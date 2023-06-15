Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
Pups Save an Out of Control Mini Patrol!
Who's the cleanest cow in town?
Beautiful Bettina, that's who.
(MOOS)
Huh? Oh, no. I'm out of cow shampoo.
I need some more fast, but I can't leave poor Bettina here.
(MOOS)
Mini Patrol, time to line up! Please.
We need to be ready for our next mission.
You never know when duty calls.
-Oh no! -Grandpa! What happened?
-My delivery drone crashed again.
I need to get this shampoo to Katie fast, but I can't leave.
I've got pies in the oven. -We've got this, Grandpa.
I know just the team ready to help!
Ok, maybe not exactly ready but we can be.
Mini Patrol is on a roll!
#Mini Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
(GASPS)
You're next!
And finally...
(Music)
#Go, go, go, go!#
Hold on! Hold on! I still need to balance mine!
Come on, nose, you've got this... Whoa!
-Go, Mini Patrol!
Oh, no!
This is going to take forever.
If only I was faster...
Cool bike, Daring Danny X! - Thanks!
I just put on these super-powerful rocket engines.
Now it's the most Daring Danny Xtreme bike ever!
-Wow, if I had rockets I wouldn't be so slow
getting the shampoo to Katie. We're on a Mini Patrol mission.
It is hard to go fast when you're pulling a wagon full of animals.
But I could help you haul it
and then you can ride on my bike with me.
Hey, is that cherry pie?
I'm gonna go grab a super-quick snack and then we'll go to Katie's.
Okay! This bike is awesome!
Vroom, vroom! Vroooom, vroom, vroom!
Uh-oh! Whoa...!
Woo-hoo! It's Daring Alex X on a Mini Patrol mission.
(Music)
Wowee! Woo hoo!
-(GASPS) Oh my!
Oops! Sorry, Mayor Goodway!
-Mm-mm. My rocket bike! It's gone!
Woo! Huh?
I'm never going to catch up to Alex on his trike.
I'd better call the Paw Patrol.
Coming through! This is fun!
-I can do this!
(Pup pad rings)
Alex is pulling the Mini Patrol with my rocket bike
through Adventure Bay.
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
I did it! I won!
(Music)
Wheee!
(HOWL)
(Music)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Marshall!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Chase!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
(Sirens)
(Music)
Good! You're here! My legs so tired.
(Sirens)
Who's worried?
We're on a mission to bring Katie her shampoo.
Right, Mini Patrol?
(HOOTS)
Okay, Ryder!
Uh... I can't reach!
(QUACKS)
Uh-oh!
(Ducking squeaks)
Oops! Sorry.
-Oh, man, talk about unextreme.
Thanks, Marshall.
(SQUEALS)
Huh? Feels like we're still moving. Uh-oh! We are!
Ready, set, get wet!
It's going to be okay everyone!
...I think.
Daring Danny X to the rescue!
If you can't reach the brakes, I'll reach them for you, Alex.
Oh-oh-oh-oh!
Oops! Didn't mean to do that! Whoa-oh!
Oof! Or that.
Woo-hoo! Yeah!
I'm on it, Ryder, dude!
I got this!
-This is so cool!
Awesome!
I'm sorry for taking off with Danny's bike accidentally.
Bye, Mini Patrol! See you later!
Thanks for helping us, Ryder.
I'm good. Though I better help Mayor Goodway fix her flowers.
Oh, no! I forgot about Katie's shampoo.
The mission isn't done yet.
Awesome!
Sorry this is taking so long, Bettina. Want a hoof pedicure?
(Horn honks)
Hi, Cali.
Hey, Katie. We brought Bettina's shampoo.
-Mission accomplished.
-Oh. Thanks, Alex and everyone.
-I'll get it for -- woop, woo, whoa, oof! ― you.
-Nice save, Alex. That was super fast!
-Did you hear that, everyone? I actually am super fast.
#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
