RTVE.es
Otras secciones en RTVE.es
English Language Broadcast Radio Exterior

English Language Broadcast

Lunes, miércoles y viernes a las 22.00 horas UTC, martes, jueves y sábado a las 02.00 horas reemisión

www.rtve.es /pages/rtve-player-app/2.17.1/js/
English Language Broadcast - The Second Spanish Republic - 15/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • A mi lista
  • A mis favoritos

  • The Second Spanish Republic
  • Compartir en Facebook Facebook
  • Compartir en Twitter Twitter

English Language Broadcast - The Second Spanish Republic - 15/04/21

15 abr 2021

April 14th marks the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Second Spanish Republic, which lasted from 1931 until the end of the Spanish Civil War in 1939. In today's broadcast, after a round-up of national and international news, we take a look back at a brief period of democracy in Spain which was followed by nearly four decades of military dictatorship under Francisco Franco. We end the broadcast with the music of Catalan composer Federico Mompou.

ver más sobre "English Language Broadcast - The Second Spanish Republic - 15/04/21" ver menos sobre "English Language Broadcast - The Second Spanish Republic - 15/04/21"
Favoritos
Mi lista
Histórico

Los últimos 2.245 programas de English Language Broadcast

  • Ver Miniaturas Ver Miniaturas
  • Ver Listado Ver Listado
Buscar por:
Por fechas
Por tipo
Todos los vídeos y audios

Programas relacionados

Mundo solidario

Mundo solidario

Otros acentos

Otros acentos

No es un día cualquiera

No es un día cualquiera

Abierto hasta las 2

Abierto hasta las 2

Hora América

Hora América

Se está escuchando
audio Café del sur - Lejos de Lisboa - 25/04/21

Café del sur - Lejos de Lisboa - 25/04/21

audio Espacio en blanco - El mal de ojo - 25/04/21

Espacio en blanco - El mal de ojo - 25/04/21

audio Futuro abierto - Vitamina D y COVID-19 - 25/04/21

Futuro abierto - Vitamina D y COVID-19 - 25/04/...

audio Músicas posibles - Together Forever - 25/04/21

Músicas posibles - Together Forever - 25/04/21

audio Espacio en blanco - La bestia de Morbach - 25/04/21

Espacio en blanco - La bestia de Morbach - 25/0...

TV por canales

Todo TVE

Radio por cadenas

Todo RNE

Más