El sótano - Cosecha de 1971 (II); Stones, Flamin' Groovies, Doors y Faces - 02/04/21

Segundo episodio de la serie Cosecha del 71, programas dedicados a recordar grandes álbumes del rock’n’rollque cumplen 50 años en este 2021. Recordamos grandes canciones de obras mayúsculas de The Rolling Stones, The Flamin’ Groovies, The Doors y The Faces.

Playlist;

THE ROLLING STONES “Brown sugar” (Sticky fingers)

THE ROLLING STONES “Dead flowers” (Sticky fingers)

THE ROLLING STONES “Moonlight mile” (Sticky fingers)

FLAMIN' GROOVIES “Teenage head” (Teenage head)

FLAMIN' GROOVIES “Yesterday’s numbers” (Teenage head)

FLAMIN' GROOVIES “City lights” (Teenage head)

THE DOORS “L.A. woman” (L.A. Woman)

THE DOORS “Hyacinth House” (L.A. Woman)

THE DOORS “Crawling King snake” (L.A. Woman)

THE FACES “Too bad” (A nod is as good as a wink...to a blind horse)

THE FACES “Debris” (A nod is as good as a wink...to a blind horse)