Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona - #SesiónMelocotonazo: My Chemical Romance, Holy Ghost!, Lisasinson... - 09/04/21

Playlist:

My Chemical Romance - Helena

My Chemical Romance - Welcome to the black parade

Gerard Way - Brother

My Chemical Romance - Planetary

Biela - Hoy peor que ayer

Delaporte - El volcán

Cuchillas - Unidad de víctimas especiales

Lisasinson - Tú y yo

Holy Ghost! - Wait and see

Holy Ghost! - Bridge and Tunnel

Holy Ghost! - Anxious

Cabiria - Lejos un rato

Georgia - Running up that hill

Shopie Ellis Bextor - True Faith

Kylie Minogue - Can't get out of my mind