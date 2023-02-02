La patrulla canina en inglés - Pups save a bah Humdinger

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# Paw Patrol # Paw Patrol
# Will be there on the double
# Whenever there's a problem
# Round Adventure Bay
# Ryder and his team of pups
# Will come and save the day
# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, # Rocky, Zuma, Skye!
# Yeah, they're on the way!
# Paw Patrol # Paw Patrol
# Whenever you're in trouble
# Paw Patrol # Paw Patrol
# Will be there on the double
# No job's too big!
# No pup's too small!
# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!
# So here we go, Paw Patrol
# Wo-oh-oh-oh # Paw Patrol
# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh # Paw Patrol #
(Bark)
"Pups Save a Bah Humdinger!"
(Festive music)
Ho, ho, ho! Such holiday hustle-bustle!
Keep up the Christmas spirit, everyone!
-Greetings, Mr. Claus, sir. Percy Elf reporting for duty!
I’m on my way to do a last-minute check
of the official Christmas map!
Once I’m done, you’ll see exactly
where you’ll be delivering every Christmas gift tonight.
-Please, call me Santa. Here.
Have a bun for the road.
Mrs. Claus baked them with extra cinnamon.
-Tell her thanks, but I’ll have it later.
Sticky fingers and map-making do not a merry mix make.
I’d better get jingling, sir.
-Call me on your elf tag when you’re back!
-Will do, Mr. Claus, sir!
-It’s Santa. Please, call me Santa.
-Thank you, Mister, um... Santa.
("Deck the halls")
You’ve seen Santa for real?
You are so lucky!
He visits my home every year but I can never stay up long enough
to see him and get his autograph!
-You are all about the Santa man!
(ALL) (LAUGH)
-Oh! What a stunning tree!
-(SQUAWKS)
-Why I do believe it’s time
for the Adventure Bay Holiday Harmonizers!
(BLOWS)
# Joy to the citizens # of Adventure Bay.
# It's the Paw Patrol's # favourite holiday!
# We romp in Christmas snow!
# Laughing ho, ho, ho!
# 'Cause Santa's on his way! #
-Hey! I think I hear his sleigh!
-That’s your pup tag jingling!
-Oh! Yeah! (CHUCKLES)
# The lights are being strung
# and the ornaments are being hung
# and now we celebrate the holiday!
# It's Christmas time # in Adventure Bay!
# It's Christmas time # in Adventure Bay!
# And Foggy Bottom too! #
(KITTENS) (MEOW)
-Sounds like you are full of Christmas spirit!
-Why wouldn’t I be?
Santa’s going to bring me the special gift I asked for.
A cuddly kitty squeaky stuffie!
(KITTENS) (MEOW)
-Oh, right. You kitties wanted something, too.
I’ll put it in my letter... Next year. Maybe.
-Are you sure Santa will bring you a present?
You were kind of naughty to the kitties.
My naughty-nice snow globe thinks so, too!
-I’m the nicest mayor I know! Right, kitties?
(KITTENS) (GRUMBLE)
-Exactly.
(Festive music)
I do love these cinnamon buns! Okay, where was I?
Oh! So many nice people and pups here in Adventure Bay.
I have to make sure he visits every one!
And... Agh!
Oh, jingle jangle jeepers!
Just a merry little mishap.
Now let’s get back to making Santa’s map and...
Oh, no! where'd it go? Oh, gotta find that map!
-I’ll show them whose nice. Come on, kitties.
Are you one of Santa’s elves?
-Um, I really can’t say.
It’s against Rule 42-B in the elf handbook... Oops!
-So you are an elf! I knew it!
Why aren’t you making my present up in the North Pole?
-You want to take that up with Tappy.
He’s in charge of Toys. I’m in Maps.
-(MEOW)
-Thank you so much, little kitty! Phew!
Without this map, he wouldn’t know where to go.
-Why does Foggy Bottom have a sad face sticker?
-It seems no one is nice enough there for a visit from Santa.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got to get this map to him.
Huh. That doesn’t sound Christmas-y.
Please don’t say you saw an elf.
It kinda spoils the magic of Christmas.
-I gotta change that map before Santa sees it.
How do I get it away from him? (CHORTLES) I know.
Hey, everybody, look! It's one of Santa's elves!
Elf! Elf! Elf!
-What? No! That is not nice!
-Elf! Elf! Elf!
(Radar beeping)
-One of Santa’s elves? This is my lucky day!
-Elf! Elf! Elf!
(ALL) (BARKING)
-(CHORTLES)
-A real elf? Do you help Santa make toys?
How fast can his sleigh go?
I bet it’s a gazillion miles an hour!
-Oof!
-Oh. I’m so sorry, Mister Elf.
It’s just that I’m Santa’s biggest fan!
-Which one is his favourite? -How tall are you?
-I can’t answer those questions. It’s the Elf Code.
-Quick, kitties! Let’s go! Huh?
I’ll take that shiny elf doodad.
-(MEOW)
-Sorry, I really have to get back with my...
Map! I lost it again? Where’s my map?
With Ryder and the pups busy with that silly elf,
I’ll change Santa’s map! (CACKLES)
Now Santa will deliver toys to everyone in Foggy Bottom!
Me! Ho, ho, ho!
-(MEOW)
-Right. I’d better get rid of Adventure Bay entirely!
Then Santa won’t even go there.
He’ll just bring their presents to me!
Double ho, ho, ho!
Now, how do I get this new, improved map
to the North Pole before Santa takes off?
-(MEOW)
-I know! We’ll borrow the Air Patroller!
Why didn't you kitties think of that?
-(YOWLS)
Nope! Sorry!
-What a Christmas catastrophe!
It was right in my hand...
before one of the pups startled me and I fell over.
-That was me: Tracker. "Lo siento." I'm sorry.
Maybe I should be on the naughty list.
It was an accident.
I’ll just check in with Santa on my... Elf tag?
It’s missing, too?
-Now I’m really sorry. "Lo siento mucho."
-I’ll just have to fly back and tell Santa in person!
(Engine sputters)
If I had a hover-sled that wasn’t broken!
-We can help him, can’t we, Ryder?
Ryder needs us!
Marshall! Careful!
(ALL) (LAUGH)
(Lively music)
(ALL) (GASP) Oh, no!
(ALL) (BARKING AND HOWLING)
# Paw Patrol!
# Go, go, go!
# Paw Patrol! #
(Action music)
Chase!
# Paw Patrol! #
Rocky!
(Sirens)
Up, up, up and up... Ugh! Oh! Snow luck!
(Sirens)
From the cinnamon bun I was eating while looking at the map.
Robodog, I have official mayor business with Santa!
Now, fly us to the North Pole
so I can show him this new, improved map!
-(BARKS)
-Oh, really? In that case, you can fly the Air Patroller.
-Right? -(MEOWS)
-Ooh! (CACKLES)
This piece of the map has Adventure Bay on it!
If Santa doesn’t see it,
he won’t know he should visit here!
But my hover-sled’s grounded for good.
(GASP) Air Patroller?
Purr-fect piloting! Next stop, the North Pole!
Ho, ho, ho!
(Action music)
Robodog, I have official mayor business with Santa!
Now, fly us to the North Pole
so I can show him this new, improved map!
-(GASPS) And my map!
He must be the naughty fellow who cut out Adventure Bay!
This Paw Patroller is jingle-tastic!
But there’s a lot of super slippery snow on the way.
-"Oh! Hi, Ryder! Merry almost Christmas!"
-And the map that shows where all the nice kids and pups live!
Hi. Percy. Elf.
-"(GASPS) A real elf? Wow! Nice to meet you.
"How can I help?"
"Ice or snow, I’m ready to go... Save Christmas!"
-(BARKS)
-We can’t let him give Santa the wrong map!
How will we ever stop him?
-What? You must have the wrong number.
"I’m, uh, not Mayor Humdinger. I’m, I’m...
"Hummy. Hummy the Elf!
"Season’s greetings. And to all a good night."
I don’t know what you’re talking about.
And it’s pretty naughty to wrongly accuse an elf
on Christmas Eve, young fella.
-Hey! You took my elf tag, too?
That’s how we elves talk to Santa!
Oops! That’s supposed to be super-secret!
-So I can reach Santa on this thin jinglebell?
"Teehee! Bye bye!"
-Yep! -I'm good!
I’m going to try to reach Santa on this gizmo.
So I need perfect silence!
(ALL) (MEOW)
Kitties! You need to be quiet if I’m gonna fool Santa!
-"Hello? Santa here."
-Santa? The real Santa?
I mean, this is Hummy. Percy’s friend. Also an elf.
-"Hummy?" -I’m new.
Anyhoo, Percy had some trouble with his hover-sled
so I’m bringing you the map.
Because I’m nice, y’know?
-Oh. I’m sure you are, Hummy.
And I need to start delivering gifts soon.
-Great! Ha ha ha! I mean tee hee?
Here you go, Santa! Your Christmas delivery map.
Percy told me to make sure you saw all the stickers on Foggy Bottom.
Folks are so nice there. Especially the mayor.
-If that’s what Percy said, then that’s good enough for me.
-Really? I did it! I mean, gotta go!
Got some last minute elf stuff to do!
Don’t feel bad, Rocky.
North Pole tech is rather complicated.
-Christmas will be ruined if we can’t get to Santa!
Maybe I can help?
-That’s a lot of snow to blow, but let’s give it a go!
I’ve almost got the tires clear...
Okay! You’re good to go!
On it!
Fly faster!
I need to get home and wait for my cuddly kitty squeaky stuffie!
And everyone else’s toys, too! (CHORTLES)
-Hmph!
-Fine. I can fly this baby. How hard can it be... Ahh...!
Whoa-ho-ho! This is harder than it looks!
Oh! I don’t know where we are!
Better call Santa on my elf tag.
(GASPS) It's gone! Kitties!
Search for the elf tag! I’ll yell for help!
So we’ll save Christmas and get to meet Santa?
(Radar beeping)
Wait a minute. I hear a call for help.
And... meows?
(Radar beeping)
-Help! I'm chilly!
-It’s Mayor Humdinger. The sound’s coming from there!
-But the North Pole is that way!
-I know. Even if it means missing Santa,
we’re rescue pups first!
"¡Muy bueno, amiga!"
This went from the best Christmas
to the worst Christmas... Ever!
For sure! (BARKS) Cables!
(BARKS) Multi-tool!
-Paw Patrol, it’s about time... That I said thank you.
Whoopsie! Whoa!
Yes... but no. We’re all going to miss Christmas because of me.
See, I gave Santa a messed-up map.
Pretty naughty, I know. I’m sorry.
-Ryder’s right.
Christmas is more than just Santa and presents.
It’s about helping others!
-Yeah! -Totally!
-(SOBBING) I'm sorry.
I get a little weepy when folks figure out
the true meaning of Christmas.
That’s what was missing!
Your Christmas spirit fixed my hover sled!
I better get to Santa before he leaves with the wrong map!
Now Dasher, Now Dancer...
-Wait, Santa! Wait!
-Ho-ho-whoa! What’s all this, Percy?
-It’s a missing piece of the Christmas delivery map!
-Adventure Bay! Of course!
We wouldn’t want to leave out those nice folks.
Thanks, Percy!
-Ryder and the Paw Patrol are the ones to thank.
Especially Tracker! He’s your biggest fan, Santa!
-(GASPS) Santa! It's really him!
-Tracker and the pups were willing to miss Christmas
in order to rescue others in need.
-What good pups! That truly is the Christmas spirit!
"Mucho gusto", Tracker. It’s a pleasure to meet you!
-(GIGGLES) "¡Hola!"
-I’d love to stay and chat, but I’m running a little late.
-Um, can I help?
'Cause I’d like to make up for being a teensy bit naughty.
-Good to see you again, Hummy.
-Oh, ah...
-Well, if you can load some of these gifts
into that fancy plane, you can help me deliver them.
The Paw Patrol’s on a Christmas roll!
-Care to ride with me and Percy, Tracker?
-Yay!
-Ho, ho, ho! Let’s go!
(Festive music)
Look, Chickaletta! All these wonderful gifts!
(ALL) Merry Christmas, everybody!
-Merry Christmas, Hummy!
-A cuddly kitty squeakie stuffie?
Oh, it’s just what I wanted!
-(GASPS)
-(SIGHS) Here you go. Merry Christmas.
-Thank you!
-See? I knew you could be nice.
-Oh! (GIGGLES)
-Paw Patrol, thanks for helping me and saving Christmas!
# The lights are being strung,
# the ornaments are all hung!
# And now we celebrate the holiday!
# It's Christmas time # in Adventure Bay!
# It's Christmas time # in Adventure Bay! #
La patrulla canina en inglés
12 Episodios
Pups save thundermouth
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
Pups save a class pet
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Ultimate rescue: Pups stop a junk-monster
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save the whale pod
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save a trash-dinger
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save the royal arm
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save Queen Cluck-Cluck
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save a desert flounder
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the spider
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the balloon pups
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save a mud monster
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save a bah Humdinger
La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 43 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
En Clan TV Actualmente, fuera de emisión...¡pronto volverán sus aventuras!.