Solo jazz - El discreto encanto del contrabajo de Red Mitchell - 02/04/21

MARTIN / BLAINE: The girl next door (6.15). R. Mitchell / K. Barron. MITCHELL: Rainy night (5.23). R. Mitchell. BEST: Wee Allen's Alley (11.05). R. Kamuka / C. Candoli. GOODMAN / WEBB: Stompin' at The Savoy .(3.17). T. Farlow / R. Norvo / R. Mitchell. MULLIGAN: Gold Rush (6.27). G. Mulligan. TJADER: Warm song (3.43). C. Tjader. JONES / SYMES: There is no greater love (7.59). J. Hall / R. Mitchell. MITCHELL: Finally (7.23) R. Mitchell / K. Barron