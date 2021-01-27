En #Amordiscos suenan canciones luminosas, armonías vocales y arreglos exquisitos que también esconden un regusto melancólico. Pop brillante para reconciliarnos con estos días oscuros.

I wanna prove to you - THE LEMON TWIGS

Tenderness - PARQUET COURTS

Lost in my dream - DRUGDEALER

Clear the air - JACCO GARDNER

Just to make you feel good - ADAM GREEN, BINKI SHAPIRO

Brand new start - LITTLE JOY

Santa María de Feira - DVENDRA BANHART

When I’m walking - JONATHAN RICHMAN

I love you like a madman - THE WAVE PICTURES

Falling and laughing - ORANGE JUICE

Lloyd, I’m ready to be heartbroken - CAMERA OBSCURA

Tonight the street are ours - RICHARD HAWLEY

Let’s go - THE FEELIES