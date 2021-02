Bat Pat en inglés - Are You More Talented Than a Human?

93291

Bat Pat en inglés

Moonstruck

After numerous sightings of a furry beast in the Whispering Forest, “supernatural expert” Ivan Templeton is determined to catch the “menace” to make a name for himself. Hoping to prevent such a fate, the kids and Bat Pat search for the creature in the Whispering Forest and it turns out to be a werewolf...hanging out and dancing to music!? The werewolf is captured by Ivan. Later, as the kids and Bat Pat try to free the werewolf from a cage at Ivan's house, the full moon is covered by clouds to reveal the werewolf is their good friend Phil Mooney! They rescue Phil and replace him with a werewolf piñata, which Ivan reveals to the Mayor as the "werewolf." To prevent Phil from going out to the Whispering Forest to dance on the next full moon, the kids and Bat Pat turn Phil’s room into an automated disco that Phil can activate the next time he has the howling urge to dance under a full moon.