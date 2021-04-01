Turbo 3 - Descarga de guitarrazos - 01/04/21

Lunes a viernes de 18.00 a 19.00 horas
Aquí tienes una poderosa sesión de crujientes guitarrazos a cargo de bandas como Hermana Furia, SCR, Qverno, Airbourne, Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood, Rival Sons o Corizonas.
Playlist:
HERMANA FURIA - Grita con furia
SCR - Caballo
QVERNO - Diamantes dementes
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Smooth Sailing
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Arabella
MILES KANE - Give Up
AIRBOURNE - Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast
CORIZONAS - Nubes negras
AC/DC - Realize
RIVAL SONS - Lucky Girl
THE BLACK KEYS - Your Touch
THE BLACK KEYS - Chop and Change
PAUL MCCARTNEY - Find My Way (feat. Beck)
WISEMEN PROJECT - Demons
ROYAL BLOOD - Limbo
JUSTICE - We Are Your Friends (Justice Vs Simian)