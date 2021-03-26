RTVE.es
Otras secciones en RTVE.es
Sólo jazz Radio Clásica

Sólo jazz

Lunes, miércoles y viernes de 00h a 1h y de 13h a 14 horas

www.rtve.es /pages/rtve-player-app/2.17.1/js/
Solo Jazz - Arrollador Stanley Clarke - 26/03/21 - escuchar ahora
  • A mi lista
  • A mis favoritos

  • Arrollador Stanley Clarke
  • Compartir en Facebook Facebook
  • Compartir en Twitter Twitter

Solo Jazz - Arrollador Stanley Clarke - 26/03/21

26 mar 2021

McHUGH / ADAMSON: Too young to go steady (7.30). J.L. Ponty. COREA: Children's song (2.48). Ch. Corea. ELLINGTON: Take the Coltrane (3.30). S. Clarke / L. White. TIZOL: Perdido (5.41). S. Clarke. ROLLINS: Oleo (6.09). S. Clarke. CLARKE: Chateauvallon 1972 (5.26). S. Clarke. CLARKE: Bass folk song nº 6 (2.41). S. Clarke. COLTRANE: Blue train (6.16). S. Clarke. CHURCHILL / MOREY: Someday my prince will come (4.56). S. Clarke / Hiromi. WEILL: Mack The Knife (6.52). S. Clarke

ver más sobre "Solo Jazz - Arrollador Stanley Clarke - 26/03/21" ver menos sobre "Solo Jazz - Arrollador Stanley Clarke - 26/03/21"
Favoritos
Mi lista
Histórico

Los últimos 1.000 programas de Sólo jazz

  • Ver Miniaturas Ver Miniaturas
  • Ver Listado Ver Listado
Buscar por:
Por fechas
Por tipo
Todos los vídeos y audios

Programas relacionados

Nuestro flamenco

Nuestro flamenco

Música antigua

Música antigua

La zarzuela

La zarzuela

Los conciertos de Radio Clásica

Los conciertos de Radio Clásica

La casa del sonido

La casa del sonido

Se está escuchando
audio Café del Sur - Manual de instrucciones - 11/04/21

Café del Sur - Manual de instrucciones - 11/04/...

audio Toma uno - Corre hacia delante - 11/04/21

Toma uno - Corre hacia delante - 11/04/21

audio Músicas posibles - Diente de León - 11/04/21

Músicas posibles - Diente de León - 11/04/21

audio El bosque habitado - Llegan los vencejos. Ave del Año - 11/04/21

El bosque habitado - Llegan los vencejos. Ave d...

audio No es un día cualquiera - Nutrición y cultura - Hora 5 - 11/04/2021

No es un día cualquiera - Nutrición y cultura -...

TV por canales

Todo TVE

Radio por cadenas

Todo RNE

Más