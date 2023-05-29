Pups go for the gold

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(Grunts) Oh! Yup, Picky pal,
I just got a feeling in my bones there's gold under here.
Yessiree! I'm striking gold today!
Brrr! But it sure is mighty cold, though.
Cold. Cold! Now what's that noise?
Oh ho! You think this old prospector's putting on
a show for you, Mr. Beaver? Ha ha! Now you git outta here!
(CHITTERS)
-Hey! That slap-happy tail of yours is moving that snow
without me getting frosty fingers!
And something looks suspiciously shiny and gold-like in there!
Forget I said, "Go."
Ha ha ha! You just keep on thumpin', beaver buddy.
(CHITTERS)
Hm. I guess you're waiting for my cold hands dance show, hm? (Laughs)
Okey dokey.
#Met me a beaver ho helped me find gold
Up at Jake’s Mountain A-shiverin’ with the cold
(BARKING)
(LAUGHS)
(BARKS)
(BARKS)
(BARKS)
Chewington is not just an old toy.
-Yeah, Chewington was the first rubber bone I ever gnawed on.
Hey, pups. What's that bump in the dirt over there?
On it!
-Chewington! We found him! (HOWLING)
We found it! Oh, thanks for clearing off that snow, Beaver buddy.
(CHITTERS)
I reckon this is the biggest gold nugget ever!
I wish I had a big old beaver tail to thump, too.
(Grunts) Now, to load old goldie here in that there mine car
and ride it to town to show my niece, Mayor Goodway.
(CHITTERS)
Shh! Oh, don't tell her 'cause I got a special surprise
planned for this big nugget.
Thanks again for your help, Beaver buddy!
(CHITTERS)
We're on our way! Next stop-- Whoa...! Help!
Any birds here?
I think I see a yellowbellied sapsucker.
And I see a giant gold nugget
with a super scared Uncle Otis prospector. Whoa!
Help!
Ryder, we just saw Uncle Otis, the prospector
and a big gold nugget in a runaway mine car!
-And they're going downhill fast!
-Ryder needs us!
Whoa!
(SQUEAKY TOY)
Found him!
(Music)
Yikes!
Ice or snow, I'm ready to go!
Rubble on the double.
(BARKING, HOWLING)
(Music)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
(BARKS)
Everest!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Music)
(BARKS)
#Go, go, go, go!#
Rubble!
#Go, go, go, go!# #Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
(TIRES SQUEAL)
(Music)
Yikes...!
Hey, Ryder I lost sight of the mine car!
Whoa! Whoa! Help...!
This doggie's already digging, Ryder.
I'm going to build a roadblock big enough to protect Uncle Otis' cabin!
(CHITTERS)
Whoa-ho-ho...! How do I control this thing?
Just watch me! (Barks) Grabber arm!
-The Paw Patrol ! Lookee there, Goldie!
They've come to our rescue!
Hang on, Uncle Otis! I'll pull you to safety.
-And leave my gold nugget? Golly, I don't know...
Uh-oh! -(Gasps) Whoa-oh-oh-oh!
-Right behind you, Uncle Otis. Gotcha!
But please don't let Goldie get away!
-I'll do my best, Uncle Otis.
And it's headed right for my beautiful old cabin!
-Already over here, Ryder!
I hope...
-Goldie?
Goldie, she's come back!
-To squish us if we don't move fast!
-Whoa!
-Whoa! Goldie slow down, please!
Got it, Ryder.
Hang on, Uncle Otis, time for a quick change of direction!
(Barks) Grapple!
-Whoa...!
It worked, Ryder. We're safe!
(CHITTER)
(Music)
(CHITTER)
Woo-hoo! I'm mighty grateful to the Paw Patrol
for saving the most valuable thing of...
-Your big gold nugget?
-Nope! My new pal, Buddy, and his beaver kin.
Awww!
But I am pleased as a pickle that Goldie's safe, too.
Now I just got to figure out how to move her to Adventure Bay
for my special surprise.
No trouble for this Rubble!
Uncle Otis, thank goodness you're safe!
Thanks to the Paw Patrol!
But you've got to stop this reckless gold mining.
One of these days it's going to put you in real danger.
-Give up prospecting? (Chuckles)
But then I wouldn't be able to give you this here special surprise!
(Music)
For me?
Yup! For my favourite and only niece.
(SQUAWKS)
Why, thank you!
Aren't you the sweetest and only uncle I have?
(SMOOCH)
So what are you going to do
with the rest of your big gold nugget, Uncle Otis?
The only right thing to do. Donate it to Adventure Bay.
So's you can finally repair those old, rickety rail tracks.
Golden railway tracks?
Why we'll have the shiniest, prettiest tracks anywhere!
I like it!
Hooray!
Yes! Yippee! Hooray!
