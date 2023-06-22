A cuckoo clock

Will be there on the double

Whenever there's a problem

Round Adventure Bay

Ryder and his team of pups

Will come and save the day

Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!

Yeah, they're on the way!

Paw Patrol Paw Patrol

Whenever you're in trouble

Paw Patrol Paw Patrol

Will be there on the double

No job's too big!

No pup's too small!

Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!

So here we go, Paw Patrol Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol

Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

Pawesome sound, Rubble. What is it?

A tuba sound. It's part of a new jam

I call it "Oom-Paw-Paw Pop"!

Cool. I bet it'll get everyone dancing at Jake's party today.

Yeah, "First Snow Fall" parties at Jake's are the best.

Mmm-hmm. With lots of food--

And tuba music.

Step hop step

One two three come along and dance with me

Way to feel the beat in your beak, Chickaletta.

Look, Jake. Mayor Goodway taught me to polka.

#Stop hop step step Hop step step hop step#

Ha. Nice polka, Everest.

Looks like you guys are already having a great time.

Step hop step... Speaking of time, you know,

my favourite part of your First Snow Party is watching

that cute little cuckoo pop out.

Oh, thanks. I was just about to test it.

I'll just move this hand 'til it points to the top.

Whoa whoa whoa...

That cuckoo clock is coo coo cool.

Totally. My great-great grandparents made it.

Oh, I've loved this clock since I was little.

Let's set it to the right time.

Let's finish settin' up and get this party started!

Jake! I hefted this heavy historic horn out of your attic for you.

Wow. That's such a long horn. What's it called again?

It's an alphorn. You play music on it.

But long ago people in the mountains used them

to send messages to each other.

I'd be honored to play it to signal the start of the snowy celebration.

Bonjour, Jake. I have brought zee pot to make zee fondue.

Everybody will love dipping zee chunks of bread

into zee ooey-gooey melted cheese.

Food is fine, Francois,

but they'll love my magnificent mountain music more.

Mais non, Horatio! They'll find my fondue au fromage more fantastique.

Hi, Francois. Bettina and I brought the cheese for your fondue.

Merci, Farmer Yumi. Follow me Bettina, to see fondue pot spot.

Isn't that adorable? Chickaletta is making a cuckoo friend.

Mayor Goodway, Chickaletta just went inside the clock.

Oh my! Chickaletta, don't worry, mummy will get you out of there!

Bettina! Come back!

Come back, fondue pot! Oop! Whoop!

Ohh! Ohh! Ow!

Whoa-oh-oh! Ah!

Ahh, ahh!

Let me give it a try, Mayor. Uh, that clock is really old.

Okay, but be careful. My baby Chickaletta is in there.

Wait! I know how to open the door.

Move the long hand back to the top.

Great idea, Everest.

Oh no!

We need help.

Hi, Mayor Goodway.

Ryder,

my poor Chickaletta is stuck inside Jake's big family cuckoo clock!

And it's sliding down the mountain

with ginormous snowballs rolling after it!

We're on it. No clock is too fast, no pup is too small.

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

Ryder needs us!

Whoa. Whoa!

Look out!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh! At least I'm still keeping the beat.

Paw Patrol ready for action Ryder, sir!

Thanks for getting here so fast, pups.

Chickaletta's stuck inside Jake's family's cuckoo clock.

Now the clock is sliding down the mountain

with snowballs rolling after it.

That terrain is rough.

Exactly Rubble, which is why we'll need...

Everest. I need you to drive down the mountain

and use your grapple to stop the clock.

Ice or snow, I'm ready to go!

And Rocky. I need you to use your tools

to get Chickaletta out of the clock without breaking it.

This clock is very special to Jake.

Green means go!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!

Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!

Rocky! Go, go, go, go!

Everest! Go, go, go, go!

Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

Snowmobile!

Ryder, we've got our eye on the clock and it's moving fast.

That ride must be so frightening even

for a brave chicken like my Chickaletta.

And those snowballs are catching up. They could crush the clock!

Not on our watch. Everest, lead the way.

You've got it, Ryder. Follow me.

Whoa! Ohh!

Whew! Yikes, we're precariously perched on the peak of a pinnacle.

But at least we have zee fondue pot.

And we still have the alphorn.

There's the cuckoo clock. We've got to get ahead of those snowballs.

Ryder, the clock hand is almost at the top. That'll make the door open.

Rocky, when that door opens try to reach Chickaletta with your claw.

I'll try my best. Claw!

Whoa! Ah I just missed her. Whoa. Aha!

Catching is all in the timing.

Yeah, but those snowballs are still gonna hit Jake's clock.

Not if we get the snowballs to hit each other first.

Everest push the left one, Rocky the right. Go!

Yes, it worked.

Now let's see if we can make it through these snow bumps

and catch that clock.

Ryder, I can reach it faster on my snowboard.

Go for it!

Snowboard! Grapple!

Whew! That was close.

Good job, Everest.

Rocky, can you put the hand back on the clock and point it to the top?

Okay, fixed. Now to let out Chickaletta.

It's about time you came out of there, Chickaletta.

Great work, team. Now let's get that clock back to the party.

Oh, I hope everyone is okay!

Yes, they are! Oh, my darling Chickaletta is safe!

And my family clock. Ahh.

We must call for help. But we slid so far no one will hear us.

I'll fetch my faithful phone. Whoa!

Only I need both hands to hang onto the horn. Wait.

Jake said horns were sometimes sounded for sending messages.

If I can just blow into the horn.

Ha! Bonne idea! Good idea. But we must move together to stay balanced.

Ah. Ah. Ohh. Ooh!

That's the alphorn. That sounds like a call for help.

I suggest we stay silent, so the sound won't shatter the ice.

Uh, I will be more silent zan you.

Wasn't Cap'n Turbot up there with Francois?

Yes. Where could they have gone?

I don't know, but they must be in trouble.

Ryder! Did you hear that horn? The Turbots need help.

We heard it!

Rocky, you take Chickaletta and the clock back up the trail.

Everest, let's find the Turbots.

The sound came from over there.

Zee Paw Patrol is here! We are saved!

Whoa!

It would be wiser to whisper our words.

This rescue's gonna be tricky.

I have an idea. Grappling hook!

Turbot, Francois, now jump into the pot.

Good zing we still have the fondue pot, non?

Thank you, Paw Patrol, for rescuing my precious Chickaletta.

And my family's cuckoo clock.

And zee family of Francois and Horatio Turbot.

You're welcome. Whenever you're in trouble just-- for help!

Time for the traditional First Snow Party polka!

#Step hop step one two three Come along and dance with me#

Maynard! It's time to feed the critters! Snack time!

Maynard, come and help me feed our friends.

Maynard. Maynard! Where are you hiding?

Sure is a lot to clean up here.

You're doing great, pups.

You're turning this empty lot into a really nice place,

like for a little park or even a playground.

These trees will make it look totally Paw-some.

Oh, yeah. And here's a little water to help them grow nice and tall.

Cool. This bird's already found a home here.

Aww. A bird? Where?

Oh, water, yuk!

Oops. Sorry, Rocky.

Marshall, I'm not a tree.

Maynard! What are you doing down there? You're gonna get all dirty!

Grab on, I'll pull you out.

Ooof!

Well, that's not good. Whoa! Ohh! Maynard!

We're in a whole mess of trouble! My foot's caught.

I better call the Paw Patrol.

Hi, Ms. Marjorie. What's up?

Holes have popped up all over my yard, Ryder.

You can't step anywhere without falling in one.

Which is exactly what Maynard and I did!

Whoa! That ground looks dangerous. We're on our way, Ms. Marjorie.

No hole is too big, no pup is too small.

Robodog, bring the Air Patroller! Pups to the Air Patroller.

Ryder needs us!

Oh! Hi there, little birdie. Oof! Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh! Whoa!

Incoming! Oof! That was one tree-mendous wipeout!

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir!

Thanks for hustling over, pups.

Mysterious holes are appearing all over Ms. Marjorie's yard.

She and Maynard are stuck.

That's why we'll have to stay above them.

So for this mission I'll need... Rubble.

I need you to use your hoverboard

and shovel to free Ms. Marjorie's foot.

Rubble on the double!

And Skye. I need you to use your harness

to lift Ms. Marjorie to safety.

This puppy's gotta fly!

I'll also need Rocky.

You can use your jetpack and claw to lift Maynard out of his hole.

Green means go!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!

Rubble! Go, go, go, go!

Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!

Skye! Go, go, go, go!

Hit it, Robodog.

Jets!

Am I glad to see you!

Hi, Ms. Marjorie. Rubble will get your foot out.

Then Skye will lift you up with the harness.

Where's Maynard?

Over by that tree in the hole under his sleeping branch.

Uh-oh! That tree's gonna tip and trap Maynard.

Rocky, get him out quick!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh! Stay up just a little longer.

Hey, Maynard. Need a paw or a claw?

Phew! That was close.

I'll dig you out Ms. Marjorie.

Careful, dear.

I'll be safe on the porch. Shovel!

There. Try now, Ms. Marjorie.

Ohhh. Oh, dear I'm still stuck.

I'll try to pull you out. Grab onto the front of my board!

Ooh-ooh-iih!

Whoa-oh-oh! Oof!

Rocky, follow Ms. Marjorie in case she falls. Rubble, are you okay?

I'm good, Ryder... aren't I, you cute wittle chip-munkie-wunkies?

Ryder! How's Ms. Marjorie?

She's, uh, really good.

I got this! Woo-hoo!

Brought back my days as the Adventure Bay surfing champ.

Skye! Lower your harness for Rubble.

Roger that, Ryder. Still hangin' in there, Rubble?

No problem for me, but I'm not sure about Ms. Marjorie's house!

All that's holding up is a thin piece of dirt!

The chipmunks have dug their home down here and a bunch of tunnels.

All the years I've been feeding them--

They've been burrowing right beneath your house.

That's why the holes have been appearing.

Oh no! Is my house gonna... sink?

We're gonna do our best to save it.

Ryder, look!

Oh!

Excuse me, little bird, do you mind finding another perch?

I can't look!

I got this.

Nice save, Rubble.

Phew!

But Ryder, how am I supposed to live in a tippy, tilty house?

We'll move it.

Cool. Uh, where?

The perfect place. The old lot we were cleaning up.

Oh, that sounds nice.

Rubble, Rocky, hurry back to the lot.

We need it totally clear before we set the house down.

On it. You got it, Ryder.

The rest of us will get the house ready for lift off.

Take it up. Robodog.

Whoa!

Ryder, you saved my house just in time!

Not yet. Rubble, Rocky, we're airborne. How is the cleanup going?

We still have a bunch of stuff to clear away, Ryder.

It's gonna take some time.

That did not sound good.

Ryder, do you really think my old house can make the trip?

It can, as long as we don't keep it in the air too long.

Rubble, Rocky keep clearing as fast as you can. We need that lot ready.

We're on it, Ryder!

Robodog, let's move out!

Feel like flying, Ms. Marjorie?

Roger that, Skye! Come on Maynard!

Woo-hoo!

We don't want anything falling. Chase, use your net.

Zuma, Marshall, you help hold it and fly under the house.

Catch whatever falls. Hurry.

Catch that board, pups!

Chase, Zuma, Marshall, that chimney's gonna fall!

Everybody, watch out!

Yahoo!

Super job, pups!

If we don't hurry, Ms. Marjorie's house isn't gonna make it.

Rubble, Rocky, ready?

We're giving it all we got, but I don't think we're gonna--

We'll be ready here, Ryder.

Gently. Gently. Easy!

Dudes, that's gonna be one dizzy house.

We can't set it down while it's still spinning.

Pups, circle formation.

Set 'er down, Robodog.

You did it, pups. You did it.

Way to go, guys, way to go.

Maynard! I'm so glad to see you found yourself a new sleeping branch.

Ryder! If all the chipmunks start digging again,

the house might sink here, too!

Actually,

I think they'll be happy hanging around those oak trees over there.

Oh! They can get all the acorns they want from those trees.

I won't have to feed them.

Then what's in the basket?

My way of saying thank you, Ryder.

Butter tarts and pup treats, fresh from the oven!

Mmm. Thank you. Remember, if you're ever in a "hole" lot of trouble,

just yelp for help!

Mmm. Butter tarts and pup treats? Yum!