An extreme lunch

(BARK)

(BARKING AND HOWLING)

Here I come! Whoa!

(GASPS) Perfect!

-Ta da! The table is ready!

Hey, pups.

Hello, sir. You're right on time for your reservation at the Puppy Cafe.

Fresh flowers for your table, sir.

Please sit down, sir.

Wow! This is the fanciest lunch I've ever had,

(CHEERING)

And I haven't even seen the food yet.

Water, sir? (BARKS) Water cannons.

Thanks.

The special is excellent today, sir. Oh!

Bon appétit. -Don't you like it?

It looks pretty great, but, it's pup food.

Do you guys want it?

I thought you'd never ask. (BARKING) Hmmm. Yum!

Ah, you pups.

#Hiking with my grandson

#Hiking with my grandpa

#We're hiking on a beautiful day

#Hiking on a Beautiful day#

Can you name that bird, Alex? -That's a bluebird!

And look there. It's a gold finch.

And that one's a... I think it's a Danny?

-You mean, Daring Danny X?!

-Danny! I mean, Daring Danny X!

Stand back from the edge, it's not safe.

-But if I stand back from the rope across the canyon,

I can't do my newest and greatest stunt!

-Rope?

-Canyon?

-Stunt?

-Danny, wait! That sounds dangerous!

-You mean Daring Dangerous. Here I go!

(GASP)

-Stunt fans everywhere. I call this... whoa!

The most extreme lunch ever!

A taco, in a hamburger, in a sandwich, on a pizza

on a bike in the middle of the canyon!

-Huh? A pizza on a bike on a taco?

-Whoa! My bike picnic table really... catches the wind.

-Whoa! Awesome! Extreme upside down lunch!

-This is not god, Danny! -You mean Daring Danny X!

-Daring Danny X needs help. He needs the Paw Patrol!

(ALL PUPS) Mmm... Mmm...

I like this restaurant. Best lunch ever!

But our guest of honour hasn't had any lunch yet.

-Is this okay, Ryder? An apple! It's perfect.

(Puppad rings)

Hi, Mr. Porter. Is something wrong?

Ryder, come quick. Danny-

-You mean Daring Danny X!

-...is hanging upside down in the middle of the canyon!

-Not a special effect, fans. I'm really upside down!

Okay, Mr. Porter, we'll be there in a jiffy.

No Danny is too daring, no pup is too small!

(Music)

Paw Patrol to the Air Patroller!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

(BARKS) And his lunch.

Wow, Marshall! you balanced the apple the whole way!

Yep! Yep! One apple coming up. Oh no! Wha!

Or should I say, one apple sauce coming up?

(BARKING)

Paw Patrol, ready for action, Ryder sir!

We need to act fast, pups.

Danny picked the worst place for a lunchtime stunt,

high over a canyon.

And then the wind blew him upside down.

Poor Danny. - Poor lunch.

At least he's wearing a safety harness,

but we'll still have to get him down.

So for this mission I'll need... Rocky.

I need you to use your jet pack and claw

to help put Danny right side up again.

(BARKS) Green means go!

And Chase. I'll need you to put your net under Danny

just in case his harness breaks and he falls.

Chase is on the case!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

Let's feel some speed, RoboDog!

(BARKS)

Danny! Just stay still!

-But I can't stay still, I'm Daring Danny X!

(ECHO)

Do you hear that, Grandpa?

-That's the Air Patroller. Yes!

There's Danny!

-Is that a taco, in a hamburger, in a sandwich, on a pizza, on a bike?

(SLURPS)

Whatever it is we better hurry. Chase! Rock! Go, go, go.

(BARKS)

# Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

Chase!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol in a roll#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!##

#Go, go, go, go!#

Rocky!

#Go, go, go, go!#

(Music)

One safety net coming up! Hi, Danny!

That's Dangling Daring Danny... X. Whoa!

(BARKS) Nets!

(Music)

I'm going to help you get ride side up.

-Careful! I don't want to drop my awesome lunch.

Extreme lunch! (GLURP)

-Okay, but we're here to rescue you.

Lunch can wait. (BARKS) Claw!

-Rescue me? From what?

-Eating lunch upside down on a tight rope is awesome! Wooo-hoo!

-Yuck! -Oops! Sorry, Rocky!

-And I thought water in my face is bad.

Now just hang onto me so you don't flip again.

Whoa! Whoa-whoa-whoa!

-This.. is... gonna... look awesome on the camera!

-Phew! Okay. Let's try this again. But please don't touch my jetpack.

(Wind)

RoboDog! Zoom in on the stake holding up the rope.

(BARKS)

That stake is really loose!

I've gotta get down there before it falls out.

RoboDog, hit it!

(BARKS)

Ryder! Jets!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

Awesome. We did it! -Is that Ryder?

Almost there!

Whoa! Agh! Whoa!

-Thanks for the net, Chase.

-Thanks. Whoa!

I never knew this bike could fly. This footage is gonna rule!

Hey, fans, watch me pedal my way down. Or not!

Uh-oh! Danny's in more trouble.

Pups, we need all of you in the air to help catch Danny.

A pup's gotta do what a pup's gotta do. Let's go!

(CHEERING)

Anyone see Danny? -He's way up there.

-Check it out, stunt fans. Daring Danny X, bicycle flyer.

-I'll go catch up with him!

-Don't worry, we're here to help!

-Who's worried? Whoa!

Hey, my extreme lunch!

-It's raining food?

You guys get Danny. I'll handle lunch. (BARKS)

Shovel! (LAUGHS)

Oh no! I'm gonna be pizza'd!

-Not today. Tacos, you're next.

One taco. Two tacos. And a sandwich? Yum!

Whoa!

Okay, pups, each of you grab a part of Danny's bike and guide him down.

You've got it, Ryder.

No, thanks. It's okay, I've got this!

Whoa! That's fast even for me!

We gotta catch Daring Danny, dude!

Burger. Well done!

(SCREAMING) -Look out!

Yikes!

Pull up, Danny. Just yank on your handlebars.

Oh! Phew! Thanks.

Now all I gotta do is sail into... the wall?

Chase, pups, stop him with the net.

Gotcha! Pups, net formation!

(BARKS) Net!

Ooof! Ahhhh!

We'll take you down the rest of the way.

Well, I think that's an excellent idea! (GIGGLES)

Yay! Paw Patrol is the best!

-What a ride, stunt fans!

And the daring dismount

to this daring stunt is thanks to Paw Patrol. Thanks, Ryder.

Hey, whenever your stunt's in trouble, just yelp for help!

Or yelp for lunch.

Today's special is a pizzasandwichburgertaco thingie. Yum!

-You saved my lunch? Awesome! Ryder, you totally deserve some.

Uh, no thanks. Got anything else?

Um... all I have is an apple. Perfect!

Hi, Alex. Here to help me make pies for the pie swap?

-Yup. What's a pie swap?

-A pie swap is when everyone brings a pie

and exchanges it for another one.

-Can I make one all by myself?

-Sure. You can start making a crust.

Just be careful not to stir too... fast.

-Just remember, pups,

the more pies we make, the more pies we can swap...

for even more yummy pies.

-I sure hope people like 'em.

Mmm! Mince-treat pies with crushed up pup treats?

Everybody likes that!

This one's good to go.

Pawsome! I'll be the official pie carrier.

Whoa! Whoa!

Got it! Phew!

Thanks, Rocky.

Uh, Marshall, maybe you could be the official pie taster instead.

Mmmm. Deal.

(SNIFFS, SLURPS)

There, smooth and perfect.

No, no, no! Get away from that!

Oh, whoa! Oh, rats! Not again.

I need at least one pie to join the pie swap.

Then I can take as many as I want. But where will I get a pie?

I know.

Good day, Mr. Porter. My, my, what do you have there?

One rhubarb cream pie for the big Adventure Bay pie swap.

-That's what I need.

I... I mean, ingredients for the pie I'll bake myself.

Uh, one bag of apples.

-One bag of apples.

-Oh! And uh, cherries.

-Here you go. -Oh, that was quick.

-Yup. Gotta keep an eye on my pie.

You never know who might want to take it. (LAUGHS)

(LAUGHS) Yeah. You never know.

-Hm. Looks like I need more flour.

-Let me help you with that.

(MEOWS)

(SLURPS)

(MEOWS)

It sure is nice of you to help.

-What are friends for?

-What happened here?

(GRUNTS)

Look at that. I told you everyone wants my pies, even the bears.

(MEOWS)

Oh no! We need to call the Paw Patrol!

-No need. I've got more in the oven.

And bring back that basket when you're done! (LAUGHS)

-But, uh, that... that pie was perfect.

It... it was one of a kind. A masterpiece!

-Okay.

-Um, and we must make sure

that bear on a pie rampage doesn't hurt any kitties.

I... I mean, uh, citizens.

-I suppose she might disrupt the pie swap.

I'll call Ryder.

Great job, pups.

(Puppad rings)

Hi, Mr. Porter. How are your pies coming along?

Actually, one just left.

It was nabbed by a hungry mama bear.

A pie-snatching bear running around Adventure Bay.

You need to save the pie. I mean, uh... uh,

keep the fine citizens of Adventure Bay safe!

Okay. We will!

No bear is too big, no pup is too small.

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

Ryder needs us!

Who-oh-oh-oh!

(HOWLING)

Oh...! I spy with my little eye some yummy, twirly pie!

Oh, Marshall.

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder sir!

Thanks for hurrying, pups.

Mr. Porter had an unexpected customer this morning.

I guess she couldn't "bear" passing that pie.

But now we need to get this mama bear back to the woods.

So for this mission I'll need... Chase.

I need you to use your megaphone to warn people to stay clear.

Chase is on the case!

And Rocky, I need you to use your catapult

to launch some tasty treats to lure away the bear.

Green means go!

And, Rubble, I need you to use your rig to tow Rocky's catapult.

Rubble on the double!

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(BARKING AND HOWLING)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

Chase!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

Rubble!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(TIRES SQUEAL)

(SIRENS)

(Music)

See anything, pups?

No, but, I smell a cream pie way over there.

(SNIFFS) And a bear, too.

Chase, time to warn everyone.

(BARKS) Megaphone!

Attention, everyone!

A bear with a sweet tooth is coming through.

Please do not startle her!

(GROWLS)

(SQUAWKS)

Oh, shhh! -Somebody stop that bear!

(MEOWS)

(GROWLS)

(CROWD): (GASPS)

-Oh no, the pies!

-Oh-awww. I've just been plunked by a peach pie projectile.

-Oh! Well, I'll be. It's raining pies.

-Look out!

-Incoming!

We've got to get that bear out of here.

Time to use that catapult.

(BARKS) Claw!

Good thing we made so many pies.

(GROWLS)

(Music)

Great job, pups.

But the bear's getting away!

That's right, Mayor Humdinger.

She's headed back to the woods where she belongs.

But inside the basket, so young and innocent,

I mean, uh, uh, so fresh and delicious.

-That's very kind of you, Mayor.

But I've got more pies in the oven.

Pups, let's clean up this mess!

(BARK)

(GROANS)

(MEOWS)

-Hello, nice bear.

Let me just take that old picnic basket off you

and I'll be out of your fur.

(GROWLS)

This isn't a... game! Agh!

(GROWLS)

(GROANS)

(MEOWS)

Kitty!

Oh, you want to play, too, uh? Oh, I know, go fetch!

Tons of fun, but I gotta go!

(GROWLS)

Oh, dear.

(MEOWS)

You're leaving me?

Why would I ever expect loyalty from a kitten?

(GROWLS)

(LAUGHS NERVOUSLY)

(MEOWS)

Hey! That looks like one of Mayor Humdinger's kitties.

-And that looks like rhubarb cream, from my bear-napped pie.

I think he wants you to follow him.

And where's Mayor Humdinger? He might be in trouble.

Rocky, come with me.

But you didn't even get any pie!

Could we take it to go?

I don't see why not. Good-bye!

Oh my! Okay. Oh ho! Easy does it!

Mayor Humdinger! Stay calm

and don't try to run or the bear will...

Chase me? I already tried that.

-But, Ryder, if he can't run away...

The only other way out is up. Skye, we need you.

Let's take to the sky!

(GROWLS)

Hang in there, Mayor Humdinger. I have no choice.

Otherwise, these bears are gonna bounce me into the treetops. Whoa!

Ryder, I'm almost there.

Good. Start lowering your harness!

Just hold on a little longer... and now!

Ah...!

Gotcha!

Okay, Rocky, we need that pie.

And do you have anything to make it fly?

I knew this balloon would come in handy.

(CHUCKLES) Look, bears. It's pie in the sky.

A flying dessert! That should get you back home.

(Music)

Uh, uh... thanks for rescuing me.

No problem, Mayor Humdinger.

Whenever you're in trouble, just yelp for help.

Though I still didn't get any pie.

-Then you're here just in time.

(GIGGLES)

(Music)

Whoa-oh-oh!

Agh! -Now that's a humdinger!