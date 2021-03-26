Solo Jazz - Arrollador Stanley Clarke - 26/03/21

McHUGH / ADAMSON: Too young to go steady (7.30). J.L. Ponty. COREA: Children's song (2.48). Ch. Corea. ELLINGTON: Take the Coltrane (3.30). S. Clarke / L. White. TIZOL: Perdido (5.41). S. Clarke. ROLLINS: Oleo (6.09). S. Clarke. CLARKE: Chateauvallon 1972 (5.26). S. Clarke. CLARKE: Bass folk song nº 6 (2.41). S. Clarke. COLTRANE: Blue train (6.16). S. Clarke. CHURCHILL / MOREY: Someday my prince will come (4.56). S. Clarke / Hiromi. WEILL: Mack The Knife (6.52). S. Clarke