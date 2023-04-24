An extreme lunch

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# Paw Patrol. # # Paw Patrol. #
# Will be there on the double. #
# Whenever there's a problem,
# Round Adventure Bay
# Ryder and his team of pups
# will come and save the day. #
# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye ! #
# Yeah, they're on the way! #
# Paw Patrol. # # Paw Patrol. #
# Whenever you're in trouble. #
# Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#
# Will be there on the double. #
# No job's too big! # # No pup's too small! #
# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll! #
# So here we go, Paw Patrol. #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh, Paw Patrol. #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh, Paw Patrol. #
(BARK)
(BARKING AND HOWLING)
(GASPS) Perfect!
-Ta da! The table is ready!
Fresh flowers for your table, sir.
(CHEERING)
The special is excellent today, sir.
Bon appétit. -Don't you like it?
I thought you'd never ask. (BARKING) Hmmm. Yum!
#Hiking with my grandson
#Hiking with my grandpa
#We're hiking on a beautiful day
#Hiking on a Beautiful day#
Can you name that bird, Alex? -That's a bluebird!
And look there. It's a gold finch.
And that one's a... I think it's a Danny?
-You mean, Daring Danny X?!
-Danny! I mean, Daring Danny X!
Stand back from the edge, it's not safe.
-But if I stand back from the rope across the canyon,
I can't do my newest and greatest stunt!
-Rope?
-Canyon?
-Stunt?
-Danny, wait! That sounds dangerous!
-You mean Daring Dangerous. Here I go!
(GASP)
-Stunt fans everywhere. I call this... whoa!
The most extreme lunch ever!
A taco, in a hamburger, in a sandwich, on a pizza
on a bike in the middle of the canyon!
-Huh? A pizza on a bike on a taco?
-Whoa! My bike picnic table really... catches the wind.
-Whoa! Awesome! Extreme upside down lunch!
-This is not god, Danny! -You mean Daring Danny X!
-Daring Danny X needs help. He needs the Paw Patrol!
(ALL PUPS) Mmm... Mmm...
I like this restaurant. Best lunch ever!
But our guest of honour hasn't had any lunch yet.
-Is this okay, Ryder?
(Puppad rings)
Ryder, come quick. Danny-
-You mean Daring Danny X!
-...is hanging upside down in the middle of the canyon!
-Not a special effect, fans. I'm really upside down!
(Music)
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
(BARKING)
Poor Danny. - Poor lunch.
(BARKS) Green means go!
(BARKS)
Danny! Just stay still!
-But I can't stay still, I'm Daring Danny X!
(ECHO)
Do you hear that, Grandpa?
-That's the Air Patroller. Yes!
-Is that a taco, in a hamburger, in a sandwich, on a pizza, on a bike?
(SLURPS)
# Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
Chase!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol in a roll#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!##
#Go, go, go, go!#
Rocky!
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Music)
That's Dangling Daring Danny... X. Whoa!
(Music)
I'm going to help you get ride side up.
-Careful! I don't want to drop my awesome lunch.
Extreme lunch! (GLURP)
-Okay, but we're here to rescue you.
Lunch can wait. (BARKS) Claw!
-Rescue me? From what?
-Eating lunch upside down on a tight rope is awesome! Wooo-hoo!
-Yuck! -Oops! Sorry, Rocky!
-And I thought water in my face is bad.
Now just hang onto me so you don't flip again.
Whoa! Whoa-whoa-whoa!
-This.. is... gonna... look awesome on the camera!
-Phew! Okay. Let's try this again. But please don't touch my jetpack.
(Wind)
(BARKS)
(BARKS)
Ryder!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
Awesome. We did it! -Is that Ryder?
Whoa! Agh! Whoa!
-Thanks for the net, Chase.
-Thanks. Whoa!
I never knew this bike could fly. This footage is gonna rule!
Hey, fans, watch me pedal my way down. Or not!
A pup's gotta do what a pup's gotta do. Let's go!
(CHEERING)
Anyone see Danny? -He's way up there.
-Check it out, stunt fans. Daring Danny X, bicycle flyer.
-I'll go catch up with him!
-Don't worry, we're here to help!
-Who's worried? Whoa!
Hey, my extreme lunch!
-It's raining food?
You guys get Danny. I'll handle lunch. (BARKS)
Shovel! (LAUGHS)
Oh no! I'm gonna be pizza'd!
-Not today. Tacos, you're next.
One taco. Two tacos. And a sandwich? Yum!
Whoa!
You've got it, Ryder.
No, thanks. It's okay, I've got this!
Whoa! That's fast even for me!
We gotta catch Daring Danny, dude!
Burger. Well done!
(SCREAMING) -Look out!
Yikes!
Pull up, Danny. Just yank on your handlebars.
Oh! Phew! Thanks.
Now all I gotta do is sail into... the wall?
Ooof! Ahhhh!
Well, I think that's an excellent idea! (GIGGLES)
Yay! Paw Patrol is the best!
-What a ride, stunt fans!
And the daring dismount
to this daring stunt is thanks to Paw Patrol. Thanks, Ryder.
Or yelp for lunch.
Today's special is a pizzasandwichburgertaco thingie. Yum!
-You saved my lunch? Awesome! Ryder, you totally deserve some.
Um... all I have is an apple.
Hi, Alex. Here to help me make pies for the pie swap?
-Yup. What's a pie swap?
-A pie swap is when everyone brings a pie
and exchanges it for another one.
-Can I make one all by myself?
-Sure. You can start making a crust.
Just be careful not to stir too... fast.
-Just remember, pups,
the more pies we make, the more pies we can swap...
for even more yummy pies.
-I sure hope people like 'em.
This one's good to go.
Got it!
Thanks, Rocky.
Uh, Marshall, maybe you could be the official pie taster instead.
(SNIFFS, SLURPS)
There, smooth and perfect.
No, no, no! Get away from that!
Oh, whoa! Oh, rats! Not again.
I need at least one pie to join the pie swap.
Then I can take as many as I want. But where will I get a pie?
I know.
Good day, Mr. Porter. My, my, what do you have there?
One rhubarb cream pie for the big Adventure Bay pie swap.
-That's what I need.
I... I mean, ingredients for the pie I'll bake myself.
Uh, one bag of apples.
-One bag of apples.
-Oh! And uh, cherries.
-Here you go. -Oh, that was quick.
-Yup. Gotta keep an eye on my pie.
You never know who might want to take it. (LAUGHS)
(LAUGHS) Yeah. You never know.
-Hm. Looks like I need more flour.
-Let me help you with that.
(MEOWS)
(SLURPS)
(MEOWS)
It sure is nice of you to help.
-What are friends for?
-What happened here?
(GRUNTS)
Look at that. I told you everyone wants my pies, even the bears.
(MEOWS)
Oh no! We need to call the Paw Patrol!
-No need. I've got more in the oven.
And bring back that basket when you're done! (LAUGHS)
-But, uh, that... that pie was perfect.
It... it was one of a kind. A masterpiece!
-Okay.
-Um, and we must make sure
that bear on a pie rampage doesn't hurt any kitties.
I... I mean, uh, citizens.
-I suppose she might disrupt the pie swap.
I'll call Ryder.
(Puppad rings)
Actually, one just left.
It was nabbed by a hungry mama bear.
A pie-snatching bear running around Adventure Bay.
You need to save the pie. I mean, uh... uh,
keep the fine citizens of Adventure Bay safe!
Ryder needs us!
(HOWLING)
Oh, Marshall.
(Music)
I guess she couldn't "bear" passing that pie.
Rubble on the double!
(BARKING AND HOWLING)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
Chase!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
Rubble!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
(TIRES SQUEAL)
(SIRENS)
(Music)
No, but, I smell a cream pie way over there.
(SNIFFS) And a bear, too.
(GROWLS)
(SQUAWKS)
Oh, shhh! -Somebody stop that bear!
(MEOWS)
(GROWLS)
(CROWD): (GASPS)
-Oh no, the pies!
-Oh-awww. I've just been plunked by a peach pie projectile.
-Oh! Well, I'll be. It's raining pies.
-Look out!
-Incoming!
(BARKS) Claw!
Good thing we made so many pies.
(GROWLS)
(Music)
But the bear's getting away!
But inside the basket, so young and innocent,
I mean, uh, uh, so fresh and delicious.
-That's very kind of you, Mayor.
But I've got more pies in the oven.
(BARK)
(GROANS)
(MEOWS)
-Hello, nice bear.
Let me just take that old picnic basket off you
and I'll be out of your fur.
(GROWLS)
This isn't a... game! Agh!
(GROWLS)
(GROANS)
(MEOWS)
Kitty!
Oh, you want to play, too, uh? Oh, I know, go fetch!
Tons of fun, but I gotta go!
(GROWLS)
Oh, dear.
(MEOWS)
You're leaving me?
Why would I ever expect loyalty from a kitten?
(GROWLS)
(LAUGHS NERVOUSLY)
(MEOWS)
Hey! That looks like one of Mayor Humdinger's kitties.
-And that looks like rhubarb cream, from my bear-napped pie.
But you didn't even get any pie!
I don't see why not. Good-bye!
Oh my! Okay. Oh ho! Easy does it!
Chase me? I already tried that.
-But, Ryder, if he can't run away...
Let's take to the sky!
(GROWLS)
Otherwise, these bears are gonna bounce me into the treetops. Whoa!
Ryder, I'm almost there.
Ah...!
Gotcha!
I knew this balloon would come in handy.
(Music)
Uh, uh... thanks for rescuing me.
Though I still didn't get any pie.
-Then you're here just in time.
(GIGGLES)
(Music)
Whoa-oh-oh!
Agh! -Now that's a humdinger!
