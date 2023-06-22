Ms. marjorie's house

Maynard! It's time to feed the critters! Snack time!

Maynard, come and help me feed our friends.

Maynard. Maynard! Where are you hiding?

Sure is a lot to clean up here.

You're doing great, pups.

You're turning this empty lot into a really nice place,

like for a little park or even a playground.

These trees will make it look totally Paw-some.

Oh, yeah. And here's a little water to help them grow nice and tall.

Cool. This bird's already found a home here.

Aww. A bird? Where?

Oh, water, yuk!

Oops. Sorry, Rocky.

Marshall, I'm not a tree.

Maynard! What are you doing down there? You're gonna get all dirty!

Grab on, I'll pull you out.

Ooof!

Well, that's not good. Whoa! Ohh! Maynard!

We're in a whole mess of trouble! My foot's caught.

I better call the Paw Patrol.

Hi, Ms. Marjorie. What's up?

Holes have popped up all over my yard, Ryder.

You can't step anywhere without falling in one.

Which is exactly what Maynard and I did!

Whoa! That ground looks dangerous. We're on our way, Ms. Marjorie.

No hole is too big, no pup is too small.

Robodog, bring the Air Patroller! Pups to the Air Patroller.

Ryder needs us!

Oh! Hi there, little birdie. Oof! Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh! Whoa!

Incoming! Oof! That was one tree-mendous wipeout!

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir!

Thanks for hustling over, pups.

Mysterious holes are appearing all over Ms. Marjorie's yard.

She and Maynard are stuck.

That's why we'll have to stay above them.

So for this mission I'll need... Rubble.

I need you to use your hoverboard

and shovel to free Ms. Marjorie's foot.

Rubble on the double!

And Skye. I need you to use your harness

to lift Ms. Marjorie to safety.

This puppy's gotta fly!

I'll also need Rocky.

You can use your jetpack and claw to lift Maynard out of his hole.

Green means go!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!

Rubble! Go, go, go, go!

Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!

Skye! Go, go, go, go!

Hit it, Robodog.

Jets!

Am I glad to see you!

Hi, Ms. Marjorie. Rubble will get your foot out.

Then Skye will lift you up with the harness.

Where's Maynard?

Over by that tree in the hole under his sleeping branch.

Uh-oh! That tree's gonna tip and trap Maynard.

Rocky, get him out quick!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh! Stay up just a little longer.

Hey, Maynard. Need a paw or a claw?

Phew! That was close.

I'll dig you out Ms. Marjorie.

Careful, dear.

I'll be safe on the porch. Shovel!

There. Try now, Ms. Marjorie.

Ohhh. Oh, dear I'm still stuck.

I'll try to pull you out. Grab onto the front of my board!

Ooh-ooh-iih!

Whoa-oh-oh! Oof!

Rocky, follow Ms. Marjorie in case she falls. Rubble, are you okay?

I'm good, Ryder... aren't I, you cute wittle chip-munkie-wunkies?

Ryder! How's Ms. Marjorie?

She's, uh, really good.

I got this! Woo-hoo!

Brought back my days as the Adventure Bay surfing champ.

Skye! Lower your harness for Rubble.

Roger that, Ryder. Still hangin' in there, Rubble?

No problem for me, but I'm not sure about Ms. Marjorie's house!

All that's holding up is a thin piece of dirt!

The chipmunks have dug their home down here and a bunch of tunnels.

All the years I've been feeding them--

They've been burrowing right beneath your house.

That's why the holes have been appearing.

Oh no! Is my house gonna... sink?

We're gonna do our best to save it.

Ryder, look!

Oh!

Excuse me, little bird, do you mind finding another perch?

I can't look!

I got this.

Nice save, Rubble.

Phew!

But Ryder, how am I supposed to live in a tippy, tilty house?

We'll move it.

Cool. Uh, where?

The perfect place. The old lot we were cleaning up.

Oh, that sounds nice.

Rubble, Rocky, hurry back to the lot.

We need it totally clear before we set the house down.

On it. You got it, Ryder.

The rest of us will get the house ready for lift off.

Take it up. Robodog.

Whoa!

Ryder, you saved my house just in time!

Not yet. Rubble, Rocky, we're airborne. How is the cleanup going?

We still have a bunch of stuff to clear away, Ryder.

It's gonna take some time.

That did not sound good.

Ryder, do you really think my old house can make the trip?

It can, as long as we don't keep it in the air too long.

Rubble, Rocky keep clearing as fast as you can. We need that lot ready.

We're on it, Ryder!

Robodog, let's move out!

Feel like flying, Ms. Marjorie?

Roger that, Skye! Come on Maynard!

Woo-hoo!

We don't want anything falling. Chase, use your net.

Zuma, Marshall, you help hold it and fly under the house.

Catch whatever falls. Hurry.

Catch that board, pups!

Chase, Zuma, Marshall, that chimney's gonna fall!

Everybody, watch out!

Yahoo!

Super job, pups!

If we don't hurry, Ms. Marjorie's house isn't gonna make it.

Rubble, Rocky, ready?

We're giving it all we got, but I don't think we're gonna--

We'll be ready here, Ryder.

Gently. Gently. Easy!

Dudes, that's gonna be one dizzy house.

We can't set it down while it's still spinning.

Pups, circle formation.

Set 'er down, Robodog.

You did it, pups. You did it.

Way to go, guys, way to go.

Maynard! I'm so glad to see you found yourself a new sleeping branch.

Ryder! If all the chipmunks start digging again,

the house might sink here, too!

Actually,

I think they'll be happy hanging around those oak trees over there.

Oh! They can get all the acorns they want from those trees.

I won't have to feed them.

Then what's in the basket?

My way of saying thank you, Ryder.

Butter tarts and pup treats, fresh from the oven!

Mmm. Thank you. Remember, if you're ever in a "hole" lot of trouble,

just yelp for help!

Mmm. Butter tarts and pup treats? Yum!