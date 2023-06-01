Pups save an underground chicken

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
-But we're not finished.
We missed a spot!
(PUPS) Surprise!
(PUPS LAUGHING)
-Oh! A clean chicken is a happy chicken.
Even if that chicken is a statue.
(SQUAWKS)
-Oh, is that dirt on your beak?
Ohh, I think I need a ladder.
We can't have a dirty beak now, can we, Chickaletta?
I'll be right back.
(MUSIC)
(SQUAWKS)
(MUSIC)
-Oh yeah. Uh hmm.
The statue is gone.
Chickaletta, what happened to it? Oh, you poor, poor thing.
You must be in shock, you're utterly cluckless.
I'll call Ryder.
(PUPPAD RINGS)
-Ryder! Emergency!
Emergency! The statue of Chickaletta has disappeared!
(PUPS) Ryder needs us.
-Look out!
(PUPS LAUGHING)
(MUSIC)
-Let's take to the sky!
(PUPS BARKING)
(MUSIC)
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
(BARKING)
(MUSIC)
(LAUGHING)
Chase!
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #
# (Go, go, go, go!) # Skye!
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #
(MUSIC)
(SQUEALING TIRES)
(MUSIC)
-Ryder, thank goodness you're here!
I'm so upset, and Chickaletta is too!
She just keeps staring at where the statue used to be.
-On my way!
(MUSIC)
-Hmm. Nothing yet.
How could something so big disappear so quickly?
-How will that help?
(EVIL LAUGHTER)
-Oh, that man gives mayors a bad name!
When we get back to the lair,
we're going to have this statue reshaped into a statue of me.
(LAUGHING)
(MEOWING)
Fine. And of you kittens, too.
Hey! I don't remember inviting the Paw Patrol
to my statue-taking party!
-'Sup, Ryder, dude?
-Bummer. How can I help?
-Let's dive in!
-Whoa, it sure is dark down here.
Are we going the right way?
(BEEPING)
-Look! Something gold! It must be the statue!
(LAUGHING) -I got you, silly Paw Patrol!
(LAUGHING) Naughty kitties.
No fighting. And watch the statue!
(BOTH SCREAMING)
(LAUGHING)
Ryder, are you having any luck finding my beloved statue?
-Thanks. I'm just grateful that this disaster
hasn't affected Chickaletta's appetite.
(LAUGHING) Now kittens, shhh!
-Ryder, look! There they are!
-I don't think so, Paw Patrol. Our plan is working perfectly.
(LAUGHING)
(LAUGHS) Grab a towel. It's bath time. See you later!
Or not!
-I'm totally tired of him laughing! Let's go!
-Haha! This tunnel will lead us straight to Foggy Bottom!
(LAUGHING) Wha...? Ah! An alligator? Kitty Carrier in reverse.
Whoa! Waa...! Ah!
Ryder! Mayor Humdinger and the kittens are in big trouble.
You can count on us!
(MUSIC)
-Whoa...! Abandon kitty carrier.
(MEOWING)
(MUSIC)
-Ahhh! How embarrassing.
Make sure you get behind her wings, you made them extra filthy.
(MUSIC)
I don't know how to thank you for rescuing
this precious work of art!
-Actually, I do know how to show my gratitude.
I'm treating you and the pups to goodies at Mr. Porter's.
(PUPS) Hooray! Awesome! Yippee!
(SQUAWKS)
I'm a mayor. I don't want to clean statues.
Remember on, kittens, we're out of here.
Yikes! N-n-nice alligator!
(NERVOUS LAUGHTER) Uh, who's a good alligator?
You are, that's who!
(GROWLING)
-Just cleaning here.
Scrub. Scrub.
# P-P-P-Paw Patrol! #
La patrulla canina en inglés
15 Episodios
The butterflies
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
Rescue knights: Quest for the dragon's tooth
La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 43 sec
Pups save an underground chicken
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
The flying diving bell
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
Pups vs. Ouchy Paws
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
Pups save a show jumper
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save the salmon
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
A cat burglar
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
An extreme lunch
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups go for the gold
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
A high-flying skye
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
La patrulla salva una fiesta fluorescente (en inglés)
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the spider
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the balloon pups
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save a mud monster
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
