

Here comes another one!

Boy, oh, boy!

I never knew I had so many buoys.

What kind of buoy is this, Zuma?

Dude, that's not a buoy.

(Whimpers)

It's an inflatable boat.

I'm good.

(Laughter)

There you go, Farmer Al.

And I threw in a few extra gummies for gardening.

- Mommy Hummy, over here!

- Oh... hey, uh huh.

Oh, hey, hello, dear, yoo-hoo!

- Aww!

- (kids giggling) - Hey! Uh, ha!

Hey!

Mommy Hummy, it's me!

The O.G. Original Gummy.

- (Indistinct chatter)

- ...gummies over here.

- Aww, seems like Mommy Hummy only cares about her customers.

If I want her to notice me, there's only one thing to do.

(Meows)

Steer, kitties!

(Strains)

(Grunting)

(Seagulls squawking)

- Ha ha! More savory squid jerky, seagulls?

(Seagulls squawking)

(Mayor Humdinger grunting)

(Seagulls squawking)

-Huh? Hmm. That is some baffling and bizarre bird behavior.

- Oh, Mayor Goodway, two more boxes of Hummy Gummies please.

- Huh?

Well, that's odd.

I thought the truck was parked right here.

- Oh! It was.

(Gasps) Someone stole my trucky-wucky!

And all the Hummy Gummies that were inside.

Oh, dear!

- This is a job for the PAW Patrol.

All fixed! Thanks, Ryder. And Jack.

(Pup-Pad rings)

Hi there, Mayor Goodway, how's the Plant Fair going?

Not so good, Ryder.

Helga Humdinger's truck is missing!

Aw! Poor Ms. Humdinger.

But tell her not to worry.

No truck is too missing, no pup is too small.

PAW Patrol, to the lookout!

(Pups) Ryder needs us!

Whoa!

Look out!

Whoa!

(Crash)

I tried to hurry. "Boat" I bumped into this.

(Laughter)

(Music)

PAW Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for hurrying, pups.

It seems that Helga Humdinger's truck has disappeared.

- Huh? - Oh!

Like magic?

More like mischief.

So for this mission, I'll need... Spy Chase.

I need you to use your drone and detective skills

to find clues that will lead to the missing truck.

Spy Chase is on the case!

And Skye.

I need you to use your copter to search from the air.

Arf! Let's take to the sky!

All right! PAW Patrol is on a roll!

(Barking)

# PAW Patrol #

(Barking)

# Go, go, go, go, go, go #

# PAW Patrol #

# Go, go, go, go, go, go #

(Barks)

# Go, go, go, go, go, go #

(Giggles)

# Chase #

# Go, go, go, go, go, go #

# PAW Patrol #

(Siren)

# Skye #

# Go, go, go, go, go, go #

# Go, go, go, go, go, go #

# Go, go, go, go, go, go #

# PAW Patrol PAW Patrol ##

(Siren)

Hi, Mayor Goodway, Ms. Humdinger,

why do you think someone would want to take the truck?

I'm guessing it's because it was filled with Hummy Gummies.

- Those are my purple little treats made from plant-based ingredients.

Gotcha! Chase, see if your drone can find any clues.

Sure thing, Ryder. Ruff! Drone!

I see tire tracks.

And there!

Do the gummies look like little Mayor Humdingers?

Yes, but they're still surprisingly delicious.

And these tire tracks and gummies

seem to be leading to the sports field.

Good job, Chase!

Skye, fly over the sports field and see what you can find.

Roger, Ryder!

(Seagulls squawking)

Ryder, I've found the truck.

And you won't believe what else I see.

It's a giant gummy statue that looks like Mayor Humdinger.

Huh? We're on our way.

This will get Mommy Hummy's attention.

(Meowing)

Huh? Not now.

I need to finish the top hat.

It must be perfect!

Mayor Humdinger! Come down from there!

Not until I'm finished.

And not until I speak to Mommy Hummy. Hmph!

Mayor Goodway!

Please bring Mommy Hummy, I mean, Ms. Humdinger

to the sports field.

They'd better hurry.

That statue looks like it's gonna fall!

You're right, Chase.

Marshall, I need you to bring a ladder to the sports field.

I'm ready for a ruff-ruff rescue!

I don't believe it.

- Me neither. That fickle flock flew here.

- Not the birds!

That!

(Rumbling)

Ahh! Hummy Gummy?

- Oh, are you talking to me?

Or your little chewy treats?

Ruff! Megaphone!

Here you go, Mrs. Humdinger.

This might help.

Thank you, dear.

I made some Hummy Gummies

in honor of my very favorite thing!

You!

Now please come down!

- But Mommy Humm, they're my special treats.

And I don't wanna sharesy-waresy them. Or you!

- There's plenty of me and plenty of Hummy Gummy treats to go around.

- Well, actually, I kinda used them all up.

- But it would've been better if we'd talked about it

and saved all this trouble.

But I still love you!

- Okay. I'll come down.

Whoa!

Stay put, Mayor Humdinger.

Here comes Marshall to help!

Arf! Ladder!

Okay, Mayor Humdinger.

Nice and easy. One rung at a time.

Can't do it, it's too wobbly!

Skye, I need you to lift Mayor Humdinger off the statue.

Sure thing, Ryder. Arf! Harness!

Great job! Now take him up!

(Seagulls squawking)

I'm giving it all I got, Ryder!

(Grunts) Eww!

- Hummy Gummy! Let go of the statue!

- I'm trying. But it's too sticky-wicky.

Ahh!

Ahh!

(Groans)

(Groaning continues)

(Gasps) I want my Hummy Mommy!

(Cries)

The statue is gonna collide with those goal posts.

We need to get Mayor Humdinger off of there.

I brought this from the Lookout.

Maybe we can use it.

Zuma's inflatable boat.

That gives me an idea.

Come on!

Okay, Marshall, we're gonna need perfect aim from you.

And a little help from our seagull friends.

Okay! Arf! Water cannon!

Oh, hold on tight, Hummy Gummy!

- Ahh!

(Seagull squawks)

Ahh!

(Seagulls squawking)

- Ryder, thank you so much for saving

the Hummy Gummy I love the most.

The big stubborn one right here.

- Aww!

You're welcome, Ms. Humdinger.

Any time you have a giant runaway gummy,

just yelp for help!

And don't you have something

for Mayor Goodway, Hummy Gummy?

- (Groans) Here you go.

It's the last one.

- Thank you, Mayor Humdinger.

but I know how much you love Hummy Gummies.

You should have it.

- Really? Watch out, tummy, here comes the gummy!

(Seagull squawks) Huh? Hey!

Come back here! That was for me!