Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona Radio 3

Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona

Lunes a Viernes, de 06.00 a 09.00 horas

Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona - #SesiónMelocotonazo: My Chemical Romance, Holy Ghost!, Lisasinson... - 09/04/21
  #SesiónMelocotonazo: My Chemical Romance, Holy Ghost!, Lisas
Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona - #SesiónMelocotonazo: My Chemical Romance, Holy Ghost!, Lisasinson... - 09/04/21

09 abr 2021

Playlist:

My Chemical Romance - Helena

My Chemical Romance - Welcome to the black parade

Gerard Way - Brother

My Chemical Romance - Planetary
Biela - Hoy peor que ayer

Delaporte - El volcán

Cuchillas - Unidad de víctimas especiales

Lisasinson - Tú y yo

Holy Ghost! - Wait and see

Holy Ghost! - Bridge and Tunnel
Holy Ghost! - Anxious

Cabiria - Lejos un rato

Georgia - Running up that hill

Shopie Ellis Bextor - True Faith

Kylie Minogue - Can't get out of my mind

Los últimos 3.252 programas de Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona

