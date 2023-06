The good, the bad and the goopy

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Welcome to the Goopy Show!

(Blows Raspberry)

(Blow Raspberries)

Today's show is about birthdays.

If it's your birthday, say 'Goop-dee-doo'!

- Goop-dee-doo!

That's right, today's your special day.

And wait till you see my special gift.

You're gonna love it!

(Giggles)

Man, this party is gonna be off the hook!

Deejay Freddie comin' atchu from BB's first birthday!

You got BB's gift, right, Phil?

Of course!

Most powerful vacuum on the market.

Phil, it's a Goopy themed party.

You were supposed to get a Goopy gift.

It's all she talks about.

(Circus music)

But-but-but she saw this on TV and loved it.

Goopy-doopy-doopy-dee-doo!

Cleaning's fun for me and you! Haha!

(Giggles)

Or she just liked watching Goopy play with it.

Well, duhh!

BB would happily watch Goopy do his laundry.

Uhh, should we get her a washer-dryer set?

Ah, maybe I don't know BB at all.

Ohhhh...

And if I don't know her, who even am I?

Lettie's like her big sister.

Lemo's a big brother to her.

And Freddie's like this weird grand-turtle.

So I guess I'm just the dolphin that ruined her first birthday!

Don't worry, it's like the old saying:

You always forget your first birthday.

Actually, the saying is:

You never forget your first birthday.

Oh... That's much worse.

Ohhh! I have to do something.

(Gasps)

Yes! I'll get BB the best Goopy gift ever!

What? Now?

We can't have the party without you.

It's okay, just start without me.

I'll be right back!

For BB!

I'm fine.

Keep stalling.

So far, this is going better than most of our parties.

Aha! Goop-dee-do!

I found the Goopy mother-load!

Aaahh!!

Those Goopys sell as fast as we can stock 'em.

Noooooo!!

Yah Hahh! It's mine!!

You don't understand.

This toy is the only thing keeping me from

totally ruining a first birthday...

(Sigh)

Take good care of him, kiddo.

Hmm, maybe what BB needs isn't a toy, but a gift from the heart!

(Gasp)

And you can't buy a gift from the heart.

And, voila!

Now that's a gift from the heart...!

You, heartbreaker!

Thanks a lot!

I can't wait to meet Goopy, hahaha!

Meet... Goopy?

Goop ya later, guppies!

(Blows Raspberry)

(Blows Raspberry)

- Where's Phil...?

Uh oh! She noticed again.

Phil better get back.

It's getting harder to distract her.

I guess we could start the games...

BB, wanna play Pin the Fin on the Goppy?

Yeahh!

(Music)

Waaaahhhh!!

(Mobile rings)

Not now Lemo, I'm trying to save the day.

Come on, let's go.

I'm running out of time.

Next!

Oohh, please!

I'm the worst uncle in the Big Blue.

You gotta help me Goopy.

You're my only hope...

Aren't you a little big to be sitting on Goopy's lap?

I mean, I know you're not the real Goopy!

Shh! Look what you did!

Uhhh, uhh... I mean, wow!

He's so real! Look at this detail!

(Mobile ring)

We just saw you take Goopy's head off!

It's all over Flip Flop!

What?! Already?!

Anyway, we have bigger issues here.

Someone gave BB a Goopy piñata.

Turns out, smashing her favorite character into pieces

just made her more upset.

Waaaaaahh...!!

Mistakes were made!

Who knew?

It's not a party without all of us

and she can tell something is wrong.

You gotta get back here, Phil.

And don't bring a headless Mall Goopy.

I'm going to ruin my sweet BB's first birthday party.

I don't know what to do.

You never forget your first birthday.

That kid's gonna be crushed.

Awww...

You have to get Goopy to help you.

But you're not the real...

No, I'm not.

You need the O.G.

The original Goopy.

Ugghh! That's a looooong way down.

How am I going to do this? Ah-ha!

Stairs! Okay, Phil.

What's the plan?

You're gonna convince Goopy that he needs to come with me so I can make

a special little girl happy on her birthday.

Simple. Boy, this is a long way.

Goopy sure does live deep.

Probably 'cause he's a blobfish.

I'm sure glad the pressure doesn't affect me.

This must be Goopy HQ.

My problem is solved.

Hello?

Goopy? Are you here?

I need your help.

Wow! You took the stairs, huh?

Everybody else waits for the elevator to see Goopy.

Elevator?

Aw, barnacles...

You must really love Goopy to come alllll the way down here.

The truth is, I love someone who loves you.

Well, Goop-dee-doo!

Who's the lucky guppy?

She's my sister.

Or maybe my cousin?

See, that's sort of the problem.

I'm not really sure how I fit into her life.

(Crying)

Whoever she is, she's lucky to have you.

What can Goopy do?

Come up to the Calypso with me!

Oh, no, not that.

Goopy can't handle the pressure.

You see, Goopy is...

Sounds like a great story! You can tell me on the way there.

There's no time to waste.

Ahh, that feels better.

Goopy, don't feel too good.

Goopy thinks he should go back and get his pressure suit.

There's no time.

I can't wait to see BB's face.

Aww, look at her.

We can't wait anymore.

Freddie, grab your cake!

Where's Phil?

(Sighs)

Cheer up, BB. You're gonna love this...

Hmm, ya...

I may have misunderstood what you meant by a Goopy cake.

Happy birthday, BB!

Phil!

(Giggles)

Guess who's heeeeeere?!?

Goop-dee-doo...

Uhh... What is that?

Ahh!

I-I-I don't understand what happened?!

You brought a blobfish inside.

The change in pressure, and the lack of water lead to...

well... that!

Goopy tried to tell you!

But don't worry, Phil.

Goopy knows what to do.

- No Goop-dee-doo...

No Goopy! No!

You must be Bacon Berry.

(Terrified gasp)

Come and get a Goopy hug!

I messed everything up.

All because of my gift...

Oh, wait a sec. That's it!

My terrible, terrible gift!

Aaahh! Oh No! Oh No!

- (Warbled) Goop-dee-dooo!

(Vaccum whirring)

Ha...!!

Yay...!

I knew she loved the sound of that.

Good thing it's got a turbo-suck option, too.

Well, Goop-dee-doo!

Thanks for all the fun Phil, but Goopy should be going.

No problemo, Goopy. I'll get ya home.

(Whistles)

Goop-dee-doooooo!

And that my friends, is the most powerful vacuum on the market.

Yaaay!! Phil!!

(Laughter)

- Now before we say, Goop ya later.

Goopy's got a message for a very special guppy. Haha!

Happy birthday, Bacon Berry!

Goopy promises you'll never forget your first birthday!

Riiiight, Phil?

(Blows raspberries)

(Laughter)

Nice one, Philip!

Looks like BB knows you too.

As her hero.

Way to go!

Her hero...

I like the sound of that.

(Laughter)