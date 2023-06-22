A cuckoo clock

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
Will be there on the double
Whenever there's a problem
Round Adventure Bay
Ryder and his team of pups
Will come and save the day
Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!
Yeah, they're on the way!
Paw Patrol Paw Patrol
Whenever you're in trouble
Paw Patrol Paw Patrol
Will be there on the double
No job's too big!
No pup's too small!
Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!
So here we go, Paw Patrol Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol
Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
A tuba sound. It's part of a new jam
I call it "Oom-Paw-Paw Pop"!
Cool. I bet it'll get everyone dancing at Jake's party today.
And tuba music.
Step hop step
One two three come along and dance with me
Way to feel the beat in your beak, Chickaletta.
Look, Jake. Mayor Goodway taught me to polka.
#Stop hop step step Hop step step hop step#
Ha. Nice polka, Everest.
Looks like you guys are already having a great time.
Step hop step... Speaking of time, you know,
my favourite part of your First Snow Party is watching
that cute little cuckoo pop out.
Oh, thanks. I was just about to test it.
I'll just move this hand 'til it points to the top.
Whoa whoa whoa...
That cuckoo clock is coo coo cool.
Totally. My great-great grandparents made it.
Oh, I've loved this clock since I was little.
Let's set it to the right time.
Let's finish settin' up and get this party started!
Jake! I hefted this heavy historic horn out of your attic for you.
Wow. That's such a long horn. What's it called again?
It's an alphorn. You play music on it.
But long ago people in the mountains used them
to send messages to each other.
I'd be honored to play it to signal the start of the snowy celebration.
Bonjour, Jake. I have brought zee pot to make zee fondue.
Everybody will love dipping zee chunks of bread
into zee ooey-gooey melted cheese.
Food is fine, Francois,
but they'll love my magnificent mountain music more.
Mais non, Horatio! They'll find my fondue au fromage more fantastique.
Hi, Francois. Bettina and I brought the cheese for your fondue.
Merci, Farmer Yumi. Follow me Bettina, to see fondue pot spot.
Isn't that adorable? Chickaletta is making a cuckoo friend.
Mayor Goodway, Chickaletta just went inside the clock.
Oh my! Chickaletta, don't worry, mummy will get you out of there!
Bettina! Come back!
Come back, fondue pot! Oop! Whoop!
Ohh! Ohh! Ow!
Whoa-oh-oh! Ah!
Ahh, ahh!
Let me give it a try, Mayor. Uh, that clock is really old.
Okay, but be careful. My baby Chickaletta is in there.
Wait! I know how to open the door.
Move the long hand back to the top.
Great idea, Everest.
Oh no!
We need help.
Ryder,
my poor Chickaletta is stuck inside Jake's big family cuckoo clock!
And it's sliding down the mountain
with ginormous snowballs rolling after it!
Ryder needs us!
Look out!
That terrain is rough.
Ice or snow, I'm ready to go!
#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!
Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!
Rocky! Go, go, go, go!
Everest! Go, go, go, go!
Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
Ryder, we've got our eye on the clock and it's moving fast.
That ride must be so frightening even
for a brave chicken like my Chickaletta.
And those snowballs are catching up. They could crush the clock!
You've got it, Ryder. Follow me.
Whoa! Ohh!
Whew! Yikes, we're precariously perched on the peak of a pinnacle.
But at least we have zee fondue pot.
And we still have the alphorn.
Ryder, the clock hand is almost at the top. That'll make the door open.
I'll try my best. Claw!
Whoa! Ah I just missed her. Whoa. Aha!
Catching is all in the timing.
Yeah, but those snowballs are still gonna hit Jake's clock.
Ryder, I can reach it faster on my snowboard.
Snowboard! Grapple!
Whew! That was close.
Okay, fixed. Now to let out Chickaletta.
It's about time you came out of there, Chickaletta.
Oh, I hope everyone is okay!
Yes, they are! Oh, my darling Chickaletta is safe!
And my family clock. Ahh.
We must call for help. But we slid so far no one will hear us.
I'll fetch my faithful phone. Whoa!
Only I need both hands to hang onto the horn. Wait.
Jake said horns were sometimes sounded for sending messages.
If I can just blow into the horn.
Ha! Bonne idea! Good idea. But we must move together to stay balanced.
Ah. Ah. Ohh. Ooh!
That's the alphorn. That sounds like a call for help.
I suggest we stay silent, so the sound won't shatter the ice.
Uh, I will be more silent zan you.
Wasn't Cap'n Turbot up there with Francois?
Yes. Where could they have gone?
I don't know, but they must be in trouble.
Ryder! Did you hear that horn? The Turbots need help.
The sound came from over there.
Zee Paw Patrol is here! We are saved!
Whoa!
It would be wiser to whisper our words.
I have an idea. Grappling hook!
Turbot, Francois, now jump into the pot.
Good zing we still have the fondue pot, non?
Thank you, Paw Patrol, for rescuing my precious Chickaletta.
And my family's cuckoo clock.
And zee family of Francois and Horatio Turbot.
Time for the traditional First Snow Party polka!
#Step hop step one two three Come along and dance with me#
Maynard! It's time to feed the critters! Snack time!
Maynard, come and help me feed our friends.
Maynard. Maynard! Where are you hiding?
These trees will make it look totally Paw-some.
Cool. This bird's already found a home here.
Maynard! What are you doing down there? You're gonna get all dirty!
Grab on, I'll pull you out.
Ooof!
Well, that's not good. Whoa! Ohh! Maynard!
We're in a whole mess of trouble! My foot's caught.
I better call the Paw Patrol.
Holes have popped up all over my yard, Ryder.
You can't step anywhere without falling in one.
Which is exactly what Maynard and I did!
Robodog, bring the Air Patroller! Pups to the Air Patroller.
Ryder needs us!
Rubble on the double!
This puppy's gotta fly!
I'll also need Rocky.
You can use your jetpack and claw to lift Maynard out of his hole.
#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!
Rubble! Go, go, go, go!
Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!
Skye! Go, go, go, go!
Am I glad to see you!
Over by that tree in the hole under his sleeping branch.
I'll dig you out Ms. Marjorie.
Careful, dear.
I'll be safe on the porch. Shovel!
There. Try now, Ms. Marjorie.
Ohhh. Oh, dear I'm still stuck.
I'll try to pull you out. Grab onto the front of my board!
Ooh-ooh-iih!
Whoa-oh-oh! Oof!
I'm good, Ryder... aren't I, you cute wittle chip-munkie-wunkies?
Ryder! How's Ms. Marjorie?
I got this! Woo-hoo!
Brought back my days as the Adventure Bay surfing champ.
Roger that, Ryder. Still hangin' in there, Rubble?
No problem for me, but I'm not sure about Ms. Marjorie's house!
All that's holding up is a thin piece of dirt!
The chipmunks have dug their home down here and a bunch of tunnels.
All the years I've been feeding them--
Oh no! Is my house gonna... sink?
Oh!
I can't look!
I got this.
But Ryder, how am I supposed to live in a tippy, tilty house?
Cool. Uh, where?
Oh, that sounds nice.
On it.
Whoa!
Ryder, you saved my house just in time!
We still have a bunch of stuff to clear away, Ryder.
It's gonna take some time.
Ryder, do you really think my old house can make the trip?
We're on it, Ryder!
Feel like flying, Ms. Marjorie?
Roger that, Skye! Come on Maynard!
Woo-hoo!
Chase, Zuma, Marshall, that chimney's gonna fall!
Everybody, watch out!
Yahoo!
We'll be ready here, Ryder.
Dudes, that's gonna be one dizzy house.
You did it, pups. You did it.
Maynard! I'm so glad to see you found yourself a new sleeping branch.
Ryder! If all the chipmunks start digging again,
the house might sink here, too!
Oh! They can get all the acorns they want from those trees.
I won't have to feed them.
My way of saying thank you, Ryder.
Butter tarts and pup treats, fresh from the oven!
Mmm. Butter tarts and pup treats? Yum!
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
En Clan TV Actualmente, fuera de emisión...¡pronto volverán sus aventuras!.