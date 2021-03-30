Como lo oyes - Sweet Groove - 30/03/21

Lunes a Viernes de 13.00 a 14.00 horas
Mucho soul con aire tranquilo
DISCO 0 BLACK PUMAS Fast Car 5’43
DISCO 1 BEN SIDRAN Too Many People 5’34 Who’s The Old Now
DISCO 2 MELKY SEDECK Raw 5’33
DISCO 3 ASHFORD & SIMPSON & Stevie Wonder Nobody Walks In L.A. 5'36
DISCO 4 BARRY WHITE I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More, Baby 4’10
DISCO 5 ADRAIN GURVITZ Free Ride (1979) 5’29
DISCO 6 ANGELA BOFILL Under the Moon and Over the Sky 5’41
DISCO 7 D’ANGELO Feel Like Makin' Love 6’22. VOODOO
DISCO 8 BILL LABOUNTY HWY 85 5’10 Back To Your Star
DISCO 9 PAULINE & BOB WILSON In The Spirit (1981) 4’19
DISCO 10 CLARENCE McDONALD Boogie On Reggae Woman 6’26