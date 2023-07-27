The chili cook-off

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
Everyone’s so excited to find out whose town makes the best chili!
It’s gonna be Adventure Bay, of course!
Mr. Porter’s chili is downright chili-licous! Yee-haw!
Come, Chickaletta, let’s visit Mr. Porter.
Maybe he’ll let us sample the yummiest chili in the world!
Sorry, Mayor Goodway, you’ll have to wait til tonight
to try my chili! -Your chili, Mayor Humdinger?
Then shouldn’t you be cooking it right now?
-Well, I’ll have you know
I’ve been working very hard to win this competition.
-AH-CHOO! AHHHH-CHOO!
-Mr. Porter! Are you all right?!
I’m okay, but- AH-CHOO!
my stove went KABLOOEY! AH-AH-CHOO! AH-AHH-AHCHOO!
and all this chili powder went up myAH-CHOO!
-Nose? -Yes.
-What a shame! I suppose Foggy Bottom automatically wins!
-Oh! Hardly! The contest ends at six tonight, remember?
Hey Ryder, I’m here to help... eat any treats that you happen to drop.
It’s up and down and all over the place - his stove went kablooey!!
-Oh no! Not the chili!
Ryder needs us!
Marshall!
Poor Mr. Porter!
Too bad the chili isn’t!
Let’s dig it!
."LET'S ROLL!" SONG
Oh good, here they are!
AH-CHOO! ...AH-CHOOOO!
You got it, Ryder. Shovel!
Poor chili... never had a chance!
But how can we win with a broken stove and a chef who can’t stop...
We can?!
Here’s the AH-CHOO - recipe. But you still need something to -
AH-AHAH- CHOO - cook it on!!
Cooking in the open air will give it a whole new wonderful
AH-AH-AHAH- CHOO! flavor! AH-CHOO!
-Outdoors, eh? Why that idea sounds positively steal-able!
Of course! Everyone knows cooking in the open air gives chili
a whole new wonderful flavor.
Sounds like someone was listening in on your ideas!
Rubble on the double!
You got it! Coming up! Yeah!
Yay! We did it!
First ingredient - tomatoes! Okay. What’s next?
-The recipe says onions, “lots and lots of onions.”
Onions, comin’ through!
Whoa, my eyes are tearing up...
I never thought food could make me sad!
Spoon!
Dude, that smells soooo good.
No, no yet, Rocky. It still has to cook for a while.
Hey!
Chili powder?
I have no idea how that got there. I don’t see any kittens!
Not even that little meowing dude up in that tree?
Oh is that a kitten?
Don’t worry, little itty bitty kitty! We’ll save you.
Where’d that Scorpion Pepper come from?!
They’re like the hottest peppers EVER!
We must get that pepper out! Pronto!
Heeere, pepper pepper...
-Nothing but bad luck for Adventure Bay today, it seems.
Anyone want a taste of my winning chili?
It’s... delicious.
Ye-owch! Don’t worry.
If there’s one thing I know it’s what tastes great!
It just needs more tomatoes!
And oregano!
And a pup treat! For me!
I like chili with something crunchy on the side!
Time’s up!
-Very good. But also very familiar.
-That’s because it’s a classic recipe, heh...
But this... is the best chili I’ve EVER tasted!
-Impossible! They must’ve cheated!
Oh Mayor Humdinger! You used canned chili?!
-Now that’s cheating.
Fine. Who needs your chili?
Ah-Choo!
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
