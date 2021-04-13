RTVE.es
Martes a vierrnes de 04.00 a 05.00 horas

Sateli 3 - Especial: Pop - Rock CD Singles (1998-2005) - 13/04/21
  Especial: Pop - Rock CD Singles (1998-2005)
Sateli 3 - Especial: Pop - Rock CD Singles (1998-2005) - 13/04/21

13 abr 2021

Sintonía: "Happy Sapp" - JeanJacket Shotgun

"Monkey to Man" - Elvis Costello & The Imposters; "Best of You" - Foo Fighters; "Bom Bom Bom" - Living Things; "Gimme Gimme" - Jeanjacket Shotgun; "Quasi Adati"??? - Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti; "Sister Jack" y "Monkey Feelings" - Spoon; "Ride" - The Vines; "No Backward Glances" - Seachange; "You Were Always The One" - The Cribs; "Believe" y "If You´re Not Scared" - K´s Choice; Bonus: "Happy for a While" - The Marriage.

