La patrulla canina en inglés - Pups Save the Hummy Gummies

Pups Save The Hummy Gummies
- Look, Chickaletta.
What a wonderful turnout for the Adventure Bay Plant Fair!
Helga Humdinger! (Gasps)
I'm so thrilled that you can join us.
- Oh, it's great to see you, too,
Mayor Goodway, my old buddy-wuddy.
(Clucks)
And you, too, Chicky-wicky. (Laughs)
- I can't wait to see what you grew for our little Plant Fair.
- Actually, I didn't grow anything, but I did make something
using all-pant based ingredients.
- Close enough. (Laughs)
- They're called Hummy Gummies.
- Mm! Not sure about the shape.
(Chuckles)
Mm! But it tastes delicious!
(People clamoring)
- Mm! They're yummy-gummy in my tummy!
- Mm! They're ooey-gooey yummilicious!
- (Gasps) They're...
all gone?
- Oh, don't worry! I brought a whole truck-full.
(People clamoring) - Gummies!
- Mommy Hummy's here?
(Sniffs) And she brought my special treat.
- So, Ryder, do you think you can fix my Pup House floor?
(Laughter)
Boy, oh, boy!
I never knew I had so many buoys.
Dude, that's not a buoy.
(Whimpers)
It's an inflatable boat.
(Laughter)
There you go, Farmer Al.
And I threw in a few extra gummies for gardening.
- Mommy Hummy, over here!
- Oh... hey, uh huh.
Oh, hey, hello, dear, yoo-hoo!
- Aww!
- (kids giggling) - Hey! Uh, ha!
Hey!
Mommy Hummy, it's me!
The O.G. Original Gummy.
- (Indistinct chatter)
- ...gummies over here.
- Aww, seems like Mommy Hummy only cares about her customers.
If I want her to notice me, there's only one thing to do.
(Meows)
Steer, kitties!
(Strains)
(Grunting)
(Seagulls squawking)
- Ha ha! More savory squid jerky, seagulls?
(Seagulls squawking)
(Mayor Humdinger grunting)
(Seagulls squawking)
-Huh? Hmm. That is some baffling and bizarre bird behavior.
- Oh, Mayor Goodway, two more boxes of Hummy Gummies please.
- Huh?
Well, that's odd.
I thought the truck was parked right here.
- Oh! It was.
(Gasps) Someone stole my trucky-wucky!
And all the Hummy Gummies that were inside.
Oh, dear!
- This is a job for the PAW Patrol.
(Pup-Pad rings)
Not so good, Ryder.
Helga Humdinger's truck is missing!
(Pups) Ryder needs us!
Look out!
(Crash)
(Laughter)
(Music)
- Huh? - Oh!
Arf! Let's take to the sky!
(Barking)
# PAW Patrol #
(Barking)
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# PAW Patrol #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
(Barks)
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
(Giggles)
# Chase #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# PAW Patrol #
(Siren)
# Skye #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# PAW Patrol PAW Patrol ##
(Siren)
I'm guessing it's because it was filled with Hummy Gummies.
- Those are my purple little treats made from plant-based ingredients.
Yes, but they're still surprisingly delicious.
Roger, Ryder!
(Seagulls squawking)
Ryder, I've found the truck.
And you won't believe what else I see.
It's a giant gummy statue that looks like Mayor Humdinger.
This will get Mommy Hummy's attention.
(Meowing)
Huh? Not now.
I need to finish the top hat.
It must be perfect!
Not until I'm finished.
And not until I speak to Mommy Hummy. Hmph!
I don't believe it.
- Me neither. That fickle flock flew here.
- Not the birds!
That!
(Rumbling)
Ahh! Hummy Gummy?
- Oh, are you talking to me?
Or your little chewy treats?
Thank you, dear.
I made some Hummy Gummies
in honor of my very favorite thing!
You!
Now please come down!
- But Mommy Humm, they're my special treats.
And I don't wanna sharesy-waresy them. Or you!
- There's plenty of me and plenty of Hummy Gummy treats to go around.
- Well, actually, I kinda used them all up.
- But it would've been better if we'd talked about it
and saved all this trouble.
But I still love you!
- Okay. I'll come down.
Whoa!
Can't do it, it's too wobbly!
Sure thing, Ryder. Arf! Harness!
(Seagulls squawking)
I'm giving it all I got, Ryder!
(Grunts) Eww!
- Hummy Gummy! Let go of the statue!
- I'm trying. But it's too sticky-wicky.
Ahh!
Ahh!
(Groans)
(Groaning continues)
(Gasps) I want my Hummy Mommy!
(Cries)
Oh, hold on tight, Hummy Gummy!
- Ahh!
(Seagull squawks)
Ahh!
(Seagulls squawking)
- Ryder, thank you so much for saving
the Hummy Gummy I love the most.
The big stubborn one right here.
- Aww!
And don't you have something
for Mayor Goodway, Hummy Gummy?
- (Groans) Here you go.
It's the last one.
- Thank you, Mayor Humdinger.
but I know how much you love Hummy Gummies.
You should have it.
- Really? Watch out, tummy, here comes the gummy!
(Seagull squawks) Huh? Hey!
Come back here! That was for me!
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
