RTVE.es
Otras secciones en RTVE.es
Como lo oyes Radio 3

Como lo oyes

Lunes a Viernes de 13.00 a 14.00 horas

www.rtve.es /pages/rtve-player-app/2.17.1/js/
Como lo oyes - Sweet Groove - 30/03/21 - escuchar ahora
  • A mi lista
  • A mis favoritos

  • Sweet Groove
  • Compartir en Facebook Facebook
  • Compartir en Twitter Twitter

Como lo oyes - Sweet Groove - 30/03/21

30 mar 2021

Mucho soul con aire tranquilo

DISCO 0 BLACK PUMAS Fast Car 5’43

DISCO 1 BEN SIDRAN Too Many People 5’34 Who’s The Old Now

DISCO 2 MELKY SEDECK Raw 5’33

DISCO 3 ASHFORD & SIMPSON & Stevie Wonder Nobody Walks In L.A. 5'36

DISCO 4 BARRY WHITE I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More, Baby 4’10

DISCO 5 ADRAIN GURVITZ Free Ride (1979) 5’29

DISCO 6 ANGELA BOFILL Under the Moon and Over the Sky 5’41

DISCO 7 D’ANGELO Feel Like Makin' Love 6’22. VOODOO

DISCO 8 BILL LABOUNTY HWY 85 5’10 Back To Your Star

DISCO 9 PAULINE & BOB WILSON In The Spirit (1981) 4’19

DISCO 10 CLARENCE McDONALD Boogie On Reggae Woman 6’26

ver más sobre "Como lo oyes - Sweet Groove - 30/03/21" ver menos sobre "Como lo oyes - Sweet Groove - 30/03/21"
Favoritos
Mi lista
Histórico

Los últimos 2.985 programas de Como lo oyes

  • Ver Miniaturas Ver Miniaturas
  • Ver Listado Ver Listado
Buscar por:
Por fechas
Por tipo
Todos los vídeos y audios

Programas relacionados

Capitán Demo

Capitán Demo

Disco grande

Disco grande

El sótano

El sótano

El vuelo del Fénix

El vuelo del Fénix

Islas de Robinson

Islas de Robinson

Se está escuchando
audio Café del Sur - Manual de instrucciones - 11/04/21

Café del Sur - Manual de instrucciones - 11/04/...

audio Toma uno - Corre hacia delante - 11/04/21

Toma uno - Corre hacia delante - 11/04/21

audio Músicas posibles - Diente de León - 11/04/21

Músicas posibles - Diente de León - 11/04/21

audio El bosque habitado - Llegan los vencejos. Ave del Año - 11/04/21

El bosque habitado - Llegan los vencejos. Ave d...

audio No es un día cualquiera - Nutrición y cultura - Hora 5 - 11/04/2021

No es un día cualquiera - Nutrición y cultura -...

TV por canales

Todo TVE

Radio por cadenas

Todo RNE

Más