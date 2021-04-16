RTVE.es
El sótano - Desde el Star Club de Hamburgo (IV) - 16/04/21
  • Desde el Star Club de Hamburgo (IV)
El sótano - Desde el Star Club de Hamburgo (IV) - 16/04/21

16 abr 2021

Nueva entrega de la esporádica serie dedicada a la discográfica Star Club Records, sello alemán que se creó en 1963 por los propietarios del legendario local Star Club, ubicado en Hamburgo y por el que pasaron innumerables leyendas de la música de los años 60. De sus jugosas valijas extraemos una selección de clásicos y curiosidades a cargo de conocidas y oscuras bandas del beat y el rhythm n’ blues británico y alemán.
Playlist;
JERRY LEE LEWIS “High heel sneakers”
THE FACES “Stay away”
THE ODD PERSONS “I’m cryin’”
THE ODD PERSONS “Hand jive”
THE REMO FOUR “Peter Gun”
THE REMO FOUR “Mickey’s monkey”
THE PRETTY THINGS “Come see me”
THE PRETTY THINGS “L.S.D.”
THE LIVERBIRDS “Bo Diddley is a lover”
THE LIVERBIRDS “Loop de loop”
THE MINDBENDERS “One fine day”
THE MERSEYS “Sorrow”
DAVE DEE, DOZY, BEAKY, MICK and TICH “Hideaway”
DAVE DEE, DOZY, BEAKY, MICK and TICH “Bend it”
THE RIVETS “Barbara Ann”
THE RIVETS “L.O.V..E.”
LEE CURTIS “Mohair Sam”
THE RATTLES “Say alright”
THE RATLES “Love of my life”

