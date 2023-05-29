Pups go for the gold

(Grunts) Oh! Yup, Picky pal,

I just got a feeling in my bones there's gold under here.

Yessiree! I'm striking gold today!

Brrr! But it sure is mighty cold, though.

Cold. Cold! Now what's that noise?

Oh ho! You think this old prospector's putting on

a show for you, Mr. Beaver? Ha ha! Now you git outta here!

(CHITTERS)

-Hey! That slap-happy tail of yours is moving that snow

without me getting frosty fingers!

And something looks suspiciously shiny and gold-like in there!

Forget I said, "Go."

Ha ha ha! You just keep on thumpin', beaver buddy.

(CHITTERS)

Hm. I guess you're waiting for my cold hands dance show, hm? (Laughs)

Okey dokey.

#Met me a beaver ho helped me find gold

Up at Jake’s Mountain A-shiverin’ with the cold

(BARKING)

(LAUGHS)

That's it, pups. Skye, keep looking from the air!

(BARKS)

Marshall, check the shrubs.

(BARKS)

Rubble, get ready to dig!

(BARKS)

Zuma, look in the water dishes.

(BARKS)

Rocky, search the puphouses.

(BARKS)

And I'll sniff.

Wow, you pups are really taking this game seriously.

It's just an old toy that I hid.

Chewington is not just an old toy.

-Yeah, Chewington was the first rubber bone I ever gnawed on.

I love Chewington!

Hey, pups. What's that bump in the dirt over there?

Yay! We found it!

On it!

-Chewington! We found him! (HOWLING)

We found it! Oh, thanks for clearing off that snow, Beaver buddy.

(CHITTERS)

I reckon this is the biggest gold nugget ever!

I wish I had a big old beaver tail to thump, too.

(Grunts) Now, to load old goldie here in that there mine car

and ride it to town to show my niece, Mayor Goodway.

(CHITTERS)

Shh! Oh, don't tell her 'cause I got a special surprise

planned for this big nugget.

Thanks again for your help, Beaver buddy!

(CHITTERS)

We're on our way! Next stop-- Whoa...! Help!

Any birds here?

I think I see a yellowbellied sapsucker.

And I see a giant gold nugget

with a super scared Uncle Otis prospector. Whoa!

Help!

Ryder, we just saw Uncle Otis, the prospector

and a big gold nugget in a runaway mine car!

-And they're going downhill fast!

Don't worry Everest.

No nugget is too big, no pup is too small

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

-Ryder needs us!

Whoa!

Oh, no! I've lost Chewington!

(SQUEAKY TOY)

Found him!

(Music)

Paw Patrol, ready for action, Ryder, sir!

Thanks, pups. We've got a mission on Jake's Mountain.

And we've got to hurry.

Uncle Otis, the prospector, is in a runaway mine car.

Yikes!

We have to rescue him and stop the mine car before it crashes.

So, for this mission, I'll need... Everest.

I'll need you and your SnoCat!

Use its front grabber to get Otis out of that mine car.

Ice or snow, I'm ready to go!

Rubble. That mine car looks like it might run into Otis's cabin.

I need you to use your construction rig

to bulldoze a big mound of dirt to stop that car.

Rubble on the double.

All right. Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(BARKING, HOWLING)

(Music)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

(BARKS)

Everest!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

(Music)

(BARKS)

#Go, go, go, go!#

Rubble!

#Go, go, go, go!# #Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(TIRES SQUEAL)

(Music)

Yikes...!

Hey, Ryder I lost sight of the mine car!

I haven't seen it, either,

but I just heard a panicky prospector.

Whoa! Whoa! Help...!

Uncle Otis is going that way... fast!

Rubble, Uncle Otis is heading your way.

Start dozing that dirt bank!

This doggie's already digging, Ryder.

I'm going to build a roadblock big enough to protect Uncle Otis' cabin!

Roger that, Rubble! This way, Everest.

We've got to get Uncle Otis out of that mine car

before it reaches Rubble's barricade!

(CHITTERS)

Whoa-ho-ho...! How do I control this thing?

There he is, Everest!

Can you get close enough to use your SnoCat's grabber arm?

Just watch me! (Barks) Grabber arm!

-The Paw Patrol ! Lookee there, Goldie!

They've come to our rescue!

Hang on, Uncle Otis! I'll pull you to safety.

-And leave my gold nugget? Golly, I don't know...

Uh-oh! -(Gasps) Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

-Right behind you, Uncle Otis. Gotcha!

Nice catch, Everest!

But please don't let Goldie get away!

-I'll do my best, Uncle Otis.

Rubble, get ready! That mine car's headed your way!

And it's headed right for my beautiful old cabin!

-Already over here, Ryder!

I hope...

-Goldie?

Uh-oh! Everest! The nugget's headed back down the hill!

Get out of its way!

Goldie, she's come back!

-To squish us if we don't move fast!

-Whoa!

-Whoa! Goldie slow down, please!

Marshall! Head toward the river bank at the base of the mountain!

We need your water cannons! I'm fired up!

Everest, try using your grapple to snag a tree trunk.

Got it, Ryder.

Hang on, Uncle Otis, time for a quick change of direction!

(Barks) Grapple!

-Whoa...!

It worked, Ryder. We're safe!

But now that beaver family's in trouble!

Hurry up, Marshall!

(CHITTER)

Don't worry beaver buddies, Marshall's here.

And so’s Ryder!

Thanks for hustling, Marshall.

No problem.

Ryder, how come those beavers are slapping the water with their tails?

Beavers smack their tails to try to scare away danger.

Danger? What danger? (Gasps)

Use your water cannons to soak the ground in front of the beavers,

to stop that nugget in the mud!

Got it! (Barks) Water cannons!

(Music)

(CHITTER)

You're welcome.

I'm just glad I could help, little flat-tailed friends.

Woo-hoo! I'm mighty grateful to the Paw Patrol

for saving the most valuable thing of...

-Your big gold nugget?

-Nope! My new pal, Buddy, and his beaver kin.

Awww!

But I am pleased as a pickle that Goldie's safe, too.

Now I just got to figure out how to move her to Adventure Bay

for my special surprise.

No problem, Uncle Otis.

Rubble, can you tow that mine car over to the beaver dam?

No trouble for this Rubble!

Uncle Otis, thank goodness you're safe!

Thanks to the Paw Patrol!

But you've got to stop this reckless gold mining.

One of these days it's going to put you in real danger.

-Give up prospecting? (Chuckles)

But then I wouldn't be able to give you this here special surprise!

(Music)

For me?

Yup! For my favourite and only niece.

(SQUAWKS)

Why, thank you!

Aren't you the sweetest and only uncle I have?

(SMOOCH)

So what are you going to do

with the rest of your big gold nugget, Uncle Otis?

The only right thing to do. Donate it to Adventure Bay.

So's you can finally repair those old, rickety rail tracks.

Golden railway tracks?

Why we'll have the shiniest, prettiest tracks anywhere!

I like it!

Hooray!

Yes, we did it! Whenever you get in trouble going for gold,

just yelp for help!

Yes! Yippee! Hooray!