Pups Save an Out of Control Mini Patrol!

Who's the cleanest cow in town?

Beautiful Bettina, that's who.

(MOOS)

Huh? Oh, no. I'm out of cow shampoo.

I need some more fast, but I can't leave poor Bettina here.

(MOOS)

Mini Patrol, time to line up! Please.

We need to be ready for our next mission.

You never know when duty calls.

-Oh no! -Grandpa! What happened?

-My delivery drone crashed again.

I need to get this shampoo to Katie fast, but I can't leave.

I've got pies in the oven. -We've got this, Grandpa.

I know just the team ready to help!

Ok, maybe not exactly ready but we can be.

Mini Patrol is on a roll!

#Mini Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

(GASPS)

You're next!

And finally...

(Music)

#Go, go, go, go!#

First one to cross the finish line wins!

But don't drop your treat!

Hold on! Hold on! I still need to balance mine!

Come on, nose, you've got this... Whoa!

Claw! Thanks, Rocky.

-Go, Mini Patrol!

Oh, no!

This is going to take forever.

If only I was faster...

Cool bike, Daring Danny X! - Thanks!

I just put on these super-powerful rocket engines.

Now it's the most Daring Danny Xtreme bike ever!

-Wow, if I had rockets I wouldn't be so slow

getting the shampoo to Katie. We're on a Mini Patrol mission.

It is hard to go fast when you're pulling a wagon full of animals.

But I could help you haul it

and then you can ride on my bike with me.

Hey, is that cherry pie?

I'm gonna go grab a super-quick snack and then we'll go to Katie's.

Okay! This bike is awesome!

Vroom, vroom! Vroooom, vroom, vroom!

Uh-oh! Whoa...!

Woo-hoo! It's Daring Alex X on a Mini Patrol mission.

(Music)

Wowee! Woo hoo!

-(GASPS) Oh my!

Oops! Sorry, Mayor Goodway!

-Mm-mm. My rocket bike! It's gone!

Woo! Huh?

I'm never going to catch up to Alex on his trike.

I'd better call the Paw Patrol.

Looking good, pups.

Coming through! This is fun!

-I can do this!

Way to go, Rubble. Slow and steady wins the race.

(Pup pad rings)

Hi, Danny. Are you okay?

Alex is pulling the Mini Patrol with my rocket bike

through Adventure Bay.

Rocket Bike? Okay, we're on our way.

No runaway bike is too big, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

I can't believe it! I'm actually first!

Whoa!

I did it! I won!

Mmm. Crunchiest race ever!

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for coming so quickly, pups.

Alex and the Mini Patrol are taking a wild ride on Danny's rocket bike.

Wheee!

We have to help them stop.

So for this mission I'll need Marshall!

I'll need you to use your water cannons

to put out the rocket engines on Danny's bike.

I'm fired up!

And Chase. I'll need you to use your cones and megaphones

to keep everyone safely out of the way.

Chase is on the case!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(HOWL)

(Music)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Marshall!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Chase!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(Sirens)

(Music)

Good! You're here! My legs so tired.

Chase, ride up ahead and clear the road for Alex.

On it!

(Sirens)

Okay, Alex, don't worry. We're here to save you!

Who's worried?

We're on a mission to bring Katie her shampoo.

Right, Mini Patrol?

(HOOTS)

You're going too fast. We need to slow you down.

Okay, Ryder!

Now try to push the brakes with your feet.

Uh... I can't reach!

Cones!

Megaphone!

Runaway Mini Patrol coming through! Everyone stay clear!

(QUACKS)

That includes ducks!

Alex, look out!

Uh-oh!

(Ducking squeaks)

Careful of the cones!

Oops! Sorry.

-Oh, man, talk about unextreme.

Marshall! Put out those rockets!

Water cannon!

Thanks, Marshall.

(SQUEALS)

Huh? Feels like we're still moving. Uh-oh! We are!

Ryder! Alex is rolling down the hill.

I'll get extra help.

Zuma! I need you to bring your hovercraft

to the bottom of the hill, fast!

Ready, set, get wet!

It's going to be okay everyone!

...I think.

Everyone hold on!

Daring Danny X to the rescue!

Careful, Danny! It's okay. I'm Daring Danny X!

If you can't reach the brakes, I'll reach them for you, Alex.

Oh-oh-oh-oh!

Oops! Didn't mean to do that! Whoa-oh!

Oof! Or that.

Chase, stop that wagon with your net!

Net!

Good job, Chase. Now to stop Alex.

Woo-hoo! Yeah!

Just in time, Zuma.

Turn around and aim your fans up towards Alex.

I'm on it, Ryder, dude!

Uh-oh! The bay! Straight ahead! No worries, little dude.

I got this!

-This is so cool!

Awesome!

I'm sorry for taking off with Danny's bike accidentally.

Bye, Mini Patrol! See you later!

Thanks for helping us, Ryder.

You're welcome, Alex.

Whenever you have a problem, just yelp for help!

I'm good. Though I better help Mayor Goodway fix her flowers.

Good idea.

Oh, no! I forgot about Katie's shampoo.

The mission isn't done yet.

Awesome!

Sorry this is taking so long, Bettina. Want a hoof pedicure?

(Horn honks)

Hi, Cali.

Hey, Katie. We brought Bettina's shampoo.

-Mission accomplished.

-Oh. Thanks, Alex and everyone.

-I'll get it for -- woop, woo, whoa, oof! ― you.

-Nice save, Alex. That was super fast!

-Did you hear that, everyone? I actually am super fast.

#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#