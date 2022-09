Bat Pat en inglés - Genie in the Box

93291

3815756

Please don't make a wish

Phil Mooney wished that someone would help with the trash, and he ended up inside the can at the curb. Did his wish come true? Leo wishes for a high-tech skateboard and it appears almost like magic. Sure, it's a little handmade and doesn't quite work like the real thing, but his wish did come true, right? And he's not the only one – people all around Fogville are having their wishes come true, but just not as perfect as they want. Rebecca believes that a Wishmeister is running around Fogville granting people's wishes. Martin completely disagrees, but changes his mind when they wish for the Wishmeister and he shows up. Turns out, he ran out of Twinkle Dust a long time ago and is granting wishes non-magically on his own. With a wish list that's growing longer by the hour, the Silvers agree to help the Wishmeister grant wishes. But when it becomes too much work, they help the Wishmeister get more Twinkle Dust. The only one who can do that would be the Wishmeister's brother, but the two of them don't speak after a falling out years ago. The Silvers get the two brothers to make up and be friends again, and the Wishmeister gets more Twinkle Dust to grant wishes the old-fashioned way: magic.