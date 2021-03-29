RTVE.es
Como lo oyes Radio 3

Como lo oyes

Lunes a Viernes de 13.00 a 14.00 horas

Como lo oyes - Easy Mondays - 29/03/21 - escuchar ahora
  • Easy Mondays
Como lo oyes - Easy Mondays - 29/03/21

29 mar 2021

Todo el mundo necesita música y frente al estrés de nuestro tiempo tan convulso un lunes de música relajada con artistas legendarios: Springsteen, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Sinead O’Connor, Rod Stewart... Algunas versiones... De Sam Cooke, Elton John, Peter Gabriel, Roberta Flack o The Bluer Nile. Y algún tema oculto... Empezamos con un fragmento bellísimo de la banda original de la serie “This Is Us (Así Somos”) que ya estrena la 5ª temporada.

DISCO 1 SIDDARTHA KOSHLA Blip On The Radar (Moonshadow) 6’05

DISCO 2 BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN Stray Bullet 6’10

DISCO 3 KANDACE SPRINGS Killing Me Softly With His Song 5’17

DISCO 4 BRUCE HORNSBY Madman Across The Water 6’10

DISCO 5 KATE BUSH Rocket Man 5’

DISCO 6 WILLIE NELSON & SINEAD O’CONNOR Don't Give Up 6’59

DISCO 7 THE BLUE NILE Heatwave 6’29

DISCO 8 ROD STEWART The Downtown Lights 6’34

DISCO 9 ROY AYERS & Carla Vaughn You Send Me 8’28 You Send Me 1978

