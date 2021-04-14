RTVE.es
Otras secciones en RTVE.es
El sótano Radio 3

El sótano

Lunes a Viernes de 19.00 a 20.00 horas

www.rtve.es /pages/rtve-player-app/2.17.1/js/
El sótano - Una sesión musical con Chuck Prophet - 14/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • A mi lista
  • A mis favoritos

  • Una sesión musical con Chuck Prophet

  • Compartir en Facebook Facebook
  • Compartir en Twitter Twitter

El sótano - Una sesión musical con Chuck Prophet - 14/04/21

14 abr 2021

Contactamos en directo con Chuck Prophet, que nos atiende desde su casa en San Francisco para hablarnos de su último trabajo, “The land that time forgot”, y ofrecernos una selección de diez canciones y artistas favoritos vinculados a su lado más power pop y new wave.
Playlist;
CHUCK PROPHET “Marathon”
CHUCK PROPHET “High as Johnny Thunders”
EZRA FURMAN and THE HARPOONS “Take off your sunglasses”
THE RUBINOOS “Hard to get”
KELLEY STOLTZ “Underwater's where the action Ii”
FLAMIN’ GROOVIES “Shake some action”
JONATHAN RICHMAN “New teller”
ADAM GREEN “Emily”
SVT “Heart of stone”
THE TROGGS “With a girl like you”
TWEEDS “I need that record”
MINK DEVILLE “Spanish stroll”

ver más sobre "El sótano - Una sesión musical con Chuck Prophet - 14/04/21" ver menos sobre "El sótano - Una sesión musical con Chuck Prophet - 14/04/21"
Favoritos
Mi lista
Histórico

Los últimos 2.870 programas de El sótano

  • Ver Miniaturas Ver Miniaturas
  • Ver Listado Ver Listado
Secciones:
Buscar por:
Por fechas
Por tipo
Todos los vídeos y audios

Programas relacionados

Capitán Demo

Capitán Demo

Como lo oyes

Como lo oyes

Disco grande

Disco grande

El vuelo del Fénix

El vuelo del Fénix

Islas de Robinson

Islas de Robinson

Se está escuchando
audio Café del sur - Lejos de Lisboa - 25/04/21

Café del sur - Lejos de Lisboa - 25/04/21

audio Espacio en blanco - El mal de ojo - 25/04/21

Espacio en blanco - El mal de ojo - 25/04/21

audio Futuro abierto - Vitamina D y COVID-19 - 25/04/21

Futuro abierto - Vitamina D y COVID-19 - 25/04/...

audio Músicas posibles - Together Forever - 25/04/21

Músicas posibles - Together Forever - 25/04/21

audio Espacio en blanco - La bestia de Morbach - 25/04/21

Espacio en blanco - La bestia de Morbach - 25/0...

TV por canales

Todo TVE

Radio por cadenas

Todo RNE

Más