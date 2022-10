La criatura de la Laguna Blech

93291

Bat Pat en inglés

Sealed with a curse

While trying to finish their family float for the school’s fair and parade, the kids and Bat Pat discover a large, green creature making a mess of the library. The creature is not really a creature, but has been turned into one by a curse and is looking for a cure in Capistrano’s spell books. The gang finds the right spell to break the curse: a girl must kiss the creature...but it needs to be a girl who doesn't know the creature is cursed. After a comical failure to get Natty to kiss the creature, they set up a kissing booth at the school fair. The plan works as Ms. Brittle, unaware of the creature’s true nature, gives him a peck on the cheek and breaks the curse. The kids and Bat Pat are surprised when the creature doesn’t turn into a handsome prince as they expected, but a frog, which is what he was before the curse turned him into the creature.