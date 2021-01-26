RTVE.es
English Language Broadcast Radio Exterior

English Language Broadcast

Lunes, miércoles y viernes a las 23.00 horas UTC, martes, jueves y sábado a las 03.00 horas reemisión

English Language Broadcast - USA: An attempted coup and an inauguration - 26/01/21 - escuchar ahora
  • USA: An attempted coup and an inauguration
English Language Broadcast - USA: An attempted coup and an inauguration - 26/01/21

26 ene 2021


We don't usually report much on US domestic news, but sometimes that news shocks the world, as was the case of the January 6 assault on the Capitol building in Washington D.C.
Fired up by President Donald Trump's speech at a "Save America" rally, his followers stormed the seat of American democracy to halt the confirmation of electoral votes in the November Presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden. The violence of the mob resulted in five deaths while Senators and Representatives were ushered to safety. The siege lasted more than five hours. Two weeks later, Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.
 

Los últimos 2.220 programas de English Language Broadcast

El administrador de la página ha decidido no mostrar los comentarios de este contenido en cumplimiento de las Normas de participación

comentarios.nopermitidos

