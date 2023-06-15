Pup sea the trick-or-treaters

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol Will be there on the double#
#Whenever there's a problem Round Adventure Bay
Ryder and his team of pups Will come and save the day#
#Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!
Yeah, they're on the way!#
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#
#Whenever you're in trouble#
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#
#Will be there on the double#
#No job's too big! No pup's too small!#
#Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!#
#So here we go, Paw Patrol#
#Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
#Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
Pups Save the Trick or Treaters!
(HOWL)
(Music)
-Ahoy!
-Shoo, crows, shoo! I'm a scarecrow.
It's okay, pups. It's only Ryder.
Is the big Adventure Bay Halloween Party ready yet?
Thank you for helping me
put up the decorations for the Halloween Party, Marshall.
Oh, there's my Cinderella Chickaletta,
ready to help her fairy Godmayor hand out treats.
Oh, aren't you the sweetest little princess chicken?
The Halloween Party is the last stop on the Trick or Treat route.
I want everything to be ghost-acular!
Hop, hop, hop.
Thanks. We're The Great Fortini and his Magic Bunny.
Abracadabra! Tada!
-It's a pumpkin pie! -Oh! How perfect.
Marshall, can you top it off with some orange marshmallow cream?
Oh, dear! Where's my earring?
It looks like a scary orange spider web!
Huh?! Well, well. Looks like there's a party tonight
and where there's a party there are party snacks. Right, kittens?
(MEOW)
Hey, nice Chase costume.
(MEOWS)
Oh, sweets!
-Uh, uh, uh, Mayor Humdinger!
These are only for Halloween trick or treating.
Trick or whating?
Trick or Treating is when you where a costume and knock on people's doors.
Let's show him how it's done, Alex.
(Knock at door)
Now you say, "Trick or treat."
Trick or treat! -Here you go.
If they give you a treat, you say,
"Thank you! and Happy Halloween!"
-But, if someone doesn't give you a treat,
you get to play a little trick on them.
-So I just have to go door to door and people give me candy?
And then I get to play tricks on them?
Ha! Sounds like my kind of night.
-It's trick or treat, Mayor Humdinger.
And it's only for children. No grown ups.
-That's not fair!
Only for children, eh? We'll see about that.
(KIDS) Wow! Cool! Awesome costume!
Why, thank you. I mean...
(KID VOICE) Yeah, it's a cool costume.
(KID VOICE) Trick and treat!
(GASPS) Ah!
(Music)
Sorry, kids. I'm all out of treats.
-Hey! No candy?
-That kid is taking all the treats. There won't be any left for us.
Grandpa, we've gotta call the Paw Patrol.
(Pup pad rings)
Ryder! A kid in a giant spider costume is taking all the treats!
(Music)
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
(Music)
(Music)
(Barking)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Music)
#Chase!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Music)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Music)
#Marshall!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
Paw Patrol!
(Music)
(Sirens)
(Music)
(CHEER)
Hi, Ryder. That spider is over there!
(Music)
Like that's going to stop me.
(Sirens)
(Knock at door)
(KID VOICE) Trick and treat!
Oh, oh, oh! Ahem!
It's only one treat per trick or treater.
Stop that,
you, you... whoever you are inside that naughty spider costume!
Of course! Who else would be so sneaky!
Greedy Mayor Spider-dinger,
trick or treating is for children only!
No grown ups!
-Uh-oh! Let's get out of here, kittens.
-Stop at once!
(Music)
Drat! We're stuck!
(Eagle screeches)
Don't worry, Cinderella Chickaletta.
Your Fairy Godmayor will protect you.
(YOWL)
Hey! Get back here, you kittens!
The eagle? You got it! Let's take to the Halloween skies!
Hmm. A...a giant spider? Those are the worst kind!
Okay. Rubble on the double!
(Eagle screeches)
(Eagle screeches)
(Music)
(Eagle screeches)
(Eagle screeches)
Whew! Shoo, eagle, shoo!
Okay, you're not so scared of me? How about this?
Time to play a little trick.
Rescue line!
(Bell tolls)
(Eagle screeches)
(ALL) That's awesome!
Whoa! Good thing that's not a real spider
or it would be super creepy.
-Ooh! A candy corn. I must have it.
Uh-oh. My candy! No...!
Catch 'em! Yay! Cool!
Oh, look at that. It's raining on Halloween!
Oh! Thank you, Ryder.
You and the pups worked yourselves to the bone
to safe our Halloween party.
(Music)
(Knock at door)
Trick or treat!
Thank you!
Ahem! What do you say? -Ah... You're welcome.
-And, what else? -Happy Halloween!
#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#
Pups Save an Out of Control Mini Patrol!
Who's the cleanest cow in town?
Beautiful Bettina, that's who.
(MOOS)
Huh? Oh, no. I'm out of cow shampoo.
I need some more fast, but I can't leave poor Bettina here.
(MOOS)
Mini Patrol, time to line up! Please.
We need to be ready for our next mission.
You never know when duty calls.
-Oh no! -Grandpa! What happened?
-My delivery drone crashed again.
I need to get this shampoo to Katie fast, but I can't leave.
I've got pies in the oven. -We've got this, Grandpa.
I know just the team ready to help!
Ok, maybe not exactly ready but we can be.
Mini Patrol is on a roll!
#Mini Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
(GASPS)
You're next!
And finally...
(Music)
#Go, go, go, go!#
Hold on! Hold on! I still need to balance mine!
Come on, nose, you've got this... Whoa!
-Go, Mini Patrol!
Oh, no!
This is going to take forever.
If only I was faster...
Cool bike, Daring Danny X! - Thanks!
I just put on these super-powerful rocket engines.
Now it's the most Daring Danny Xtreme bike ever!
-Wow, if I had rockets I wouldn't be so slow
getting the shampoo to Katie. We're on a Mini Patrol mission.
It is hard to go fast when you're pulling a wagon full of animals.
But I could help you haul it
and then you can ride on my bike with me.
Hey, is that cherry pie?
I'm gonna go grab a super-quick snack and then we'll go to Katie's.
Okay! This bike is awesome!
Vroom, vroom! Vroooom, vroom, vroom!
Uh-oh! Whoa...!
Woo-hoo! It's Daring Alex X on a Mini Patrol mission.
(Music)
Wowee! Woo hoo!
-(GASPS) Oh my!
Oops! Sorry, Mayor Goodway!
-Mm-mm. My rocket bike! It's gone!
Woo! Huh?
I'm never going to catch up to Alex on his trike.
I'd better call the Paw Patrol.
Coming through! This is fun!
-I can do this!
(Pup pad rings)
Alex is pulling the Mini Patrol with my rocket bike
through Adventure Bay.
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
I did it! I won!
(Music)
Wheee!
(HOWL)
(Music)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Marshall!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Chase!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
(Sirens)
(Music)
Good! You're here! My legs so tired.
(Sirens)
Who's worried?
We're on a mission to bring Katie her shampoo.
Right, Mini Patrol?
(HOOTS)
Okay, Ryder!
Uh... I can't reach!
(QUACKS)
Uh-oh!
(Ducking squeaks)
Oops! Sorry.
-Oh, man, talk about unextreme.
Thanks, Marshall.
(SQUEALS)
Huh? Feels like we're still moving. Uh-oh! We are!
Ready, set, get wet!
It's going to be okay everyone!
...I think.
Daring Danny X to the rescue!
If you can't reach the brakes, I'll reach them for you, Alex.
Oh-oh-oh-oh!
Oops! Didn't mean to do that! Whoa-oh!
Oof! Or that.
Woo-hoo! Yeah!
I'm on it, Ryder, dude!
I got this!
-This is so cool!
Awesome!
I'm sorry for taking off with Danny's bike accidentally.
Bye, Mini Patrol! See you later!
Thanks for helping us, Ryder.
I'm good. Though I better help Mayor Goodway fix her flowers.
Oh, no! I forgot about Katie's shampoo.
The mission isn't done yet.
Awesome!
Sorry this is taking so long, Bettina. Want a hoof pedicure?
(Horn honks)
Hi, Cali.
Hey, Katie. We brought Bettina's shampoo.
-Mission accomplished.
-Oh. Thanks, Alex and everyone.
-I'll get it for -- woop, woo, whoa, oof! ― you.
-Nice save, Alex. That was super fast!
-Did you hear that, everyone? I actually am super fast.
#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
