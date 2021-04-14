ROMBERG / HAMMERSTEIN: Softly as in a morning sunrise (6.06). J. Di Martino. WHITING / KAHN: Guilty (7.04). H. Person. HAMPTON: Blues for Gerry (8.34). L. Hampton / G. Mulligan. JACKSON: Bluesology (6.06). Modern Jazz Quartet. AHBEZ: Nature boy (5.06). Modern Jazz Quartet. COOTS / GILLESPIE: You go to my head (3.02). C. Hawkins. LEWIS: Vendome (3.15). Modern Jazz Quartet. DUKE / MYROW: Autumn medley (5.13). Modern Jazz Quartet. NEMO: Don't take your love from me (4.52). M. Jackson / C. Hawkins