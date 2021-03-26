El Sótano - ¡Y al piano...! - 26/03/21

El lunes 29 de marzo es el Día Mundial del Piano. Se celebra el día 88 de cada año -ya que ese es el número de teclas que tiene este instrumento- y lleva realizándose desde 2015. Por cuestión de agenda nos adelantamos a la fecha señalada y te ofrecemos una sesión de Viernes en donde festejamos ese maravilloso instrumento con una selección de grandes canciones y enormes pianistas.

(Foto del podcast; Jerry Lee Lewis)

Playlist;

FATS DOMINO “Blueberry Hill” (1956)

HUEY PIANO SMITH “Rockin Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” (1957)

LITTLE RICHARD “Good golly miss Molly” (1957)

JERRY LEE LEWIS “Lewis boogie” (1958)

RAY CHARLES “Mess around” (1953)

THE ZOMBIES “She’s not there” (1964, al piano... Rod Argent)

THE ANIMALS “I believe to my soul” (1965, al piano... Alan Price)

THE SPENCER DAVIS GROUP “Gimme some lovin” (1966, al piano... Steve Winwood)

THE BEATLES with BILLY PRESTON “Get back” (1969, al piano... Billy Preston)

LEON RUSSELL “Roll away the stone” (1970)

THE ROLLINGS TONES “Lovin cup” (1972, al piano... Nicky Hopkins)

DR JOHN “Such a night” (1973, al piano... Allen Toussaint)

DAVID BOWIE “Oh you pretty things” (1971)

MOTT THE HOOPLE “All the way from Memphis” (1973, al piano... Ian Hunter)

THE DOORS “Crystal ship” (1967, al piano... Ray Manzarek)

NEIL YOUNG “After the gold rush” (1970, al piano... Jack Nitzsche)

(26/03/21)