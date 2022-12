Geronimo Stilton en inglés - Barry the Moustache

91170

Geronimo Stilton en inglés

3284841

The mummy with no name

At the New Mouse City Museum strange things are happening, there are reports of a mummy walking around the Museum at night and even during the day, frightening visitors. Certain that there's a logical explanation to all this Geronimo agrees to do a story to PROVE that there's no mummy. It turns out there is a mummy walking around, but it's really a famous thief named “Shadow” who is behind it all.