Como lo oyes Radio 3

Como lo oyes

Lunes a Viernes de 13.00 a 14.00 horas

Como lo oyes - La Vida Agradable/Nice Life - 31/03/21 - escuchar ahora
  • La Vida Agradable/Nice Life
Como lo oyes - La Vida Agradable/Nice Life - 31/03/21

31 mar 2021

Canciones para una vida agradable, o al menos una hora agradable. Los saxos de Frank Morgan y David Sanborn, éste con la voz de Michael Sembello (¿Recuerdas “Maniac” en la película “Flashdance”? Y Diana Ross cantando un tema de Sembello. Nicoles Willis con el grupo Repercussions antes de enamorarse de Jimi Tenor y afincarse en Finlandia. Las guitarras de Lee Ritenour o de Roberto Tola. Los mayores éxitos de Donald Fagen (Steely Dan), Shakatak y Chris Rea.

DISCO 1 FRANK MORGAN This Love Of Mine (9) 6’37 1989 MOOD INDIGO

DISCO 2 ROBERTO TOLA Time And Place (1) 4’46

DISCO 3 SHAKATAK Night Birds(9) 6’56

DISCO 4 CHRIS REA On The Beach (5) 6’55

DISCO 5 REPERCUSSIONS Love Like The Sun (3) 6’03

DISCO 6 DONALD FAGEN I.G.Y 6’08

DISCO 7 LEE RITENOUR 13. 5’01

DISCO 8 DIANA ROSS Heavy Weather (12) 5’00

DISCO 9 DAVID SANBORN Love will come someday (Feat. Michael Sembello) 6’13 1982

