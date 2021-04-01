RTVE.es
Turbo 3

Lunes a viernes de 18.00 a 19.00 horas

Turbo 3 - Descarga de guitarrazos - 01/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • Descarga de guitarrazos
Turbo 3 - Descarga de guitarrazos - 01/04/21

01 abr 2021

Aquí tienes una poderosa sesión de crujientes guitarrazos a cargo de bandas como Hermana Furia, SCR, Qverno, Airbourne, Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood, Rival Sons o Corizonas.

Playlist:

HERMANA FURIA - Grita con furia

SCR - Caballo

QVERNO - Diamantes dementes

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Smooth Sailing

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Arabella

MILES KANE - Give Up

AIRBOURNE - Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast

CORIZONAS - Nubes negras

AC/DC - Realize

RIVAL SONS - Lucky Girl

THE BLACK KEYS - Your Touch

THE BLACK KEYS - Chop and Change

PAUL MCCARTNEY - Find My Way (feat. Beck)

WISEMEN PROJECT - Demons

ROYAL BLOOD - Limbo

JUSTICE - We Are Your Friends (Justice Vs Simian)

ver más sobre "Turbo 3 - Descarga de guitarrazos - 01/04/21" ver menos sobre "Turbo 3 - Descarga de guitarrazos - 01/04/21"
