April 14th marks the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Second Spanish Republic, which lasted from 1931 until the end of the Spanish Civil War in 1939. In today's broadcast, after a round-up of national and international news, we take a look back at a brief period of democracy in Spain which was followed by nearly four decades of military dictatorship under Francisco Franco. We end the broadcast with the music of Catalan composer Federico Mompou.