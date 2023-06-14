Pups and the mystery of the driverless snowcat

Pups and the Mystery of the Driverless SnoCat.

Well done. Thanks for helping clean these leaves up, Pups.

Who's up or some football?

I got it! -Mine! Mine! Oof!

(HOWLS)

-Score! By a drone?

-Hey, guys?

What do you think of my super cool new drone?

Watch how high it can go.

Ah! Whoa!

And low, too.

I think your landings need a little work, Daring Danny.

Yeah. I'm still trying to figure out this controller.

And it's Daring Danny X!

Oh! Watch out!

Hmm. The drone's not picking up the signal very well.

That should help, Daring Danny X. Try again.

Thanks, Rocky.

I made some improvements to the controller to make it more extreme.

But it's still a little buggy.

Maybe youshould test it out someplace

that's more open and clear, to be safe.

Good idea! Come on, drone, we're going to Jake's mountain!

Whoa! Now that's extreme!

What's that sound? -I don't know.

(CHITTERING)

An airline for gophers! Cool.

-Hey! There's my drone!

Huh. This controller's still not working right!

I'll just turn up the signal and...

Oh, cool!

-You did it!

Yeah, I did. I mean, I knew I would.

I'm gonna show everyone in town how extreme it is now.

Woo hoo! Wow!

No! -My SnoCat! Stop!

-It's driving on its own! Runaway SnoCat!

-I better call Paw Patrol.

Great job bagging the leaves, Pups.

(Pup pad rings)

Hey, Everest. What's up?

My SnoCat just drove off by itself!

-We need help catching it!

That's really weird. But we'll figure it out!

No SnoCat is too fast, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol... to the Lookout!

Ryder needs us!

Whoa!

I got it!

Look out! I got it!

Hey! I got a touchdown... on me!

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for coming so quickly, pups.

Everest and Jake need our help solving a mystery on the mountain.

Everest's SnoCat just drove off by itself and we don't know why.

Maybe it's a ghost driver.

I don't think so, Rubble.

But whatever it is we have to stop that SnoCat.

So for this mission I'll need...

Rubble! I need you to use your rig to carry leaf bags.

We'll use them to make a barricade to safely stop that SnoCat.

Rubble on the double!

And Rocky! I need you to use your tools and mechanical skills

to figure out what's making the SnoCat drive by itself.

Green means go, and stop that SnoCat!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(HOWL)

(Music)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

(Music)

Rubble!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

# Rocky!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(Tires squeal)

(Music)

This remote is working great now!

SnoCat! Chill, man!

Come on, Drone, let's take you for a spin in town!

Hey!

There goes Everest's ride, but where's Everest?

-We're right here. -And really... tired. Ugh. Oy.

Hop on my ATV, Jake!

Jump in, Everest! -Thanks.

Come on, everybody -- after that SnoCat!

Look at my new drone, everybody!

-What's going on? -Hey! Who's driving my van?

What's wrong, Mayor Goodway?

My car just drove off by itself!

-And my van decided to make deliveries without me!

It's almost as if the cars are being controlled, Ryder.

Hmm.

No fair, Kitty Carrier! I'm supposed to be the driver!

We've gotta round up these runaway cars.

Chase, Marshall, head for town.

Find Mayor Goodway's car and Mr. Porter's van and stop them.

You got it! You got it!

There goes my SnoCat! After it!

Oh, yeah! I'm probably the best drone pilot ever!

(Music)

There it is!

And look! There's Daring Danny's drone!

Why is my SnoCat driving around like that?

It's driving in circles just like the drone up there is!

Look! That's it.

Daring Danny's remote must be controlling the SnoCat

and those other vehicles too.

Danny, dude! Turn off your controller!

He's too far away to hear us! Hang on.

We're gonna have to catch up to him.

(GASPING) Kitties, uh, come back!

Don't worry, Mayor Humdinger, we'll stop them.

Skye, Danny's headed towards Farmer Al's.

I need you to tell Danny to turn off his controller!

Roger that, Ryder!

I see Danny way up ahead!

Great! Let's catch that runaway SnoCat!

Rubble, head off the SnoCat and use your leaf bags as bumpers.

Got it, Ryder.

-Thanks for the lift, Rubble! -No problem.

Not so fast, SnoCat!

Great job, Rubble!

(Sirens)

Pull over, van!

(GASPS) Uh oh. Megaphone!

Everyone stay clear of the beach!

There's a runaway van headed this way!

Haha! Mr. Porter's van just became a big beach toy.

Cool!

(Sirens)

Uh-oh. Mayor Goodway's car is heading back

toward Mr. Porter's cafe!

(BARKS) Water cannon!

Mayor Goodway's car just stopped to smell the roses.

(Music)

Stop using your controller, Danny!

-What?! It's Daring Danny X!

-Huh? Danny, watch out behind you!

Ryder, I found Danny but he can't hear me!

See if you can switch off his controller.

Grabber!

Hey!

-Oh! Yes!

(YOWL, SQUEAK)

Oh! Uh-oh! Help!

There's Danny! Everest, get close enough to use your grapple!

You've got it, Ryder.

Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Help!

Grapple!

Wow! I got chased by a runaway log. How'd that happen? Huh?

You might say it all started with that.

You're good to go, Mr. Porter.

Daring Danny's controller has been tweaked

so it won't drive your van anymore.

Thanks, Rocky. And Paw Patrol!

-I'm really sorry for all the mess me and my drone caused.

That's okay.

Whenever your controller is out of control, just yelp for help!

Huh? Oh no! Huh?