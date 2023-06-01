Pups save an underground chicken

Let's make this ride a really clean machine, everybody.

Ryder's gonna be so surprised.

(RYDER WHISTLING)

I know that whistle. Ryder's on his way!

-But we're not finished.

We missed a spot!

I got it.

We don't have time. He'll still love it.

Ready, pups?

(PUPS) Surprise!

Wow. Great job, pups.

Thanks.

You're welcome. Oh! Oops. (GIGGLES) Surprise?

(LAUGHS) That sure was.

I guess I should have worn my bathing suit.

(PUPS LAUGHING)

-Oh! A clean chicken is a happy chicken.

Even if that chicken is a statue.

(SQUAWKS)

-Oh, is that dirt on your beak?

Ohh, I think I need a ladder.

We can't have a dirty beak now, can we, Chickaletta?

I'll be right back.

(MUSIC)

(SQUAWKS)

(MUSIC)

-Oh yeah. Uh hmm.

The statue is gone.

Chickaletta, what happened to it? Oh, you poor, poor thing.

You must be in shock, you're utterly cluckless.

I'll call Ryder.

(PUPPAD RINGS)

Hi, Mayor Goodway.

-Ryder! Emergency!

Emergency! The statue of Chickaletta has disappeared!

Disappeared? The Paw Patrol will be right over.

No statue's too missing, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us.

Hey! Whoa! Ohh! Woo-woowoo!

-Look out!

Maybe I should be on drying duty next time.

(PUPS LAUGHING)

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

The statue of Chickaletta just disappeared

and Mayor Goodway is very upset.

We need to find out who took it and get it back.

So, for this mission I'll need...

Spy Chase. I need you to use your heat-seeking goggles

to locate any tracks we may not be able to see.

Spy Chase is on the case!

And I'll need Skye.

Use your copter to see if you can see where the statue's been taken.

-Let's take to the sky!

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(PUPS BARKING)

(MUSIC)

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

(BARKING)

(MUSIC)

(LAUGHING)

Chase!

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #

# (Go, go, go, go!) # Skye!

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #

(MUSIC)

(SQUEALING TIRES)

(MUSIC)

-Ryder, thank goodness you're here!

I'm so upset, and Chickaletta is too!

She just keeps staring at where the statue used to be.

Don't worry. We'll find your Chickaletta statue.

Skye, fly over town and see if there's any sign of it.

-On my way!

(MUSIC)

-Hmm. Nothing yet.

How could something so big disappear so quickly?

It might help if we knew which direction

the statue snatchers went.

Chase, see if you can find anything with your heat-seeking goggles.

Goggles!

-How will that help?

Chase's goggles pick up heat left behind

heat left behind by things like footprints...

by even though we can't see them.

Ryder. I found something, a trail!

Great. Which way are they going?

I don't know. They end at the manhole.

Hmm. Scrape marks.

And this manhole cover looks like it's been moved.

We'd better check it out.

Chase, send down a drone to see if it can find anything

in the underground tunnel system.

(BARKING) Drone!

Launch!

Which way should we send the drone?

There's a light. Send it that way!

There's the statue! Yes!

But why is it moving?

(EVIL LAUGHTER)

Mayor Humdinger? I should have known.

-Oh, that man gives mayors a bad name!

When we get back to the lair,

we're going to have this statue reshaped into a statue of me.

(LAUGHING)

(MEOWING)

Fine. And of you kittens, too.

Hey! I don't remember inviting the Paw Patrol

to my statue-taking party!

Mayor Humdinger must have knocked out the drone's camera!

Well, then we'll just have to go after him another way.

-'Sup, Ryder, dude?

Zuma, Mayor Humdinger has taken the statue of Chickaletta

and is trying to escape with it through the tunnels

beneath Adventure Bay.

-Bummer. How can I help?

Meet me at the culvert with your hovercraft.

-Let's dive in!

Chase, you need to launch another drone to locate Mayor Humdinger.

(BARKING) Drone! Launch!

-Whoa, it sure is dark down here.

Are we going the right way?

Chase's drone is looking for Mayor Humdinger.

We'll follow its lead.

(BEEPING)

Sounds like something's wrong.

Uh-oh, Ryder!

It looks like the kittens launched a yarnball attack!

Bad news, they downed this drone, too!

That's okay. At least we've got a location on the kittens.

Because wherever they are, so is the statue.

Zuma, this way.

That's Chase's drone.

That means they were just here.

-Look! Something gold! It must be the statue!

Huh? This is just a cardboard cut-out.

They tricked us.

(LAUGHING) -I got you, silly Paw Patrol!

Follow that laugh!

(LAUGHING) Naughty kitties.

No fighting. And watch the statue!

It sounds like it's coming from there.

(BOTH SCREAMING)

It's a fake entrance.

Boy, Mayor Humdinger sure has gone to a lot of trouble to trick us!

(LAUGHING)

But he's not going to trick us for long!

Ryder, are you having any luck finding my beloved statue?

Still working on it, Mayor Goodway.

-Thanks. I'm just grateful that this disaster

hasn't affected Chickaletta's appetite.

(LAUGHING) Now kittens, shhh!

-Ryder, look! There they are!

Mayor Humdinger, give back that statue!

-I don't think so, Paw Patrol. Our plan is working perfectly.

(LAUGHING)

(LAUGHS) Grab a towel. It's bath time. See you later!

Or not!

-I'm totally tired of him laughing! Let's go!

Hold on! That water's too strong.

It'll sweep us out and toss us far into the bay.

We need a safer way to get back the statue.

-Haha! This tunnel will lead us straight to Foggy Bottom!

(LAUGHING) Wha...? Ah! An alligator? Kitty Carrier in reverse.

Whoa! Waa...! Ah!

Ryder! Mayor Humdinger and the kittens are in big trouble.

Chase. Skye. I need you to get ready for a really big catch.

Sure thing!

You can count on us!

(MUSIC)

-Whoa...! Abandon kitty carrier.

(MEOWING)

(MUSIC)

(BARKING) Net!

-Ahhh! How embarrassing.

Great work, Paw Patrol!

Make sure you get behind her wings, you made them extra filthy.

(MUSIC)

I don't know how to thank you for rescuing

this precious work of art!

No problem, Mayor Goodway.

Remember, whenever you're missing a statue, just yelp for help.

-Actually, I do know how to show my gratitude.

I'm treating you and the pups to goodies at Mr. Porter's.

(PUPS) Hooray! Awesome! Yippee!

(SQUAWKS)

I'm a mayor. I don't want to clean statues.

Remember on, kittens, we're out of here.

Yikes! N-n-nice alligator!

(NERVOUS LAUGHTER) Uh, who's a good alligator?

You are, that's who!

(GROWLING)

-Just cleaning here.

Scrub. Scrub.

# P-P-P-Paw Patrol! #