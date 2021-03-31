La cuarta parte - Stressed out - 31/03/21

1/ 101. Stressed out. feat. Overlord Scooch and SDNY. 2/ YOUR OLD DROOG & THA GOD FAHIM. Disney world. 3/ BENNY THE BUTCHER. Longevity. feat. FRENCH MONTANA y JIM JONES. 4/ CONWAY & BIG GHOST LIMITED. Forever ago. 5/ TERMANOLOGY AND SHORTFYUZ. The Shade. feat. Jared Evan. 6/ BREEZE BREWIN. Taking notes. 7/ TEK. Black tie affair. feat. Roc Marciano. 8/ SLAINE. Everything Once. feat. RITE HOOK. 9/ DENZEL CURRY AND KENNY BEATS. Cosmic the M4a. 10/ RAPPER BIG POOH. Losin’ my religion. 11/ I SELF DEVINE. This is a spiritual. 12/ NAPOLEON DA LEGEND. Almost there. 11/ JAYY GRAMS. Rubix Cube. 12/ KAIMBR AND SEAN BORN. Baked Goods. feat Cy Young. 13/ PHIFE DAWG. Nutshell pt 2. feat BUSTA RHYMES, REDMAN. 14/ BLAK MADEEN. God Given. feat BLACASTAN. 15/ WAIS P. John Singleton. feat. YOGI.