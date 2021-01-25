RTVE.es
El sótano Radio 3

El sótano

Lunes a Viernes de 19.00 a 20.00 horas

El sótano - ACDC, Johnny Casino, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Long Ryders... - 25/01/21 - escuchar ahora
  • ACDC, Johnny Casino, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Long Ryders.
El sótano - ACDC, Johnny Casino, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Long Ryders... - 25/01/21

25 ene 2021

Menú de novedades con mucha presencia australiana, con lo nuevo de ACD o Johnny Casino (ex-Asteroid B-612), Amyl and the Sniffers en directo o un nuevo adelanto de esa bomba de alto octanaje llamada Private Function. Suenan los Long Ryders a la memoria de su bajista Tom Stevens, fallecido este domingo a los 64 años.

Playlist;

ACDC “Witch’s spell” (Power up, 2020)

ACDC “Shot in the dark” (Power up 2020)

PRIVATE FUNCTION “Give war a chance” (Whose line is it anyway, 2021)

AMYL and THE SNIFFERS “Shake ya” (Live at the Croxton 7’’ EP, 2020)

ASTEROID B-612 “19th nervous breakdown” (7’’, 1999)

JOHNNY CASINO “Twenty twenty” (7’’, 2021)

JOHNNY CASINO “People say” (7’’, 2021)

Versión y original; BORED “People say” (Feed the dog, 1991)

THE NUDE PARTY “Cure is you” (Midnight manor, 2020)

JOHN PAUL KEITH “I don’t wanna know” (adelanto de su álbum “The rhythm of the city”)

KIWI JR “Waiting in line” (Cooler returns, 2021)

THE LONG RYDERS “A stitch in time” (Two fisted tales, 1987)

THE LONG RYDERS “Let it fly” (Psychedelic country soul, 2019)

