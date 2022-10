Bat Pat en inglés - A Fang-tastic Halloween - Part 1

93291

Bat Pat en inglés

Pirates ahoy

Out on the water in his rowboat, Salomon Trotter has a close encounter with a ghostly ship from the fog. The next morning, the opening of the restored Fogville Lighthouse has the Silver family and Bat Pat abuzz with excitement, but Trotter tries to stop it for fear the ghost ship will return. Rebecca is anxious to see if the ship will show up, but Martin doesn't believe in ghosts, even if there are all those mysterious holes that someone dug around Fogville. The “ghost ship” does show up, headed by the pirate Captain Goldtooth. He'll never stop digging holes in Fogville until he finds his lost treasure. The kids and Bat Pat sign on as his crew to help find the pirate Captain's hidden stash of taffy! But when they finally dig up the treasure chest, the taffy inside has turned to dust. What's a poor pirate to do when he needs taffy to trade with his taffy-trading friends? The Silvers and Bat Pat help him modernize his ship with a new taffy-maker so Goldtooth can make his own treasure from now on.