La patrulla canina en inglés - Pups Save the Floating Goodways

# PAW Patrol, PAW Patrol #
# We'll be there On the double #
# Whenever there's a problem #
# 'Round Adventure Bay #
# Ryder and his team of pups #
# Will come and save the day #
# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye #
# Yeah, they're on the way #
# PAW Patrol, PAW Patrol #
# Whenever you're in trouble #
# PAW Patrol, PAW Patrol #
# We'll be there On the double #
# No job's too big No pup's too small #
# PAW Patrol, we're on a roll #
# So here we go #
# PAW Patrol #
# Whoa-oh-oh-oh #
# PAW Patrol #
# Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh #
# PAW Patrol ##
(Pup barks)
(Music)
This pup's gotta fly!
And pause. And leap. And bounce.
And jump.
(Gasps) Oh, no!
Pups, stop!
(Tweeting)
(Both gasp) Sticks!
- I love fetching sticks.
(Tweets)
Okay, but maybe that tiny bird
always wanted a great big skyscraper nest.
(Giggles)
(Tweets)
(Laughter)
- Oh, it's a good day for catching some waves.
- And catching some rays!
(Gasps)
- Sorry, we didn't mean to scare you.
- I was not afraid. I was merely yawning.
(Fake yawn)
- Be careful, children. Don't blow that up too much.
- Oh! Look! It's flying!
- Whoa!
- What a fun ride!
- Julia! Julius!
It's a little windy for the floaty to be on the water.
Come back to shore, please.
- (Giggles) Weeee!
Uh-oh... Auntie Mayor!
- Oh, don't worry. I'll pull you back... Ahh!
Hang on, children!
The wind is taking us for a ride.
Uh, hello!
Beachgoers! A little help!
(Chitters)
- Oh, dear. We got some floating-away Goodways.
I'll call the PAW Patrol.
(All) Whoa!
(Tweeting)
(Grunts)
(Tweets)
Marshall, how do you say, "You're welcome" in bird-talk?
(Laughter)
(Pup-Pad rings)
Hi, Ryder, I'm afraid we got a drafty disaster here.
Mayor Goodway and Julia and Julius
have been blown out to sea on a swan floaty.
(Beeping)
(Pups) Ryder needs us!
Marshall, look out!
(Crash)
(Laughter)
(Music)
- "Help!"
Arf! Let's take to the sky!
Let's dive in!
(Barking)
# PAW Patrol #
- (Barks) - # Go, go, go, go, go, go #
-# PAW Patrol # -(Barks)
- # Go, go, go, go, go, go # - (Howls)
(Howls)
# Skye #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# PAW Patrol #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
- # Zuma # - Yay!
- (Giggles) - # Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# PAW Patrol PAW Patrol ##
(Engine revving)
That's a lot of water to search.
Looking at the waves and the way the wind's blowing,
I think they probably went this way.
- Arf! Goggles!
You were right, Zuma.
I see the Goodways. Straight ahead.
-Yay! -Down here!
- Aye! Thank goodness!
(Kids) Whoa! Auntie, careful!
- Oops, sorry.
- I'll hover above them until you and Zuma get here.
(Squawking)
What was that?
They're swans! Real swans!
Ryder, we have swans!
(Swans honking)
What are they doing, Auntie?
- Uh, I don't know, dear.
Chickaletta, you're a bird, what are the swans doing?
(Clucks)
(Swans honking)
- Hi, Mayor Goodway, looks like you have some company.
- Hi!
(Chuckles) We didn't exactly invite them.
Watch out, dude!
Well, that was totally strange.
(Swans honking)
Oh, yes. I have a birdseed box for when she gets peckish.
(Sad clucking) Sorry, Chickaletta.
But it's for a good cause.
Aye-aye, Ryder dude.
(Swans honking)
- It's working, Ryder! - (Gasps)
Bye, swans!
- I'm coming in.
Mayor Goodway, get ready to grab the line.
(Swans honking)
Whoa!
(Swans honking)
What are they doing now, Auntie?
- I don't know, dear.
Nice birdies.
- They're moving the floaty farther away from us.
Dude, that's awesome except they're pushing the Goodways
farther out to sea.
- Pretty birdies, if you push us the other way,
I'll get you all the birdseed you could eat.
Or is it swan seed...
Oh, what do swans eat?
(Squawking)
- Auntie Mayor, I think a swan just poked a hole in the floaty.
- (Gasps) Ryder! We're leaking air!
- What do we do, Ryder?
The swans won't let any of us get close.
If we don't get that floaty back to the beach soon,
it's gonna go under.
We're on it, Ryder.
(Sirens)
On the count of three, let's all push.
Un, deux, three!
It's the biggest boulder I could find.
It's all yours, Rocky!
Ready, Marshall?
Arf! Harness!
(Swans honking)
- Ooh, you're making me dizzy.
Auntie, are we gonna sink?
- Look, here comes help!
Get wet!
(Swans honking)
Steady... steady...
Now!
(All gasp)
- Oh, my!
- Hey, dudes.
(Swans honking)
(Gasps) Here they come!
- Now, that's not something you see every day.
(All) Honk-honk-squawk! Honk-honk-squawk!
(All) Honk-honk-squawk! That's how you birdies talk.
- Well, this certainly was an exciting day.
Thank you, Ryder. Thank you, pups.
(Gasps)
Aaahhhh!
(All laugh)
# PAW Patrol ##
(Car horn)
(Both) Hooray, it's here!
- Cut!
(Giggles) Great, Rocky.
You're a natural at getting messy.
And Ryder, thank you for helping me with this video.
I can't wait to put it on my website.
Rubble?
- Katie's Portable Pet Wash
has a sudsy tub and arms that scrub.
Your pet goes in the Pet Wash dirty
and comes out 'purty. (Giggles)
I came up with that rhyme myself.
I'm glad you think so.
Because for the next part of the video,
I'd like to give you a bath!
(Hair dryer blowing)
There. Done. Now please stay clean.
I've got other things to do besides shampooing kitties.
(Clatter)
Aahh!
Ah, I'll order more shampoo.
There must be an easier way to keep your kitties clean.
Ooohhh!
- Your pet goes in the Pet Wash dirty
and comes out 'purty.
- Aw! I've got to have that Pet Wash!
Oh, she's coming! Get the dirty decoy!
- Whoa! That's the dirtiest kitty I've ever seen!
Pull over, Robo-Dog!
(Dust crumbling)
Wait, this isn't a cat.
It's a pile of dirt!
Huh?
- Ha ha! Next stop, bath time!
(Menacing laugh)
- Hey! My Pet Wash!
I'd better call Ryder.
(Sniffs)
(Giggles)
(Pup-Pad rings)
Not good, Ryder.
Mayor Humdinger is up to his dirty tricks again.
He just took my Portable Pet-Wash.
(Mayor Humdinger laughs)
Can you help get it back?
(Pups) Ryder needs us!
Oh, no! Watch out, Marshall!
(Crash)
(Laughter)
(Music)
- "Oh, no!"
(Barking)
# PAW Patrol #
(Barking)
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# PAW Patrol #
- # Go, go, go, go, go, go # - (Barks)
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
(Barks)
- # Chase # - (Barks)
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# PAW Patrol #
(Siren)
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# Rocky #
- Woof! - # Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# Go, go, go, go, go, go #
# PAW Patrol #
# PAW Patrol ##
(Engine revving)
(Sirens)
- Hang on, my pretty kitties.
(Meow)
We have to get this Pet Wash back to Foggy Bottom.
(Beeping)
Oh, which would be a lot easier if you could stop
pressing those buttons.
Ahh!
(Beep)
Ahh! Hey...!
(Giggling)
Oh, now what?!
(Sirens)
I've got this.
I didn't go through all this trouble to give up now.
I've gotta slow down those pesky pups.
Kitties, forget what I said about the buttons.
Press them all!
(Menacing laugh)
(Meowing)
(Beeping)
Aaaahhhh!
(Meowing)
(Chuckles) Good news, kitties.
We lost 'em.
Kitties, where'd you go?
Ahh! Where did I go?
I've gotta find a down button.
(Beeping)
Whoa!
Waahh!
Aaaaahhhhhh!
(Splat)
Oh, what do you think?
I'm covered in mud and my kitties floated off in bubbles.
Ahh! My kitties!
- (Meows)
Kitties, you're all clean! Oh... huh?!
Is that my hat?
-Sure, Ryder. -We're on it.
Bawk!
- Chickaletta, your feathers are filthy!
Let's see if Katie can clean you up.
Oh, Katie, can you bring your Portable Pet Wash over?
- I would if I could, Mayor Goodway,
but my Pet Wash is missing.
- "Missing"? Oh...
Well, I'm sure it'll turn up. (Gasps)
That's not exactly what I meant!
- (Gasps) My Pet Wash!
How did it get up there?
Aye-aye, Ryder!
Arf! Hook!
How're you doing, Rocky?
(Giggles)
Let's dive in!
- Rub-a-dub-dub, we're over the tub.
Ready, Rocky?
(Sighs)
-Wow! -Amazing!
Sure! I'm X-tremely happy to help.
Woof! Fan!
Bye-bye, bubbles!
Rocky, I've never seen you so clean.
That Portable Pet Wash is marvelous!
(Clucks)
-Amazing! -Yeah!
- I think I'm back in business!
(Laughing)
- Ryder, thanks for getting my Pet Wash back!
It won't be long now, Mayor Goodway.
There's only one customer in front of you.
- Oh, we don't mind. (Chuckles)
Do we, Chickaletta?
(Clucks)
- He went in dirty...
- (Sighs) And I'll come out 'purty.
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
