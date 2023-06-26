La patrulla canina en inglés - Pups Save the Floating Goodways

# PAW Patrol, PAW Patrol #

(Pup barks)

Pups Save the Floating Goodways

(Music)

This pup's gotta fly!

And pause. And leap. And bounce.

And jump.

(Gasps) Oh, no!

Pups, stop!

What's wrong, Skye? Oh...!

(Tweeting)

I think she's saying it's her nest.

She sounds really sad.

Yeah. It looks broken.

We'll have to fix it before we put it back.

But I could use some more sticks.

(Both gasp) Sticks!

- I love fetching sticks.

I'll tell the bird we're gonna help.

Tweet. Tweetle-tweet.

(Tweets)

Uh, Rubble, thanks. But we need little sticks.

It's kinda of a tiny bird with a tiny nest.

Okay, but maybe that tiny bird

always wanted a great big skyscraper nest.

(Giggles)

(Tweets)

(Laughter)

- Oh, it's a good day for catching some waves.

- And catching some rays!

(Gasps)

- Sorry, we didn't mean to scare you.

- I was not afraid. I was merely yawning.

(Fake yawn)

- Be careful, children. Don't blow that up too much.

- Oh! Look! It's flying!

- Whoa!

- What a fun ride!

- Julia! Julius!

It's a little windy for the floaty to be on the water.

Come back to shore, please.

- (Giggles) Weeee!

Uh-oh... Auntie Mayor!

- Oh, don't worry. I'll pull you back... Ahh!

Hang on, children!

The wind is taking us for a ride.

Uh, hello!

Beachgoers! A little help!

(Chitters)

- Oh, dear. We got some floating-away Goodways.

I'll call the PAW Patrol.

(All) Whoa!

(Tweeting)

(Grunts)

Nice job, pups.

(Tweets)

She's saying "Thank you" in bird-talk.

Marshall, how do you say, "You're welcome" in bird-talk?

"Tweet-tweet"

(Laughter)

(Pup-Pad rings)

Hi, Miss Marjorie, how's the beach?

Hi, Ryder, I'm afraid we got a drafty disaster here.

Mayor Goodway and Julia and Julius

have been blown out to sea on a swan floaty.

Oh, no! We're on our way.

No wind is too strong, no pup is too small.

(Beeping)

PAW Patrol, to the lookout!

(Pups) Ryder needs us!

Whoa!

Marshall, look out!

Whoa!

(Crash)

Oops. Looks like I didn't... "stick the landing."

(Laughter)

PAW Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for hurrying, pups.

The Goodways have been carried out to sea

on a swan-shaped floaty.

- "Help!"

We have to find them and bring them safely back to shore.

So for this mission, I'll need...

Skye.

I need you to use your copter to search for the swan from the air.

Arf! Let's take to the sky!

And Zuma.

I'll need you to use your hovercraft

to tow the floaty back to the beach.

Let's dive in!

All right! PAW Patrol is on a roll!

(Barking)

(Engine revving)

Life jacket deployed.

We have to find the Goodways

before they drift out too far out to sea.

That's a lot of water to search.

Hmm.

Looking at the waves and the way the wind's blowing,

I think they probably went this way.

- Arf! Goggles!

You were right, Zuma.

I see the Goodways. Straight ahead.

-Yay! -Down here!

- Aye! Thank goodness!

(Kids) Whoa! Auntie, careful!

- Oops, sorry.

- I'll hover above them until you and Zuma get here.

(Squawking)

What was that?

They're swans! Real swans!

Ryder, we have swans!

Stay put, Skye. We don't want to scare the swans.

(Swans honking)

What are they doing, Auntie?

- Uh, I don't know, dear.

Chickaletta, you're a bird, what are the swans doing?

(Clucks)

(Swans honking)

- Hi, Mayor Goodway, looks like you have some company.

- Hi!

(Chuckles) We didn't exactly invite them.

We're gonna hook a line to your floaty and tow you back to shore.

Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!

Watch out, dude!

Well, that was totally strange.

Maybe we just scared them.

We'll come in slower this time.

(Swans honking)

Whoa! We need some way to draw them off.

Mayor Goodway, do you have any snacks for Chickaletta?

Oh, yes. I have a birdseed box for when she gets peckish.

Great! Can you toss it over to me?

(Sad clucking) Sorry, Chickaletta.

But it's for a good cause.

Okay, Zuma. When the swans follow me,

get in there and give the tow line to Mayor Goodway.

Aye-aye, Ryder dude.

Snack time!

(Swans honking)

- It's working, Ryder! - (Gasps)

Bye, swans!

- I'm coming in.

Mayor Goodway, get ready to grab the line.

(Swans honking)

Whoa!

Zuma, get out of there!

(Swans honking)

What are they doing now, Auntie?

- I don't know, dear.

Nice birdies.

- They're moving the floaty farther away from us.

I think they're trying to protect it.

They think it's a real swan.

Dude, that's awesome except they're pushing the Goodways

farther out to sea.

- Pretty birdies, if you push us the other way,

I'll get you all the birdseed you could eat.

Or is it swan seed...

Oh, what do swans eat?

(Squawking)

- Auntie Mayor, I think a swan just poked a hole in the floaty.

- (Gasps) Ryder! We're leaking air!

- What do we do, Ryder?

The swans won't let any of us get close.

If we don't get that floaty back to the beach soon,

it's gonna go under.

"Under"? Zuma, that's a great plan.

Attention, Rocky, Rubble, and Marshall.

We need a floating platform

and a big rock to sink it.

We're on it, Ryder.

(Sirens)

Woof! Tugboat!

Ruff! Life jacket deployed!

Woof! Barge!

Let's load up!

On the count of three, let's all push.

Un, deux, three!

Now you, Rubble.

It's the biggest boulder I could find.

It's all yours, Rocky!

Ryder, I'm on the way!

Ready, Marshall?

I guess if I'm gonna sing like a bird,

I better fly like one, too.

Arf! Harness!

(Swans honking)

- Ooh, you're making me dizzy.

Auntie, are we gonna sink?

- Look, here comes help!

In position, Ryder.

Roger that! Ready, set...

Get wet!

(Swans honking)

The swans are a little upset, Ryder.

Skye, Marshall, you're on.

Honk-honk-squawk! Honk-honk-squawk!

Honk-honk-squawk!

That's how you birdies talk!

Now, Rocky, sink the platform.

One platform, going down.

Steady... steady...

Now!

(All gasp)

- Oh, my!

- Hey, dudes.

Fly all day, flap and play!

Honk-honk-squawk is what you birdies say.

(Swans honking)

You're all set. Let's go.

Nice and easy.

(Gasps) Here they come!

- Now, that's not something you see every day.

(All) Honk-honk-squawk! Honk-honk-squawk!

(All) Honk-honk-squawk! That's how you birdies talk.

- Well, this certainly was an exciting day.

Thank you, Ryder. Thank you, pups.

Happy to lend a wing.

Just remember,

if you're ever drifting out to sea on a giant floaty,

just yelp for help!

(Gasps)

Aaahhhh!

(All laugh)

Pups Save the Portable Pet Wash

Okay, Rocky.

Go fetch!

Oh, no!

I am so dirty! Yuck!

Time for Katie's Portable Pet Wash.

(Car horn)

(Both) Hooray, it's here!

- Cut!

How'd I do?

(Giggles) Great, Rocky.

You're a natural at getting messy.

Aww, thanks! I guess.

And Ryder, thank you for helping me with this video.

I can't wait to put it on my website.

Happy to help, Katie!

Your Portable Pet Wash is a great idea.

How does it work?

Rubble?

- Katie's Portable Pet Wash

has a sudsy tub and arms that scrub.

Your pet goes in the Pet Wash dirty

and comes out 'purty. (Giggles)

I came up with that rhyme myself.

Wow! I bet your Pet Wash could even clean me!

I'm glad you think so.

Because for the next part of the video,

I'd like to give you a bath!

Uh...

(Hair dryer blowing)

There. Done. Now please stay clean.

I've got other things to do besides shampooing kitties.

(Clatter)

Aahh!

Ah, I'll order more shampoo.

There must be an easier way to keep your kitties clean.

Ooohhh!

- Your pet goes in the Pet Wash dirty

and comes out 'purty.

- Aw! I've got to have that Pet Wash!

Oh, she's coming! Get the dirty decoy!

- Whoa! That's the dirtiest kitty I've ever seen!

Pull over, Robo-Dog!

(Dust crumbling)

Wait, this isn't a cat.

It's a pile of dirt!

Huh?

- Ha ha! Next stop, bath time!

(Menacing laugh)

- Hey! My Pet Wash!

I'd better call Ryder.

Wow, Rocky. You've never looked this clean before.

(Sniffs) I've never smelled this clean before either.

Is there some dirt around here I can roll in?

(Giggles)

(Pup-Pad rings)

Hi, Katie, how's it going?

Not good, Ryder.

Mayor Humdinger is up to his dirty tricks again.

He just took my Portable Pet-Wash.

(Mayor Humdinger laughs)

Can you help get it back?

You got it, Katie!

No job is too dirty, no pup is too small.

PAW Patrol, to the lookout!

(Pups) Ryder needs us!

Whoa!

Oh, no! Watch out, Marshall!

Aaahhh!

(Crash)

I think I just starred in an action movie.

(Laughter)

PAW Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks, pups.

Mayor Humdinger took Katie's Portable Pet-Wash

- "Oh, no!"

And we gotta get it back.

So for this mission, I'll need... Chase.

I need you to use your megaphone

to get Mayor Humdinger to pull over.

Chase is on the case!

And Rocky.

I need you to use your extender to turn off the Pet Wash.

Green means go!

All right! PAW Patrol is on a roll!

(Barking)

(Engine revving)

(Sirens)

- Hang on, my pretty kitties.

(Meow)

We have to get this Pet Wash back to Foggy Bottom.

(Beeping)

Oh, which would be a lot easier if you could stop

pressing those buttons.

Ahh!

(Beep)

Ahh! Hey...!

(Giggling)

Oh, now what?!

(Sirens)

There's Katie's Portable Pet Wash.

I've got this.

Ruff! Megaphone!

Mayor Humdinger, stop to the side and please pull over!

I didn't go through all this trouble to give up now.

I've gotta slow down those pesky pups.

Kitties, forget what I said about the buttons.

Press them all!

(Menacing laugh)

(Meowing)

(Beeping)

Aaaahhhh!

(Meowing)

Uh-oh! The mayor's kitties are floating away!

That's not good.

No, and it's about to get worse.

Look at the Pet Wash!

All those bubbles are getting stuck underneath it.

Now it's floating away, too.

Rocky, you save the kitties.

Chase and I will try to get Mayor Humdinger and the Pet Wash down.

Let's "pop" to it.

(Chuckles) Good news, kitties.

We lost 'em.

Kitties, where'd you go?

Ahh! Where did I go?

I've gotta find a down button.

(Beeping)

Whoa!

Waahh!

Catch him, Chase!

Ruff! Net!

Aaaaahhhhhh!

(Splat)

Mayor Humdinger, are you okay?

Oh, what do you think?

I'm covered in mud and my kitties floated off in bubbles.

Ahh! My kitties!

They're okay! See?

-I got one, two, three,

four, five...

- (Meows) Oh!

And six.

Kitties, you're all clean! Oh... huh?!

Is that my hat?

Nice work, pups.

Mayor Humdinger and his kitties are safe.

But what are we gonna do about Katie's Pet Wash?

It's headed straight for town.

I hope it doesn't fall on anything.

We'll get it down. We just need a little help.

Skye, Zuma, we need you by Town Hall.

-Sure, Ryder. -We're on it.

Bawk!

- Chickaletta, your feathers are filthy!

Let's see if Katie can clean you up.

Oh, Katie, can you bring your Portable Pet Wash over?

- I would if I could, Mayor Goodway,

but my Pet Wash is missing.

- "Missing"? Oh...

Well, I'm sure it'll turn up. (Gasps)

That's not exactly what I meant!

- (Gasps) My Pet Wash!

How did it get up there?

Looks like it kept making so many bubbles, it just lifted up.

We'll get it down.

We just need to be careful that that truck doesn't land too hard.

It might break.

Okay, pups. Here's the plan.

Chase, let's clear the area beneath the Pet Wash.

On it, Ryder!

And Skye, I need you to fly Rocky up to the Pet Wash

so we can turn it off.

Aye-aye, Ryder!

Arf! Hook!

How're you doing, Rocky?

(Giggles) Let's take to the sky.

Whoo-hoo!

Now, Zuma, let's blow those bubbles away. Come on!

Let's dive in!

- Rub-a-dub-dub, we're over the tub.

Ready, Rocky?

(Sighs) I guess.

Whoa!

Ahhhh...

Just how many baths am I gonna take today?

Sorry about that, Rocky.

Now use your extender to turn off the truck.

-Wow! -Amazing!

Woof! Extender!

There. I got the keys!

Nice, Rocky. Now let's bring it down.

Danny, can we borrow your ramp?

Sure! I'm X-tremely happy to help.

Thanks!

Now back it in, Zuma.

We need to point the big fans on your hovercraft

right at the Pet Wash.

Okay... Now!

Woof! Fan!

Bye-bye, bubbles!

Ruff! Megaphone!

Everyone, please stand back.

The Portable Pet Wash is coming down!

Rocky, I've never seen you so clean.

That Portable Pet Wash is marvelous!

(Clucks)

-Amazing! -Yeah!

- I think I'm back in business!

Wow!

It's like everyone in town wants a bath.

Uh, not everyone.

I've had plenty, thanks very much.

(Laughing)

- Ryder, thanks for getting my Pet Wash back!

You're welcome, Katie.

Whenever you're in bubble trouble,

just yelp for help!

It won't be long now, Mayor Goodway.

There's only one customer in front of you.

- Oh, we don't mind. (Chuckles)

Do we, Chickaletta?

(Clucks)

- He went in dirty...

- (Sighs) And I'll come out 'purty.