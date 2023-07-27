The chili cook-off

We’re cowpoke puppies, yes siree

this is our little jamboree

yee-ha, yee-hee

it’s the cowpoke life for me! ah-woo-wee-oo!

Great song, pups!

Thanks! We’re gonna play it tonight at the big Chili Cook-off!

Everyone’s so excited to find out whose town makes the best chili!

It’s gonna be Adventure Bay, of course!

Mr. Porter’s chili is downright chili-licous! Yee-haw!

Come, Chickaletta, let’s visit Mr. Porter.

Maybe he’ll let us sample the yummiest chili in the world!

Sorry, Mayor Goodway, you’ll have to wait til tonight

to try my chili! -Your chili, Mayor Humdinger?

Then shouldn’t you be cooking it right now?

-Well, I’ll have you know

I’ve been working very hard to win this competition.

-AH-CHOO! AHHHH-CHOO!

-Mr. Porter! Are you all right?!

I’m okay, but- AH-CHOO!

my stove went KABLOOEY! AH-AH-CHOO! AH-AHH-AHCHOO!

and all this chili powder went up myAH-CHOO!

-Nose? -Yes.

-What a shame! I suppose Foggy Bottom automatically wins!

-Oh! Hardly! The contest ends at six tonight, remember?

Hey Ryder, I’m here to help... eat any treats that you happen to drop.

(Phone)

Hey, Mayor Goodway. What’s up? Mr. Porter’s chili, that’s what!

It’s up and down and all over the place - his stove went kablooey!!

-Oh no! Not the chili!

We’re on our way.

No job is too big, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol...! .. to the lockout!

Ryder needs us!

Whoops! Whooooaaaa....

Marshall!

Thank you! Thank you! I’ll be here all week!

Paw Patrol, ready for action, Ryder sir!

Thanks for hurrying, pups.

Mr. Porter’s stove went kablooey and ruined his batch of chili.

Poor Mr. Porter!

He’s got a bad case of chili powder sneezes, but otherwise he’s okay.

Too bad the chili isn’t!

We have to help Mr. Porter get cooking again.

So for this mission, I’ll need-

Rocky, I need you to repair Mr. Porter’s stove.

Green means GO!

Rubble, I need you and your shovel to clean up all that spilled chili.

Let’s dig it!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

."LET'S ROLL!" SONG

Oh good, here they are!

AH-CHOO! ...AH-CHOOOO!

Rubble, go inside and start scooping up that chili.

You got it, Ryder. Shovel!

Rocky, check out the damage to the stove.

I’m on it!

Poor chili... never had a chance!

Bad news, The stove’s heating element is busted,

and I don’t have a replacement in my truck.

But how can we win with a broken stove and a chef who can’t stop...

Hmm... Mr. Porter may not be able to cook it...

but he can give us his recipe, and we could cook it!

We can?!

Here’s the AH-CHOO - recipe. But you still need something to -

AH-AHAH- CHOO - cook it on!!

Why don’t we make cowboy chili the cowboy way? Over a campfire!

Cooking in the open air will give it a whole new wonderful

AH-AH-AHAH- CHOO! flavor! AH-CHOO!

-Outdoors, eh? Why that idea sounds positively steal-able!

Mayor Humdinger! You’re cooking here too?

Of course! Everyone knows cooking in the open air gives chili

a whole new wonderful flavor.

Sounds like someone was listening in on your ideas!

Rocky, can you make one of these campfire tripods?

Sure! I know just what to use!

Rubble, use your shovel to dig a campfire pit.

Rubble on the double!

Skye, Zuma, Marshall you can gather kindling.

You got it! Coming up! Yeah!

Chase, keep an eye on Mayor Humdinger.

These paws uphold the laws!

Wow. It actually smells... good!

Good sized fire pit, no trash that can burn,

sand and water ready... We’re good to go!

Yay! We did it!

First ingredient - tomatoes! Okay. What’s next?

-The recipe says onions, “lots and lots of onions.”

Onions, comin’ through!

Whoa, my eyes are tearing up...

I never thought food could make me sad!

Time to start stirring, Rocky.

Spoon!

Dude, that smells soooo good. Mmmm-

No, no yet, Rocky. It still has to cook for a while.

Awww! Making chili isn’t nearly as hard as waiting to eat it!

Hey!

Nice save, Rocky! I’ll fix that tripod, so we don’t lose any time.

Where’d that yarn come from?

Ah-CHOO!

Chili powder? Worse. AH-CHOO! Kittens!

I have no idea how that got there. I don’t see any kittens!

Not even that little meowing dude up in that tree?

Oh is that a kitten?

Quick, Chase! Your net!

Don’t worry, little itty bitty kitty! We’ll save you.

Huh? What was that about?!

Where’d that Scorpion Pepper come from?!

They’re like the hottest peppers EVER!

We must get that pepper out! Pronto!

I’m trying, but I can’t find it!

Marshall! Use your X-Ray screen!

Good idea! X-Ray screen!

Heeere, pepper pepper...

-Nothing but bad luck for Adventure Bay today, it seems.

Anyone want a taste of my winning chili?

It’s... delicious.

There’s that pepper! And here I come!

Lower... to the left... bulls-eye!

Woah-oh! This still tastes too spicy.

Ye-owch! Don’t worry.

If there’s one thing I know it’s what tastes great!

It just needs more tomatoes!

And oregano!

And a pup treat! For me!

I like chili with something crunchy on the side!

Time’s up!

-Very good. But also very familiar.

-That’s because it’s a classic recipe, heh...

But this... is the best chili I’ve EVER tasted!

-Impossible! They must’ve cheated!

Oh Mayor Humdinger! You used canned chili?!

-Now that’s cheating.

Fine. Who needs your chili?

You’re all such good pups!

Ah-Choo!