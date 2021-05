Bat Pat en inglés - King Without a Ring

93291

Bat Pat en inglés

Survival of the trolliest

A reality TV show host, Tiger Leatherheart, discovers a mysterious and fierce creature on Black Skull Island while filming his show. After Tiger vows to capture the creature, Rebecca is determined to save the creature from Tiger. The kids and Bat Pat travel to Black Skull Island and, under the guise of “helping” Tiger find the creature, they set off to find the creature before Tiger does. The gang finally encounters the creature in a cave in the middle of the island, but the creature’s not fierce at all. It’s just a shy troll that was acting ferocious to scare away Tiger and his cameras. The kids save the day by dressing the troll as an old fisherman and fooling Tiger into thinking he’s just a fan of Tiger’s show. Annoyed that he’s wasted his time on a wild goose chase, Tiger and his cameraman leave the island, and the troll, in peace.