Como lo oyes - Sweet Groove - 30/03/21

Mucho soul con aire tranquilo

DISCO 0 BLACK PUMAS Fast Car 5’43

DISCO 1 BEN SIDRAN Too Many People 5’34 Who’s The Old Now

DISCO 2 MELKY SEDECK Raw 5’33

DISCO 3 ASHFORD & SIMPSON & Stevie Wonder Nobody Walks In L.A. 5'36

DISCO 4 BARRY WHITE I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More, Baby 4’10

DISCO 5 ADRAIN GURVITZ Free Ride (1979) 5’29

DISCO 6 ANGELA BOFILL Under the Moon and Over the Sky 5’41

DISCO 7 D’ANGELO Feel Like Makin' Love 6’22. VOODOO

DISCO 8 BILL LABOUNTY HWY 85 5’10 Back To Your Star

DISCO 9 PAULINE & BOB WILSON In The Spirit (1981) 4’19

DISCO 10 CLARENCE McDONALD Boogie On Reggae Woman 6’26