En #Amordiscos suenan canciones luminosas, armonías vocales y arreglos exquisitos que también esconden un regusto melancólico. Pop brillante para reconciliarnos con estos días oscuros.
I wanna prove to you - THE LEMON TWIGS
Tenderness - PARQUET COURTS
Lost in my dream - DRUGDEALER
Clear the air - JACCO GARDNER
Just to make you feel good - ADAM GREEN, BINKI SHAPIRO
Brand new start - LITTLE JOY
Santa María de Feira - DVENDRA BANHART
When I’m walking - JONATHAN RICHMAN
I love you like a madman - THE WAVE PICTURES
Falling and laughing - ORANGE JUICE
Lloyd, I’m ready to be heartbroken - CAMERA OBSCURA
Tonight the street are ours - RICHARD HAWLEY
Let’s go - THE FEELIES
