Sólo jazz Radio Clásica

Sólo jazz

Lunes, miércoles y viernes de 00h a 1h y de 13h a 14 horas

Solo Jazz - Milt Jackson intemporal - 14/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • Milt Jackson intemporal

Solo Jazz - Milt Jackson intemporal - 14/04/21

14 abr 2021

ROMBERG / HAMMERSTEIN: Softly as in a morning sunrise (6.06). J. Di Martino. WHITING / KAHN: Guilty (7.04). H. Person. HAMPTON: Blues for Gerry (8.34). L. Hampton / G. Mulligan. JACKSON: Bluesology (6.06). Modern Jazz Quartet. AHBEZ: Nature boy (5.06). Modern Jazz Quartet. COOTS / GILLESPIE: You go to my head (3.02). C. Hawkins. LEWIS: Vendome (3.15). Modern Jazz Quartet. DUKE / MYROW: Autumn medley (5.13). Modern Jazz Quartet. NEMO: Don't take your love from me (4.52). M. Jackson / C. Hawkins

Histórico

Los últimos 1.011 programas de Sólo jazz

