Sólo jazz Radio Clásica

Sólo jazz

Lunes, miércoles y viernes de 00h a 1h y de 13h a 14 horas

Solo Jazz - Peggy Lee daba nota de sobresaliente con Benny Carter - 16/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • Peggy Lee daba nota de sobresaliente con Benny Carter

Solo Jazz - Peggy Lee daba nota de sobresaliente con Benny Carter - 16/04/21

16 abr 2021

BERLIN: Love you didn't do right by me (3.09). P. Lee. BERLIN: See See rider (2.37). P. Lee. LEE: Please don't rush me (2.38). P. Lee. CHARLES: Ain't that love? (2.03). P. Lee. DePAUL / CAHN: Teach me tonight (2.26). P. Lee. WILDER: I'll be around (2.48). P. Lee. WOLF / HERRON / SINATRA: I'm a fool to want you (3.23). P. Lee. HAMILTON: Bouquet of blues (3.19). P. Lee. FREEMAN / DAVID: Baby don't be mad at me (3.06). P. Lee. RUSSELL / POWELL: Foolin' nobody but me (3.06). P. Lee. YOUNG: Love letters (2.50). P. Lee. SPINA: It's so nice to have a man around the house (2.25). P. Lee. SISLEY / BLAKE: I'm just wild about Harry (2.11). P. Lee. ROSE / OLMAN: Oh Johnny Oh Johnny Oh (1.49). P. Lee. BAKER: I love to love (2.53). P. Lee. TAYLOR / LANE: Everybody loves somebody (3.17). P. Lee. ARLEN / KOEHLER: Stormy weather (3.12). P. Lee

