Maynard! It's time to feed the critters! Snack time!
Maynard, come and help me feed our friends.
Maynard. Maynard! Where are you hiding?
These trees will make it look totally Paw-some.
Cool. This bird's already found a home here.
Maynard! What are you doing down there? You're gonna get all dirty!
Grab on, I'll pull you out.
Ooof!
Well, that's not good. Whoa! Ohh! Maynard!
We're in a whole mess of trouble! My foot's caught.
I better call the Paw Patrol.
Holes have popped up all over my yard, Ryder.
You can't step anywhere without falling in one.
Which is exactly what Maynard and I did!
Robodog, bring the Air Patroller! Pups to the Air Patroller.
Ryder needs us!
Rubble on the double!
This puppy's gotta fly!
I'll also need Rocky.
You can use your jetpack and claw to lift Maynard out of his hole.
#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!
Rubble! Go, go, go, go!
Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!
Skye! Go, go, go, go!
Am I glad to see you!
Over by that tree in the hole under his sleeping branch.
I'll dig you out Ms. Marjorie.
Careful, dear.
I'll be safe on the porch. Shovel!
There. Try now, Ms. Marjorie.
Ohhh. Oh, dear I'm still stuck.
I'll try to pull you out. Grab onto the front of my board!
Ooh-ooh-iih!
Whoa-oh-oh! Oof!
I'm good, Ryder... aren't I, you cute wittle chip-munkie-wunkies?
Ryder! How's Ms. Marjorie?
I got this! Woo-hoo!
Brought back my days as the Adventure Bay surfing champ.
Roger that, Ryder. Still hangin' in there, Rubble?
No problem for me, but I'm not sure about Ms. Marjorie's house!
All that's holding up is a thin piece of dirt!
The chipmunks have dug their home down here and a bunch of tunnels.
All the years I've been feeding them--
Oh no! Is my house gonna... sink?
Oh!
I can't look!
I got this.
But Ryder, how am I supposed to live in a tippy, tilty house?
Cool. Uh, where?
Oh, that sounds nice.
On it.
Whoa!
Ryder, you saved my house just in time!
We still have a bunch of stuff to clear away, Ryder.
It's gonna take some time.
Ryder, do you really think my old house can make the trip?
We're on it, Ryder!
Feel like flying, Ms. Marjorie?
Roger that, Skye! Come on Maynard!
Woo-hoo!
Chase, Zuma, Marshall, that chimney's gonna fall!
Everybody, watch out!
Yahoo!
We'll be ready here, Ryder.
Dudes, that's gonna be one dizzy house.
You did it, pups. You did it.
Maynard! I'm so glad to see you found yourself a new sleeping branch.
Ryder! If all the chipmunks start digging again,
the house might sink here, too!
Oh! They can get all the acorns they want from those trees.
I won't have to feed them.
My way of saying thank you, Ryder.
Butter tarts and pup treats, fresh from the oven!
Mmm. Butter tarts and pup treats? Yum!
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
