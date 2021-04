Hoy escuchamos: ACDC- Moneytalks, Barricada- Salta, Blind Guardian- Theater of pain, Napalm Death- Greed killing, Evergrey- King of errors, Siddharta- Rotos, Darkest Hour- Love as a weapon, Skid Row- In a darkened room, Anathema- Dreaming light, Rotting Christ- Among two storms, Lamb of God- Walk with me in hell, Gamma Ray- Master of confusion.