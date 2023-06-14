  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. La patrulla canina en inglés
  4. La patrulla canina en inglés - Pups and the mystery of the driverless snowcat
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
  • 10
    Seguir viendo La patrulla canina en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Actualmente, fuera de emisión...¡pronto volverán sus aventuras! en clan
    Marta y Eva
  • El Reino Infantil
  • Los pitufos en inglés
Para todos los públicos Pups and the mystery of the driverless snowcat
Transcripción completa

Pups and the Mystery of the Driverless SnoCat.

Well done. Thanks for helping clean these leaves up, Pups.

Who's up or some football?

I got it! -Mine! Mine! Oof!

(HOWLS)

-Score! By a drone?

-Hey, guys?

What do you think of my super cool new drone?

Watch how high it can go.

Ah! Whoa!

And low, too.

I think your landings need a little work, Daring Danny.

Yeah. I'm still trying to figure out this controller.

And it's Daring Danny X!

Oh! Watch out!

Hmm. The drone's not picking up the signal very well.

That should help, Daring Danny X. Try again.

Thanks, Rocky.

I made some improvements to the controller to make it more extreme.

But it's still a little buggy.

Maybe youshould test it out someplace

that's more open and clear, to be safe.

Good idea! Come on, drone, we're going to Jake's mountain!

Whoa! Now that's extreme!

What's that sound? -I don't know.

(CHITTERING)

An airline for gophers! Cool.

-Hey! There's my drone!

Huh. This controller's still not working right!

I'll just turn up the signal and...

Oh, cool!

-You did it!

Yeah, I did. I mean, I knew I would.

I'm gonna show everyone in town how extreme it is now.

Woo hoo! Wow!

No! -My SnoCat! Stop!

-It's driving on its own! Runaway SnoCat!

-I better call Paw Patrol.

Great job bagging the leaves, Pups.

(Pup pad rings)

Hey, Everest. What's up?

My SnoCat just drove off by itself!

-We need help catching it!

That's really weird. But we'll figure it out!

No SnoCat is too fast, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol... to the Lookout!

Ryder needs us!

Whoa!

I got it!

Look out! I got it!

Hey! I got a touchdown... on me!

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for coming so quickly, pups.

Everest and Jake need our help solving a mystery on the mountain.

Everest's SnoCat just drove off by itself and we don't know why.

Maybe it's a ghost driver.

I don't think so, Rubble.

But whatever it is we have to stop that SnoCat.

So for this mission I'll need...

Rubble! I need you to use your rig to carry leaf bags.

We'll use them to make a barricade to safely stop that SnoCat.

Rubble on the double!

And Rocky! I need you to use your tools and mechanical skills

to figure out what's making the SnoCat drive by itself.

Green means go, and stop that SnoCat!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(HOWL)

(Music)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

(Music)

Rubble!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

# Rocky!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(Tires squeal)

(Music)

This remote is working great now!

SnoCat! Chill, man!

Come on, Drone, let's take you for a spin in town!

Hey!

There goes Everest's ride, but where's Everest?

-We're right here. -And really... tired. Ugh. Oy.

Hop on my ATV, Jake!

Jump in, Everest! -Thanks.

Come on, everybody -- after that SnoCat!

Look at my new drone, everybody!

-What's going on? -Hey! Who's driving my van?

What's wrong, Mayor Goodway?

My car just drove off by itself!

-And my van decided to make deliveries without me!

It's almost as if the cars are being controlled, Ryder.

Hmm.

No fair, Kitty Carrier! I'm supposed to be the driver!

We've gotta round up these runaway cars.

Chase, Marshall, head for town.

Find Mayor Goodway's car and Mr. Porter's van and stop them.

You got it! You got it!

There goes my SnoCat! After it!

Oh, yeah! I'm probably the best drone pilot ever!

(Music)

There it is!

And look! There's Daring Danny's drone!

Why is my SnoCat driving around like that?

It's driving in circles just like the drone up there is!

Look! That's it.

Daring Danny's remote must be controlling the SnoCat

and those other vehicles too.

Danny, dude! Turn off your controller!

He's too far away to hear us! Hang on.

We're gonna have to catch up to him.

(GASPING) Kitties, uh, come back!

Don't worry, Mayor Humdinger, we'll stop them.

Skye, Danny's headed towards Farmer Al's.

I need you to tell Danny to turn off his controller!

Roger that, Ryder!

I see Danny way up ahead!

Great! Let's catch that runaway SnoCat!

Rubble, head off the SnoCat and use your leaf bags as bumpers.

Got it, Ryder.

-Thanks for the lift, Rubble! -No problem.

Not so fast, SnoCat!

Great job, Rubble!

(Sirens)

Pull over, van!

(GASPS) Uh oh. Megaphone!

Everyone stay clear of the beach!

There's a runaway van headed this way!

Haha! Mr. Porter's van just became a big beach toy.

Cool!

(Sirens)

Uh-oh. Mayor Goodway's car is heading back

toward Mr. Porter's cafe!

(BARKS) Water cannon!

Mayor Goodway's car just stopped to smell the roses.

(Music)

Stop using your controller, Danny!

-What?! It's Daring Danny X!

-Huh? Danny, watch out behind you!

Ryder, I found Danny but he can't hear me!

See if you can switch off his controller.

Grabber!

Hey!

-Oh! Yes!

(YOWL, SQUEAK)

Oh! Uh-oh! Help!

There's Danny! Everest, get close enough to use your grapple!

You've got it, Ryder.

Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Help!

Grapple!

Wow! I got chased by a runaway log. How'd that happen? Huh?

You might say it all started with that.

You're good to go, Mr. Porter.

Daring Danny's controller has been tweaked

so it won't drive your van anymore.

Thanks, Rocky. And Paw Patrol!

-I'm really sorry for all the mess me and my drone caused.

That's okay.

Whenever your controller is out of control, just yelp for help!

Huh? Oh no! Huh?

La patrulla canina en inglés

19 Episodios

  • Pups and the mystery of the driverless snowcat

    Pups and the mystery of the driverless snowcat

    La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
  • Rocky saves himself

    Rocky saves himself

    La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
  • Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus

    Pups Save a Mischievous Octopus

    La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
  • Dancing with Luke Stars!

    Dancing with Luke Stars!

    La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
  • Ultimate rescue: Pups save the tigers

    Ultimate rescue: Pups save the tigers

    La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 44 sec
  • Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Windsurfer

    Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Windsurfer

    La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
  • Sea patrol: pus save tilly turbot

    Sea patrol: pus save tilly turbot

    La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 44 sec
  • Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Water Walker

    Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Water Walker

    La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
  • Rescue knights: pups save excalibark

    Rescue knights: pups save excalibark

    La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
  • Pups save the snowshoeing goodways

    Pups save the snowshoeing goodways

    La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
  • Rescue knights: pups break the ice

    Rescue knights: pups break the ice

    La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
  • Pups save a duck pond

    Pups save a duck pond

    La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
  • A wiggly whale

    A wiggly whale

    La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
  • Rescue knights: Pups save the baby dragons

    Rescue knights: Pups save the baby dragons

    La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
  • The sunker sloop

    The sunker sloop

    La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
  • Rescue knights: Pups save a tournament

    Rescue knights: Pups save a tournament

    La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
  • Pups save the spider

    Pups save the spider

    La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
  • Pups save the balloon pups

    Pups save the balloon pups

    La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
  • Pups save a mud monster

    Pups save a mud monster

    La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec

La patrulla canina en inglés - Pups and the mystery of the driverless snowcat

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre La patrulla canina en inglés

La patrulla canina en inglés

La patrulla canina en inglés

Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.

Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.

En Clan TV Actualmente, fuera de emisión...¡pronto volverán sus aventuras!.

Enlaces de interés