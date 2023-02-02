La patrulla canina en inglés - Pups save a bah Humdinger

# Paw Patrol # Paw Patrol

# Will be there on the double

# Whenever there's a problem

# Round Adventure Bay

# Ryder and his team of pups

# Will come and save the day

# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, # Rocky, Zuma, Skye!

# Yeah, they're on the way!

# Paw Patrol # Paw Patrol

# Whenever you're in trouble

# Paw Patrol # Paw Patrol

# Will be there on the double

# No job's too big!

# No pup's too small!

# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!

# So here we go, Paw Patrol

# Wo-oh-oh-oh # Paw Patrol

# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh # Paw Patrol #

(Bark)

"Pups Save a Bah Humdinger!"

(Festive music)

Ho, ho, ho! Such holiday hustle-bustle!

Keep up the Christmas spirit, everyone!

-Greetings, Mr. Claus, sir. Percy Elf reporting for duty!

I’m on my way to do a last-minute check

of the official Christmas map!

Once I’m done, you’ll see exactly

where you’ll be delivering every Christmas gift tonight.

-Please, call me Santa. Here.

Have a bun for the road.

Mrs. Claus baked them with extra cinnamon.

-Tell her thanks, but I’ll have it later.

Sticky fingers and map-making do not a merry mix make.

I’d better get jingling, sir.

-Call me on your elf tag when you’re back!

-Will do, Mr. Claus, sir!

-It’s Santa. Please, call me Santa.

-Thank you, Mister, um... Santa.

("Deck the halls")

That’s a pretty good Snow Santa!

It even looks kind of like him.

You’ve seen Santa for real?

Yeah, for a little while. I mean, it was late at night.

You are so lucky!

He visits my home every year but I can never stay up long enough

to see him and get his autograph!

-You are all about the Santa man!

(ALL) (LAUGH)

Lookin' pretty Christmas-y, pups!

-Oh! What a stunning tree!

-(SQUAWKS)

-Why I do believe it’s time

for the Adventure Bay Holiday Harmonizers!

(BLOWS)

# Joy to the citizens # of Adventure Bay.

# It's the Paw Patrol's # favourite holiday!

# We romp in Christmas snow!

# Laughing ho, ho, ho!

# 'Cause Santa's on his way! #

-Hey! I think I hear his sleigh!

-That’s your pup tag jingling!

-Oh! Yeah! (CHUCKLES)

# The lights are being strung

# and the ornaments are being hung

# and now we celebrate the holiday!

# It's Christmas time # in Adventure Bay!

# It's Christmas time # in Adventure Bay!

# And Foggy Bottom too! #

(KITTENS) (MEOW)

-Sounds like you are full of Christmas spirit!

-Why wouldn’t I be?

Santa’s going to bring me the special gift I asked for.

A cuddly kitty squeaky stuffie!

(KITTENS) (MEOW)

-Oh, right. You kitties wanted something, too.

I’ll put it in my letter... Next year. Maybe.

-Are you sure Santa will bring you a present?

You were kind of naughty to the kitties.

My naughty-nice snow globe thinks so, too!

-I’m the nicest mayor I know! Right, kitties?

(KITTENS) (GRUMBLE)

-Exactly.

(Festive music)

I do love these cinnamon buns! Okay, where was I?

Oh! So many nice people and pups here in Adventure Bay.

I have to make sure he visits every one!

And... Agh!

Oh, jingle jangle jeepers!

Just a merry little mishap.

Now let’s get back to making Santa’s map and...

Oh, no! where'd it go? Oh, gotta find that map!

-I’ll show them whose nice. Come on, kitties.

Are you one of Santa’s elves?

-Um, I really can’t say.

It’s against Rule 42-B in the elf handbook... Oops!

-So you are an elf! I knew it!

Why aren’t you making my present up in the North Pole?

-You want to take that up with Tappy.

He’s in charge of Toys. I’m in Maps.

-(MEOW)

-Thank you so much, little kitty! Phew!

Without this map, he wouldn’t know where to go.

-Why does Foggy Bottom have a sad face sticker?

-It seems no one is nice enough there for a visit from Santa.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got to get this map to him.

Huh. That doesn’t sound Christmas-y.

Please don’t say you saw an elf.

It kinda spoils the magic of Christmas.

-I gotta change that map before Santa sees it.

How do I get it away from him? (CHORTLES) I know.

Hey, everybody, look! It's one of Santa's elves!

Elf! Elf! Elf!

-What? No! That is not nice!

-Elf! Elf! Elf!

(Radar beeping)

-One of Santa’s elves? This is my lucky day!

-Elf! Elf! Elf!

(ALL) (BARKING)

-(CHORTLES)

-A real elf? Do you help Santa make toys?

How fast can his sleigh go?

I bet it’s a gazillion miles an hour!

-Oof!

-Oh. I’m so sorry, Mister Elf.

It’s just that I’m Santa’s biggest fan!

Do you know the reindeer?

-Which one is his favourite? -How tall are you?

-I can’t answer those questions. It’s the Elf Code.

-Quick, kitties! Let’s go! Huh?

I’ll take that shiny elf doodad.

-(MEOW)

-Sorry, I really have to get back with my...

Map! I lost it again? Where’s my map?

With Ryder and the pups busy with that silly elf,

I’ll change Santa’s map! (CACKLES)

Now Santa will deliver toys to everyone in Foggy Bottom!

Me! Ho, ho, ho!

-(MEOW)

-Right. I’d better get rid of Adventure Bay entirely!

Then Santa won’t even go there.

He’ll just bring their presents to me!

Double ho, ho, ho!

Now, how do I get this new, improved map

to the North Pole before Santa takes off?

-(MEOW)

-I know! We’ll borrow the Air Patroller!

Why didn't you kitties think of that?

-(YOWLS)

Anyone found Percy’s map yet?

Nope! Sorry!

I'll keep looking.

-What a Christmas catastrophe!

Now Santa won’t know which homes to visit.

Can you remember when you last had it?

It was right in my hand...

before one of the pups startled me and I fell over.

-That was me: Tracker. "Lo siento." I'm sorry.

Maybe I should be on the naughty list.

It was an accident.

I’ll just check in with Santa on my... Elf tag?

It’s missing, too?

-Now I’m really sorry. "Lo siento mucho."

-I’ll just have to fly back and tell Santa in person!

(Engine sputters)

If I had a hover-sled that wasn’t broken!

-We can help him, can’t we, Ryder?

Absolutely! Don’t worry, Percy.

No map is too missing, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

Ryder needs us!

Whoopsie! Whoa...! Icy!

Marshall! Careful!

Whoa! Oof!

Sorry for making a pup-mess on Christmas!

(ALL) (LAUGH)

(Lively music)

Paw Patrol, ready for action, Ryder, sir!

Thanks, pups. I’m afraid our holiday’s

on hold until we can help Percy.

We need to find his missing map and fix his broken hover-sled

or Santa won’t be able to make his Christmas deliveries!

(ALL) (GASP) Oh, no!

For this mission, I’ll need... Spy, Chase.

I’ll need you to use your sniffing skills

and drone to help find the map!

Spy Chase is on the Christmas case!

Rocky, I need you to use your tools

to fix Percy’s broken hover-sled so he can hurry back home!

Green means go... to the North Pole!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a Christmas roll!

(ALL) (BARKING AND HOWLING)

# Paw Patrol!

# Go, go, go!

# Paw Patrol! #

(Action music)

Chase!

# Paw Patrol! #

Rocky!

(Sirens)

Up, up, up and up... Ugh! Oh! Snow luck!

(Sirens)

Rocky, see if you can find out

what’s wrong with the hover-sled!

I’m on it!

Now it's time to find that missing map!

Chase, see if you can pick up its scent!

Okay! (SNIFFING) I think I smell... Cinnamon!

From the cinnamon bun I was eating while looking at the map.

Oh! I bet the map smells like cinnamon, too!

I smell it coming from that direction!

(BARKS) Drone!

How’s the hover-sled coming, Rocky?

It’s a little tricky. I didn't see this tech before.

But I’ll keep trying.

Great!

I think I found part of the map on the Christmas tree!

See if you can get the drone to grab it.

Robodog, I have official mayor business with Santa!

Now, fly us to the North Pole

so I can show him this new, improved map!

-(BARKS)

-Oh, really? In that case, you can fly the Air Patroller.

-Right? -(MEOWS)

-Ooh! (CACKLES)

This piece of the map has Adventure Bay on it!

If Santa doesn’t see it,

he won’t know he should visit here!

We’ll have to take you to the North Pole. Fast!

But my hover-sled’s grounded for good.

Don’t worry, Rocky will keep working on it.

We have another way to go to the North Pole.

Paw Patrol to the... Huh?

(GASP) Air Patroller?

Purr-fect piloting! Next stop, the North Pole!

Ho, ho, ho!

(Action music)

Robodog, what happened? Who’s flying the Air Patroller?

Robodog, I have official mayor business with Santa!

Now, fly us to the North Pole

so I can show him this new, improved map!

Mayor Humdinger took the Air Patroller!

-(GASPS) And my map!

He must be the naughty fellow who cut out Adventure Bay!

Then we’ve got to beat Mayor Humdinger

and tell Santa what happened.

Paw Patrol to the Paw Patroller!

This Paw Patroller is jingle-tastic!

But there’s a lot of super slippery snow on the way.

I know who can help us get there.

-"Oh! Hi, Ryder! Merry almost Christmas!"

Hi! We need your help to stop Mayor Humdinger.

He took the Air Patroller!

-And the map that shows where all the nice kids and pups live!

Hi. Percy. Elf.

-"(GASPS) A real elf? Wow! Nice to meet you.

"How can I help?"

We need you and your SnoCat.

We’re chasing the plane.

"Ice or snow, I’m ready to go... Save Christmas!"

Thanks!

Robodog, to Jake’s Mountain, as fast as you can!

-(BARKS)

Hi! Hey, guys!

He’s almost at the North Pole.

-We can’t let him give Santa the wrong map!

How will we ever stop him?

Maybe I can call him and get him to change his mind.

Mayor Humdinger, it’s Ryder.

-What? You must have the wrong number.

"I’m, uh, not Mayor Humdinger. I’m, I’m...

"Hummy. Hummy the Elf!

"Season’s greetings. And to all a good night."

Mayor Humdinger, I know it’s you.

Please be nice and return the Air Patroller and the map.

I don’t know what you’re talking about.

And it’s pretty naughty to wrongly accuse an elf

on Christmas Eve, young fella.

-Hey! You took my elf tag, too?

That’s how we elves talk to Santa!

Oops! That’s supposed to be super-secret!

-So I can reach Santa on this thin jinglebell?

"Teehee! Bye bye!"

Robodog, we’ve gotta hurry before Santa takes off

with the wrong map!

Hang on!

Is everyone okay?

-Yep! -I'm good!

I’m going to try to reach Santa on this gizmo.

So I need perfect silence!

(ALL) (MEOW)

Kitties! You need to be quiet if I’m gonna fool Santa!

-"Hello? Santa here."

-Santa? The real Santa?

I mean, this is Hummy. Percy’s friend. Also an elf.

-"Hummy?" -I’m new.

Anyhoo, Percy had some trouble with his hover-sled

so I’m bringing you the map.

Because I’m nice, y’know?

-Oh. I’m sure you are, Hummy.

And I need to start delivering gifts soon.

-Great! Ha ha ha! I mean tee hee?

Here you go, Santa! Your Christmas delivery map.

Percy told me to make sure you saw all the stickers on Foggy Bottom.

Folks are so nice there. Especially the mayor.

-If that’s what Percy said, then that’s good enough for me.

-Really? I did it! I mean, gotta go!

Got some last minute elf stuff to do!

Good try, Robodog, but we’re really stuck.

How’s the hover-sled repair coming?

Still no luck, Ryder.

Don’t feel bad, Rocky.

North Pole tech is rather complicated.

-Christmas will be ruined if we can’t get to Santa!

Maybe I can help?

Hang on. There’s another pup that’s right for this job.

Everest, can your SnoCat dig us out of here?

-That’s a lot of snow to blow, but let’s give it a go!

I’ve almost got the tires clear...

Okay! You’re good to go!

Great job, Everest!

Lead the way in case we get stuck again!

On it!

Fly faster!

I need to get home and wait for my cuddly kitty squeaky stuffie!

And everyone else’s toys, too! (CHORTLES)

-Hmph!

-Fine. I can fly this baby. How hard can it be... Ahh...!

Whoa-ho-ho! This is harder than it looks!

Oh! I don’t know where we are!

Better call Santa on my elf tag.

(GASPS) It's gone! Kitties!

Search for the elf tag! I’ll yell for help!

That’s weird.

The Air Patroller’s GPS signal disappeared.

Maybe that means we’re gonna beat him after all!

So we’ll save Christmas and get to meet Santa?

I hope the Air Patroller’s not in some kind of trouble.

(Radar beeping)

Wait a minute. I hear a call for help.

And... meows?

Robodog, stop the Paw Patroller!

See if Tracker can get a fix on that sound.

(Radar beeping)

-Help! I'm chilly!

-It’s Mayor Humdinger. The sound’s coming from there!

-But the North Pole is that way!

-I know. Even if it means missing Santa,

we’re rescue pups first!

That’s the Paw Patrol spirit, Tracker!

Hitch a ride with Everest and let your ears lead the way!

"¡Muy bueno, amiga!"

This went from the best Christmas

to the worst Christmas... Ever!

Attention Mayor Humdinger and kitties!

The Paw Patrol’s here to help!

We’ll get you outta there real soon!

The rear ramp is blocked.

We’ll have to open it up another way.

Tracker, can you get to the top of it?

For sure! (BARKS) Cables!

Nice!

(BARKS) Multi-tool!

Marshall, I need you and your ladder!

I’m ready for a ruff rescue! (BARKS) Ladder!

-Paw Patrol, it’s about time... That I said thank you.

Whoopsie! Whoa!

Are you okay?

Yes... but no. We’re all going to miss Christmas because of me.

See, I gave Santa a messed-up map.

Pretty naughty, I know. I’m sorry.

As long as you and the kitties are okay

and we’re all together, that’s what Christmas is about.

-Ryder’s right.

Christmas is more than just Santa and presents.

It’s about helping others!

-Yeah! -Totally!

-(SOBBING) I'm sorry.

I get a little weepy when folks figure out

the true meaning of Christmas.

Ryder! Percy! Check this out!

It just started working again! Almost like magic.

That’s what was missing!

Your Christmas spirit fixed my hover sled!

I better get to Santa before he leaves with the wrong map!

We’ll be right behind you.

Now Dasher, Now Dancer...

-Wait, Santa! Wait!

-Ho-ho-whoa! What’s all this, Percy?

-It’s a missing piece of the Christmas delivery map!

-Adventure Bay! Of course!

We wouldn’t want to leave out those nice folks.

Thanks, Percy!

-Ryder and the Paw Patrol are the ones to thank.

Especially Tracker! He’s your biggest fan, Santa!

-(GASPS) Santa! It's really him!

-Tracker and the pups were willing to miss Christmas

in order to rescue others in need.

-What good pups! That truly is the Christmas spirit!

"Mucho gusto", Tracker. It’s a pleasure to meet you!

-(GIGGLES) "¡Hola!"

-I’d love to stay and chat, but I’m running a little late.

-Um, can I help?

'Cause I’d like to make up for being a teensy bit naughty.

-Good to see you again, Hummy.

-Oh, ah...

-Well, if you can load some of these gifts

into that fancy plane, you can help me deliver them.

The Paw Patrol’s on a Christmas roll!

-Care to ride with me and Percy, Tracker?

-Yay!

-Ho, ho, ho! Let’s go!

(Festive music)

Look, Chickaletta! All these wonderful gifts!

(ALL) Merry Christmas, everybody!

-Merry Christmas, Hummy!

-A cuddly kitty squeakie stuffie?

Oh, it’s just what I wanted!

-(GASPS)

-(SIGHS) Here you go. Merry Christmas.

-Thank you!

-See? I knew you could be nice.

-Oh! (GIGGLES)

-Paw Patrol, thanks for helping me and saving Christmas!

No problem.

Whenever the holidays are in trouble, just yelp for help!

# The lights are being strung,

# the ornaments are all hung!

# And now we celebrate the holiday!

# It's Christmas time # in Adventure Bay!

# It's Christmas time # in Adventure Bay! #