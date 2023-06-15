Pup sea the trick-or-treaters

#Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol Will be there on the double#

#Whenever there's a problem Round Adventure Bay

Ryder and his team of pups Will come and save the day#

#Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!

Yeah, they're on the way!#

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#

#Whenever you're in trouble#

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#

#Will be there on the double#

#No job's too big! No pup's too small!#

#Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!#

#So here we go, Paw Patrol#

#Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

#Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

Pups Save the Trick or Treaters!

(HOWL)

(Music)

Yee-haw! Huzzah!

-Ahoy!

-Shoo, crows, shoo! I'm a scarecrow.

All aboard!

Cool costume. Nice!

Boo! hh!

It's okay, pups. It's only Ryder.

Is the big Adventure Bay Halloween Party ready yet?

Almost. Marshall's helping Mayor Goodway set it up right now.

Thank you for helping me

put up the decorations for the Halloween Party, Marshall.

You're welcome, Mayor Goodway.

Oh, there's my Cinderella Chickaletta,

ready to help her fairy Godmayor hand out treats.

Oh, aren't you the sweetest little princess chicken?

Mayor Goodway, you have pup and kid treats, too?

Yum! And thanks!

The Halloween Party is the last stop on the Trick or Treat route.

I want everything to be ghost-acular!

Hop, hop, hop.

Hi, Alex. Hey, Mr. Porter. Great costumes.

Thanks. We're The Great Fortini and his Magic Bunny.

Abracadabra! Tada!

-It's a pumpkin pie! -Oh! How perfect.

Marshall, can you top it off with some orange marshmallow cream?

I sure can. Cannon!

Oh, dear! Where's my earring?

It's over there. Whoops! Sticky. Whoa! Whoa.

Sorry. I'll go clean that up. No, don't! I love it!

It looks like a scary orange spider web!

Okay then. I'd better get back home and put on my costume. See you soon!

Be careful, Cinderella Chickaletta.

This marshmallow web is sticky.

Huh?! Well, well. Looks like there's a party tonight

and where there's a party there are party snacks. Right, kittens?

(MEOW)

Hey, nice Chase costume.

(MEOWS)

Oh, sweets!

-Uh, uh, uh, Mayor Humdinger!

These are only for Halloween trick or treating.

Trick or whating?

Trick or Treating is when you where a costume and knock on people's doors.

Let's show him how it's done, Alex.

(Knock at door)

Now you say, "Trick or treat."

Trick or treat! -Here you go.

If they give you a treat, you say,

"Thank you! and Happy Halloween!"

-But, if someone doesn't give you a treat,

you get to play a little trick on them.

-So I just have to go door to door and people give me candy?

And then I get to play tricks on them?

Ha! Sounds like my kind of night.

-It's trick or treat, Mayor Humdinger.

And it's only for children. No grown ups.

-That's not fair!

Only for children, eh? We'll see about that.

(KIDS) Wow! Cool! Awesome costume!

Why, thank you. I mean...

(KID VOICE) Yeah, it's a cool costume.

(KID VOICE) Trick and treat!

(GASPS) Ah!

(Music)

Sorry, kids. I'm all out of treats.

-Hey! No candy?

-That kid is taking all the treats. There won't be any left for us.

Grandpa, we've gotta call the Paw Patrol.

(Pup pad rings)

Happy Halloween, Mr. Porter.

Ryder! A kid in a giant spider costume is taking all the treats!

We're on it! No spider's too big, no pup is too small.

(Music)

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

(Music)

Whoa-oh! Whoa, whoa, whoa...!

That's my trick, now I'm ready for a treat.

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Pups, our Halloween Trick or Treating will have to wait.

A kid in a giant spider costume is taking all the treats

in Adventure Bay.

So for this mission I'll need Chase.

I need you to use your megaphone, cones and net

to get the spider under control.

Chase is on the case!

And Marshall, I need you to use your X-ray screen

to find out who's inside the costume.

Im ready for a raff a raff rescue.

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll.

(Barking)

(Music)

(Sirens)

(Music)

(CHEER)

Hi, Ryder. That spider is over there!

Come on, pups! We've gotta stop that creepy crawler!

It's heading for town square! I'll block off the road!

Cones!

(Music)

Like that's going to stop me.

Huh! That's no ordinary spider costume. After it!

(Sirens)

(Knock at door)

(KID VOICE) Trick and treat!

Oh, oh, oh! Ahem!

It's only one treat per trick or treater.

Stop that,

you, you... whoever you are inside that naughty spider costume!

Give back the treats now!

Achoo! Achoo! Hmmm. Must be my kitten allergy.

Kittens? Marshall, use your X-ray screen to look inside that spider.

You got it! XRay!

It's Mayor Humdinger and his kitty catastrophe crew.

Of course! Who else would be so sneaky!

Greedy Mayor Spider-dinger,

trick or treating is for children only!

No grown ups!

-Uh-oh! Let's get out of here, kittens.

-Stop at once!

Spider-dinger is getting away! Not for long! Net!

(Music)

Drat! We're stuck!

No more tricks, Mayor Humdinger. Return the treats.

(Eagle screeches)

What's the eagle doing here?

Eagles like to eat spiders and I think he sees a big one.

Don't worry, Cinderella Chickaletta.

Your Fairy Godmayor will protect you.

(YOWL)

Hey! Get back here, you kittens!

Skye! I need you to get into your scarecrow costume.

Fly to Town Square and scare away the eagle.

The eagle? You got it! Let's take to the Halloween skies!

Rubble! Hustle over with your crane.

We need you to unstick a giant spider

from a marshmallow web.

Hmm. A...a giant spider? Those are the worst kind!

Okay. Rubble on the double!

(Eagle screeches)

Chase! Distract the eagle until Skye gets here.

Tennis ball launcher!

Wanna play fetch, big eagle?

(Eagle screeches)

(Music)

(Eagle screeches)

It didn't work!

(Eagle screeches)

Whew! Shoo, eagle, shoo!

Okay, you're not so scared of me? How about this?

Time to play a little trick.

Rescue line!

(Bell tolls)

(Eagle screeches)

(ALL) That's awesome!

Good work, Skye. Rubble! You're up!

Whoa! Good thing that's not a real spider

or it would be super creepy.

-Ooh! A candy corn. I must have it.

Uh-oh. My candy! No...!

Catch 'em! Yay! Cool!

Oh, look at that. It's raining on Halloween!

This is my kind of rain. Mmm. Yummy!

Oh! Thank you, Ryder.

You and the pups worked yourselves to the bone

to safe our Halloween party. You're welcome.

Whenever you're out of treats, the trick is to yelp for help.

(Music)

(Knock at door)

Trick or treat!

Thank you!

Ahem! What do you say? -Ah... You're welcome.

-And, what else? -Happy Halloween!

#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#

Pups Save an Out of Control Mini Patrol!

Who's the cleanest cow in town?

Beautiful Bettina, that's who.

(MOOS)

Huh? Oh, no. I'm out of cow shampoo.

I need some more fast, but I can't leave poor Bettina here.

(MOOS)

Mini Patrol, time to line up! Please.

We need to be ready for our next mission.

You never know when duty calls.

-Oh no! -Grandpa! What happened?

-My delivery drone crashed again.

I need to get this shampoo to Katie fast, but I can't leave.

I've got pies in the oven. -We've got this, Grandpa.

I know just the team ready to help!

Ok, maybe not exactly ready but we can be.

Mini Patrol is on a roll!

First one to cross the finish line wins!

But don't drop your treat!

Hold on! Hold on! I still need to balance mine!

Come on, nose, you've got this... Whoa!

Claw! Thanks, Rocky.

-Go, Mini Patrol!

Oh, no!

This is going to take forever.

If only I was faster...

Cool bike, Daring Danny X! - Thanks!

I just put on these super-powerful rocket engines.

Now it's the most Daring Danny Xtreme bike ever!

-Wow, if I had rockets I wouldn't be so slow

getting the shampoo to Katie. We're on a Mini Patrol mission.

It is hard to go fast when you're pulling a wagon full of animals.

But I could help you haul it

and then you can ride on my bike with me.

Hey, is that cherry pie?

I'm gonna go grab a super-quick snack and then we'll go to Katie's.

Okay! This bike is awesome!

Vroom, vroom! Vroooom, vroom, vroom!

Uh-oh! Whoa...!

Woo-hoo! It's Daring Alex X on a Mini Patrol mission.

(Music)

Wowee! Woo hoo!

-(GASPS) Oh my!

Oops! Sorry, Mayor Goodway!

-Mm-mm. My rocket bike! It's gone!

Woo! Huh?

I'm never going to catch up to Alex on his trike.

I'd better call the Paw Patrol.

Looking good, pups.

Coming through! This is fun!

-I can do this!

Way to go, Rubble. Slow and steady wins the race.

(Pup pad rings)

Hi, Danny. Are you okay?

Alex is pulling the Mini Patrol with my rocket bike

through Adventure Bay.

Rocket Bike? Okay, we're on our way.

No runaway bike is too big, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

I can't believe it! I'm actually first!

Whoa!

I did it! I won!

Mmm. Crunchiest race ever!

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for coming so quickly, pups.

Alex and the Mini Patrol are taking a wild ride on Danny's rocket bike.

Wheee!

We have to help them stop.

So for this mission I'll need Marshall!

I'll need you to use your water cannons

to put out the rocket engines on Danny's bike.

I'm fired up!

And Chase. I'll need you to use your cones and megaphones

to keep everyone safely out of the way.

Chase is on the case!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(HOWL)

(Music)

(Sirens)

(Music)

Good! You're here! My legs so tired.

Chase, ride up ahead and clear the road for Alex.

On it!

(Sirens)

Okay, Alex, don't worry. We're here to save you!

Who's worried?

We're on a mission to bring Katie her shampoo.

Right, Mini Patrol?

(HOOTS)

You're going too fast. We need to slow you down.

Okay, Ryder!

Now try to push the brakes with your feet.

Uh... I can't reach!

Cones!

Megaphone!

Runaway Mini Patrol coming through! Everyone stay clear!

(QUACKS)

That includes ducks!

Alex, look out!

Uh-oh!

(Ducking squeaks)

Careful of the cones!

Oops! Sorry.

-Oh, man, talk about unextreme.

Marshall! Put out those rockets!

Water cannon!

Thanks, Marshall.

(SQUEALS)

Huh? Feels like we're still moving. Uh-oh! We are!

Ryder! Alex is rolling down the hill.

I'll get extra help.

Zuma! I need you to bring your hovercraft

to the bottom of the hill, fast!

Ready, set, get wet!

It's going to be okay everyone!

...I think.

Everyone hold on!

Daring Danny X to the rescue!

Careful, Danny! It's okay. I'm Daring Danny X!

If you can't reach the brakes, I'll reach them for you, Alex.

Oh-oh-oh-oh!

Oops! Didn't mean to do that! Whoa-oh!

Oof! Or that.

Chase, stop that wagon with your net!

Net!

Good job, Chase. Now to stop Alex.

Woo-hoo! Yeah!

Just in time, Zuma.

Turn around and aim your fans up towards Alex.

I'm on it, Ryder, dude!

Uh-oh! The bay! Straight ahead! No worries, little dude.

I got this!

-This is so cool!

Awesome!

I'm sorry for taking off with Danny's bike accidentally.

Bye, Mini Patrol! See you later!

Thanks for helping us, Ryder.

You're welcome, Alex.

Whenever you have a problem, just yelp for help!

I'm good. Though I better help Mayor Goodway fix her flowers.

Good idea.

Oh, no! I forgot about Katie's shampoo.

The mission isn't done yet.

Awesome!

Sorry this is taking so long, Bettina. Want a hoof pedicure?

(Horn honks)

Hi, Cali.

Hey, Katie. We brought Bettina's shampoo.

-Mission accomplished.

-Oh. Thanks, Alex and everyone.

-I'll get it for -- woop, woo, whoa, oof! ― you.

-Nice save, Alex. That was super fast!

-Did you hear that, everyone? I actually am super fast.

